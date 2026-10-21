Overnight Strikes Kill 3 in Kyiv, Bryansk; 373 Drones Downed
(MENAFN) Three people died in overnight attacks on Kyiv and Russia’s Bryansk region, authorities in Ukraine and Russia said Wednesday, as both sides reported sweeping drone operations.
Two of the dead were in the Ukrainian capital, where a Russian attack struck early in the day, according to a Ukrainian emergency agency. Rescue crews recovered the victims’ bodies from the wreckage of a high-rise apartment in the Sviatoshynskyi district. “A fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building in the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district, covering an area of about 70 square meters and partially destroying the apartment’s structures. Rescuers found the bodies of two people while clearing the rubble,” it said in a statement.
On the Russian side of the border, a Ukrainian drone hit a civilian car in the settlement of Klimovo in Bryansk, killing one person and wounding two others, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on the Russian social media platform Max. The dead passenger was 19. Two men, both 21, suffered shrapnel injuries, he said.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces launched overnight drone strikes on logistics hubs, port facilities, the power substations serving them and ships hauling military cargo to Ukraine. Among the targets it claimed to have hit were a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range drones and the Nyvky 330-kilovolt substation in Kyiv.
The ministry also claimed a strike on a dry cargo vessel bound for the port of Odesa, saying the ship was carrying military supplies for Ukraine.
Moscow’s defense ministry added that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 373 Ukrainian drones across 15 Russian regions overnight.
Two of the dead were in the Ukrainian capital, where a Russian attack struck early in the day, according to a Ukrainian emergency agency. Rescue crews recovered the victims’ bodies from the wreckage of a high-rise apartment in the Sviatoshynskyi district. “A fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building in the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district, covering an area of about 70 square meters and partially destroying the apartment’s structures. Rescuers found the bodies of two people while clearing the rubble,” it said in a statement.
On the Russian side of the border, a Ukrainian drone hit a civilian car in the settlement of Klimovo in Bryansk, killing one person and wounding two others, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on the Russian social media platform Max. The dead passenger was 19. Two men, both 21, suffered shrapnel injuries, he said.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces launched overnight drone strikes on logistics hubs, port facilities, the power substations serving them and ships hauling military cargo to Ukraine. Among the targets it claimed to have hit were a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range drones and the Nyvky 330-kilovolt substation in Kyiv.
The ministry also claimed a strike on a dry cargo vessel bound for the port of Odesa, saying the ship was carrying military supplies for Ukraine.
Moscow’s defense ministry added that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 373 Ukrainian drones across 15 Russian regions overnight.
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