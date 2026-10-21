Oman’s Sultan Begins State Visit to Britain with Windsor Castle Reception
(MENAFN) King Charles III welcomed Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.
The British monarch and Queen Camilla received the sultan with a formal military ceremony on the first full day of his visit to the United Kingdom.
After arriving at Stansted Airport on Monday evening, Haitham bin Tarik joined Charles for a ceremonial carriage procession through Windsor. The sultan subsequently inspected a Guard of Honor in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle as part of the official reception.
Later on Tuesday, the king and queen hosted a state banquet at the castle in honor of their Omani guest, continuing the formal engagements scheduled throughout the visit.
The sultan is expected to meet Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday for discussions as his visit continues.
The British monarch and Queen Camilla received the sultan with a formal military ceremony on the first full day of his visit to the United Kingdom.
After arriving at Stansted Airport on Monday evening, Haitham bin Tarik joined Charles for a ceremonial carriage procession through Windsor. The sultan subsequently inspected a Guard of Honor in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle as part of the official reception.
Later on Tuesday, the king and queen hosted a state banquet at the castle in honor of their Omani guest, continuing the formal engagements scheduled throughout the visit.
The sultan is expected to meet Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday for discussions as his visit continues.
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