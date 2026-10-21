TRACECA Works To Harmonize Information Exchange Standards Across Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TRACECA is working to harmonize standards for information exchange between countries, the Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, Jasurbek Choriev, said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, countries are developing at different rates, and not all of them are ready to provide the necessary amount of information for transmission to third parties.

“In this regard, we are working to harmonize information exchange standards and determine the level of information that each participant can provide. This will allow companies interacting with one another to understand the maximum amount of information they can provide so that it is accepted and passed on,” Choriev said.

He noted that instead of creating a single digital platform, the plan is to develop an ecosystem within which participants can interact with one another to achieve a common goal.

Meanwhile, the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum is taking place in Baku, marking the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, as well as the 10th anniversary of the forum. This year's event is being held under the theme “Bridging Corridors: Connectivity & Infrastructure.”

The main focus is on developing transport connectivity and infrastructure, strengthening economic cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, and expanding regional trade and investment.

The forum's program includes high-level discussions, thematic sessions, and business meetings involving representatives from the public and private sectors.