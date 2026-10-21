Global Pharmaceuticals Market Strategic Intelligence Suite 2026-2031 Manufacturing Market To Reach $2.86 Trillion As GLP-1 Demand Drives Capacity And Trade Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Align capacity investment with end-market demand, identify supply risks and trade imbalances, and capture GLP-1 opportunities through integrated production-consumption intelligence.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pharmaceuticals Market Strategic Intelligence Suite 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Integrated Strategic Intelligence for the Global Pharmaceuticals Market, 2026-2031

The strategic intelligence suite provides an integrated assessment of the global pharmaceuticals market by combining production/supply-side and consumption/demand-side research in one resource. It includes two full-length reports, a cross-report executive presentation, a summary document, and an interactive infographic designed to support strategic planning, investment analysis, supply chain decisions, and executive communications.

Global pharmaceutical manufacturing was valued at USD 1.84 trillion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 2.86 trillion by 2031, representing a 7.7% CAGR. Pharmaceutical consumption was valued at USD 1.66 trillion in 2025 and is expected to increase to USD 2.45 trillion by 2031, reflecting a 6.8% CAGR. By examining these figures together, the report delivers a comprehensive view of manufacturing capacity, commercial demand, market opportunity, and supply risk.

A central finding is the quantified USD 185 billion production-consumption gap. The report evaluates the structural factors behind this difference while examining how regional manufacturing capacity and pharmaceutical demand shape global trade flows. The analysis identifies North America's USD 90 billion deficit and Europe's USD 281 billion surplus, providing actionable insight into regional dependencies, export strength, sourcing exposure, and potential supply chain vulnerabilities.

The report also examines the GLP-1 category's capacity-constrained growth pattern. Manufacturing value is projected to expand at a 24.9% CAGR, compared with a 10.2% CAGR for consumption. This divergence highlights the influence of production capacity, infrastructure investment, product availability, and market expansion on one of the pharmaceutical industry's fastest-growing categories.

By integrating manufacturing and industry data, the suite enables users to assess the full pharmaceutical value chain without independently reconciling two separately-scoped studies. The cross-report analysis aligns capacity trends with end-market demand, allowing decision-makers to evaluate whether production growth is supported by consumption, where regional imbalances may create opportunity, and how category-level dynamics could influence future investment.

Scope of the Strategic Intelligence Suite



The complete report covering global pharmaceutical manufacturing, production capacity, supply-side performance, companies, market segments, and regional activity.

The complete report covering pharmaceutical consumption, demand-side performance, commercial positioning, market segments, companies, and geographic trends.

A 10-slide executive presentation comparing the principal findings, forecasts, market gaps, growth rates, and regional dynamics from both reports.

A cross-report summary document analyzing the relationship between pharmaceutical production and consumption.

An interactive infographic developed for board-level discussions, investor-facing communications, and senior management presentations. Consolidated coverage of all companies, segments, categories, and regions profiled across the underlying research.

Key Applications and Intended Users

The suite is designed for organizations and professionals requiring coordinated intelligence across pharmaceutical manufacturing and commercial demand. Investors can use the analysis to evaluate full value-chain exposure, production strength, regional positioning, and long-term growth potential. Supply chain executives can compare sourcing requirements with end-market demand and identify regional trade imbalances that may affect resilience, procurement, and distribution strategies.

CDMOs can apply the forecasts to assess capacity investment against category growth, customer demand, and regional manufacturing requirements. C-level executives can use the findings to support corporate strategy, capital allocation, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, and board presentations. The integrated format also assists business development teams, pharmaceutical manufacturers, financial institutions, consultants, and policymakers seeking a unified outlook on the global pharmaceuticals market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Suite OverviewReport 1: Global Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market (full 13-chapter report)Report 2: Global Pharmaceuticals Industry (full 13-chapter report)Suite Bonus Deliverables (Executive Presentation, Summary Document, Infographic)

Companies Featured



Samsung Biologics

Lonza

WuXi Biologics

(additional integrated innovators and CDMOs -- full list in report)

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Sanofi

Merck & Co.

GSK

AbbVie Bristol-Myers Squibb

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900