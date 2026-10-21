WUBEN Unveils G6 SPARK, An Ultra-Slim Multifunctional EDC Flashlight

Measuring just 8.6 mm thick and weighing only 40 grams, the SPARK G6 combines a 500-lumen main light, multifunctional side lighting, a 90-degree rotating clip, and a concealed utility blade. Built from 7075 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, it is designed for EDC enthusiasts, commuters, and outdoor users seeking a lightweight and versatile lighting solution.

Ultra-Slim Design Meets Everyday Durability

One of the defining features of the WUBEN G6 SPARK is its remarkably slim profile. At just 8.6 mm thick, the flashlight is designed to fit easily on a keychain, in a pocket, or on a backpack without adding unnecessary bulk.

Its body is crafted from 7075 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, a high-strength material that balances durability with lightweight construction. Combined with IP66 water resistance and 1-meter impact resistance, the SPARK G6 is built for everyday carry and outdoor environments.









A 90-Degree Rotating Clip for Hands-Free Convenience

The SPARK G6 features a 90-degree rotating clip that allows users to adjust the direction of illumination when attached to clothing or gear.

The clip incorporates distinct mechanical clicks for tactile positioning feedback, making it easier to direct light during hands-free activities. Whether clipped to a pocket or backpack strap, the adjustable design adds flexibility to everyday lighting tasks.









Powerful 500-Lumen Lighting With Multiple Modes

Despite its compact dimensions, the SPARK G6 delivers up to 500 lumens from its main light, with a maximum beam distance of 66 meters.

An independent side light provides up to 100 lumens of white light, along with red light and red flashing modes. These lighting options support a range of activities, including close-up tasks, nighttime walking, camping, and emergency signaling.









More Than a Flashlight: Built-In Everyday Utility

Beyond illumination, the SPARK G6 integrates a concealed blunt-tip utility blade for light everyday tasks. This multifunctional design allows users to carry an additional practical tool without the need for separate accessories.

Other details include a tactile mechanical switch for responsive operation, a concealed USB charging port that preserves the flashlight's streamlined appearance, and a push-release keychain attachment for convenient portability.

Together, these features position the SPARK G6 as a compact, all-in-one EDC accessory that combines lighting, portability, and practical utility.









WUBEN G6 SPARK: Key Specifications



Dimensions: 65 × 34.2 × 8.6 mm

Weight: 40 g

Material: 7075 Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy

Maximum Brightness: 500 lumens

Side Light Output: Up to 100 lumens

Red Light Output: 2 lumens



Maximum Beam Distance: 66 meters

Rotating Clip: 90 degrees

Water Resistance: IP66 Impact Resistance: 1 meter

Kickstarter Launch and Availability

The WUBEN G6 SPARK is scheduled to debut on Kickstarter on October 22, 2026, with an exclusive Super Early Bird offer starting at just $29.99 (33.4% OFF the $45 MSRP). The upcoming campaign will introduce this innovative multifunctional keychain flashlight to EDC enthusiasts and outdoor gear users worldwide.

Those interested in learning more about the WUBEN G6 SPARK can visit the Kickstarter campaign page to explore product details, exclusive early bird rewards, and the latest launch updates.

About WUBEN

WUBEN ECL develops and manufactures LED lighting products designed for outdoor activities, everyday carry, emergency preparedness and other illumination applications. The company's product range includes flashlights and other portable lighting solutions designed around different performance, size and usage requirements.

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