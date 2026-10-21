Global Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Forecast Report 2026-2031 Spending To Hit $2.45 Trillion As GLP-1 Growth And Trade Gaps Drive Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regional trade imbalances, GLP-1 demand-capacity dynamics, therapy and channel insights, and strategic analysis of leading pharmaceutical innovators.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pharmaceuticals Industry Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Consumption Forecast to Reach USD 2.45 Trillion by 2031

Global pharmaceutical consumption reached an estimated USD 1.66 trillion in 2025 and is projected to rise to USD 2.45 trillion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%. The report examines end-market drug spending across patients, insurers, and health systems, providing comprehensive insight into the commercial outlook for the global pharmaceutical market.

Regional disparities between pharmaceutical consumption and production are creating significant trade imbalances. North America accounts for an estimated 46.8% of global pharmaceutical consumption but only 36.7% of global pharmaceutical production -- resulting in a trade deficit of approximately USD 90 billion in 2025. This deficit is forecast to widen to approximately USD 191 billion by 2031 as regional demand continues to outpace production.

Europe presents the opposite market structure. The region represents 35.6% of global pharmaceutical production while accounting for 21.6% of consumption. This imbalance generated an estimated net export position of approximately USD 281 billion in 2025, reinforcing Europe's role as a major pharmaceutical manufacturing and export hub.

The rapid expansion of the GLP-1 and peptide drug category highlights the changing relationship between pharmaceutical demand and manufacturing investment. GLP-1/peptide drug market revenue is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR, while manufacturing capacity for the category is expanding at roughly 24.9% CAGR. This acceleration reflects continued investment in production infrastructure as pharmaceutical companies work to address supply constraints and support sustained global demand.

The report profiles leading integrated pharmaceutical innovators, including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Merck, GSK, AbbVie, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. It also provides detailed country-level and therapy-area forecasts through 2031, enabling stakeholders to assess market opportunities, regional demand patterns, competitive positioning, and long-term industry trends.

Scope of the Report



Global pharmaceutical consumption forecasts by value in USD Billion, using 2025 as the base year and providing projections through 2031.

Pharmaceutical market segmentation by therapy area and distribution channel.

Region-wise and country-level forecasts covering the major pharmaceutical markets.

Analysis of the principal growth drivers and inhibitors affecting global pharmaceutical consumption.

Company profiles covering major pharmaceutical innovators and their market positions.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis of the global pharmaceutical industry. Assessment of key pharmaceutical market trends expected to influence growth, investment, and competition through 2031.

The research offers strategic intelligence on global pharmaceutical market growth, consumption patterns, production capacity, international trade, therapy-area performance, and distribution trends. Its forecasts and analytical frameworks support market planning, competitive benchmarking, investment evaluation, portfolio strategy, and commercial decision-making across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Intended Users



C-level executives and Company Directors in pharmaceutical companies seeking reliable market forecasts and strategic industry analysis.

Commercial strategy, payer, investor, and market access teams evaluating demand, pricing conditions, and regional opportunities.

Industry consultants and Management consultants advising pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life sciences organizations.

Investment managers and Financial professionals assessing pharmaceutical market growth, competitive dynamics, and capital allocation opportunities. Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, and other organizations operating across the global pharmaceutical value chain.

By combining global pharmaceutical consumption forecasts with regional trade analysis, therapy-area segmentation, company profiles, and strategic assessment tools, the report provides a focused view of the factors shaping the industry through 2031. The findings can help pharmaceutical market participants identify high-growth segments, evaluate geographic imbalances, anticipate capacity requirements, and develop informed strategies in an increasingly competitive global market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by Therapy AreaMarket Segmentation by ChannelRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, J&J, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Merck, GSK, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Sanofi

Merck & Co.

GSK

AbbVie Bristol-Myers Squibb

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