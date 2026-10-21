Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast To 2034 Liquid Biopsy And AI Drive 15.9% CAGR And A $5.85 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liquid-biopsy and blood-based tests lead adoption, while North America dominates and Asia-Pacific gains momentum through screening initiatives, regulatory progress and AI-driven innovation.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multi-Cancer Early Detection - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Overview

The global Multi-Cancer Early Detection market is estimated at USD 1.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by the rising global cancer burden, advances in blood-based liquid-biopsy screening, expanding clinical evidence, regulatory progress, and growing interest from payers, employers, and health systems.

Liquid biopsy accounted for 61% of the market in 2025, reflecting the strong clinical and commercial momentum of platforms that analyze cell-free DNA methylation, fragmentomics, mutations, proteins, and other tumor-derived biomarkers. Artificial intelligence, next-generation sequencing, and multiomic analysis are improving cancer-signal detection and tissue-of-origin prediction while supporting scalable screening across multiple cancer types.

Laboratory-developed tests represented 68% of the market in 2025. This segment has benefited from the ability of developers to commercialize tests through CLIA-certified laboratories while conducting registrational studies and pursuing regulatory approval. Blood was the leading sample type with an 82% share, supported by its suitability for non-invasive, repeatable testing. Hospitals and clinics accounted for 46% of demand because they are central to test ordering, patient counseling, clinical interpretation, and confirmatory diagnostic workups.

Key Market Growth Drivers



The International Agency for Research on Cancer recorded 20 million new cancer cases in 2022 and projects approximately 35 million cases by 2050, increasing demand for earlier and broader detection.

Liquid-biopsy and multiomic technologies continue to improve through advances in sequencing, methylation profiling, fragmentomics, protein analysis, and machine learning.

Large clinical studies are strengthening the evidence base. GRAIL's PATHFINDER 2 study reported that adding Galleri to standard screening increased the cancer detection rate more than seven-fold.

FDA Breakthrough Device designations and premarket approval activity are creating potential pathways toward formal authorization and broader reimbursement.

Self-insured employers, insurers, and healthcare systems are evaluating Multi-Cancer Early Detection testing as part of preventive health and wellness programs. Falling sequencing costs and improving assay scalability may support wider clinical access during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

High testing costs, limited reimbursement, evolving regulatory requirements, and the need for long-term mortality data remain important barriers. Many available tests are marketed as self-pay laboratory-developed tests, with prices ranging from several hundred dollars to more than USD 1,000. Limited Medicare and commercial insurance coverage restricts access, particularly among older adults with elevated cancer risk.

Clinical concerns include false-positive results, false-negative findings, confirmatory testing costs, patient anxiety, and variable sensitivity for early-stage cancers. Wider adoption will also depend on standardized diagnostic pathways, clinician education, laboratory capacity, data privacy protections, equitable access, and inclusion in clinical screening guidelines.

Regional Market Analysis

North America generated 58% of global Multi-Cancer Early Detection market revenue in 2025, making it the leading region. Its position is supported by a mature biotechnology ecosystem, substantial venture investment, advanced clinical-research networks, early regulatory engagement, and the presence of companies including GRAIL, Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, and Freenome. Extensive laboratory and blood-draw networks also support commercial distribution across the United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2034. Expansion is being driven by increasing cancer incidence, government screening initiatives, healthcare investment, improving access to advanced diagnostics, and regional innovation in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore. Burning Rock Biotech and Singlera Genomics are among the regional developers advancing scalable blood-based screening technologies.

Europe remains an important market for evidence generation and clinical evaluation. Growth is supported by public health systems, national cancer strategies, academic research, and major studies such as NHS-Galleri in the United Kingdom. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa represent emerging opportunities, although broader adoption will depend on reimbursement, diagnostic infrastructure, affordability, and locally generated clinical evidence.

Competitive Landscape

The Multi-Cancer Early Detection market is moderately concentrated. Leading companies benefit from extensive clinical datasets, commercial laboratory infrastructure, regulatory experience, and access to capital. Competition is focused on test accuracy, early-stage sensitivity, tissue-of-origin prediction, assay cost, clinical evidence, regulatory status, and integration into healthcare workflows.

Key companies covered in the report include:



GRAIL, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Foundation Medicine)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Natera, Inc.

Singlera Genomics, Inc. Delfi Diagnostics, Inc.

Strategic partnerships with health systems, laboratory networks, employers, electronic health record providers, and international distributors are expanding market reach. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on large registrational trials, FDA engagement, multiomic innovation, and the ability to demonstrate clinical utility in real-world screening populations.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2026, GRAIL announced the integration of Galleri into the Epic electronic health record platform. The integration enables participating health systems to manage test ordering and results within established clinical workflows, potentially supporting broader physician adoption.

In January 2026, GRAIL completed its modular premarket approval submission to the FDA for Galleri. The submission draws on data from PATHFINDER 2 and NHS-Galleri and represents an important regulatory milestone for the Multi-Cancer Early Detection sector.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by technology, test type, sample type, cancer type, end user, and geography. Technology categories include liquid biopsy, gene panels, protein-based and multiomic platforms, and other approaches. Test types include laboratory-developed tests and regulatory-approved tests, while sample categories cover blood, urine, saliva and others.

End users include hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other organizations. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World, with country-level analysis of major established and emerging markets.

Market Outlook

The outlook for the Multi-Cancer Early Detection market remains strong as cancer incidence rises and blood-based screening platforms progress through clinical validation and regulatory review. Liquid biopsy is expected to maintain its leading position, while regulatory-approved tests could gain momentum as developers complete submissions and generate additional outcomes data. Future commercial growth will depend on demonstrating clinical utility, securing reimbursement, lowering test costs, and integrating testing into routine cancer-screening pathways.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Global Cancer Burden and Early Detection

3.1.2 Maturation of Liquid Biopsy and Multiomics

3.1.3 Growing Clinical Evidence and Regulatory Engagement

3.1.4 Payer, Employer, and Health-System Adoption

3.2 Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 High Test Cost and Limited Reimbursement

3.2.2 Regulatory and Clinical-Validation Barriers

3.2.3 False Positives, False Negatives, and Confirmatory Workup

3.3 Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Opportunities

3.3.1 FDA Approval, Reimbursement, and Medicare Coverage

3.3.2 Emerging-Market and Preventive-Screening Expansion

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Assessment

7.1 By Technology

7.1.1 Liquid Biopsy

7.1.2 Gene Panel

7.1.3 Protein-Based and Multiomic

7.1.4 Others

7.2 By Test Type

7.2.1 Laboratory-Developed Tests

7.2.2 Regulatory-Approved Tests

7.3 By Sample Type

7.3.1 Blood

7.3.2 Urine

7.3.3 Saliva and Others

7.4 By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.3 Academic and Research Institutes

7.4.4 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 Germany Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 United Kingdom Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 France Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of World

7.5.4.1 Middle East Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration and Structure

8.2 Competitive Positioning and Market Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Multi-Cancer Early Detection Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 GRAIL, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Portfolio

10.1.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.2 Exact Sciences Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Product Portfolio

10.2.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.3 Guardant Health, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Product Portfolio

10.3.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.4 Freenome Holdings, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Product Portfolio

10.4.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.5 Illumina, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Product Portfolio

10.5.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Foundation Medicine)

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Product Portfolio

10.6.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.7 Burning Rock Biotech Limited

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Product Portfolio

10.7.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.8 Natera, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Product Portfolio

10.8.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.9 Singlera Genomics, Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Product Portfolio

10.9.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.10 Delfi Diagnostics, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Product Portfolio

10.10.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

11. KOL Views

List of Figures [37]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GRAIL, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Foundation Medicine)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Natera, Inc.

Singlera Genomics, Inc. Delfi Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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