Military Robots Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 Battlefield Drones And Unmanned Systems Push Military Robots Toward $129 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Robots Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military robots market is projected to grow from USD 42.15 billion in 2026 to USD 128.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. In volume terms, the market is expected to increase from 74,817 units in 2026 to 109,010 units by 2031.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for unmanned systems that reduce personnel exposure during high-risk missions while expanding operational coverage. Defense organizations are deploying military robots for surveillance, reconnaissance, explosive ordnance disposal, mine clearance, logistics, combat support, and other mission-critical applications. Advances in artificial intelligence, autonomy, sensors, navigation, communications, and mission payloads are also increasing platform capabilities.

Defense modernization programs, procurement of autonomous and remotely operated platforms, and the growing use of unmanned systems in current conflicts are strengthening demand across major markets. The report assesses these trends alongside the regulatory, technical, and operational factors influencing future military robotics investments.

Airborne systems to lead the military robots market

By system, the airborne segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Airborne military robots support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, target tracking, strike missions, border monitoring, and communication operations. Their ability to cover extensive areas, operate at different altitudes, and limit personnel exposure supports adoption across defense forces.

Continued procurement of unmanned aerial systems, broader integration of autonomous functions, and deployment of advanced sensors, communication technologies, and mission payloads are expected to reinforce the segment's market leadership.

Marine-airdropped segment to record the highest CAGR

By launch mode, the marine-airdropped segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These platforms can be deployed from ships, aircraft, and other military assets for operations in inaccessible or unsafe environments. Key applications include surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, logistics support, and tactical missions.

Demand is expected to benefit from increased use of unmanned systems in maritime and expeditionary operations. Requirements for rapid deployment, greater operational reach, and flexible mission execution will further support adoption of marine-airdropped military robots.

Latin America emerges as a high-growth regional market

Latin America is projected to register the second-fastest growth rate in the military robots market. Regional defense organizations are increasing their use of robotic and unmanned platforms for border surveillance, reconnaissance, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime security, and related operations.

Modernization initiatives, efforts to reduce personnel exposure, and procurement of remotely operated and autonomous systems are contributing to regional market expansion. Investments in UAVs, UGVs, and unmanned maritime systems are also expected to create opportunities for manufacturers, technology providers, and defense contractors.

Research scope and participant profile

The report evaluates the military robots market across major segments, subsegments, and regions. It provides market size estimates, growth forecasts, competitive analysis, company profiles, product and business portfolio assessments, recent developments, and strategies adopted by leading participants.



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level - 25%, Director-level - 35%, and Others - 40% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 5%

Strategic market insights

The report examines key market drivers, including the need to reduce personnel exposure in high-risk military operations and the growing requirement for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also analyzes constraints related to endurance, payload capacity, onboard power, safety standards, regulatory oversight, and human-control requirements for weaponized autonomous systems.

Growth opportunities include the expansion of military robots into battlefield logistics, combat engineering, explosive ordnance disposal, mine warfare, casualty evacuation, and coordinated multi-robot or swarm operations. Major challenges include maintaining command, navigation, and communications in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments, as well as ensuring interoperability among robotic platforms, mission payloads, control stations, and allied forces.

The report also delivers intelligence on market penetration, product development, research and development activity, product launches, regional opportunities, investments, market diversification, and competitive positioning. These findings can help established companies and new entrants evaluate revenue opportunities, strengthen go-to-market strategies, identify untapped markets, and assess the products, manufacturing capabilities, market shares, and growth strategies of leading military robot suppliers.

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