Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast - 2033 Smart Irrigation Fuels 6.60% CAGR And A $5 Billion Global Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invest in cost-effective, durable smart irrigation, target Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and expand into landscape and turf applications to unlock new revenue streams.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sprinkler Irrigation Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sprinkler irrigation market is projected to increase from USD 3.2 billion in 2026 to USD 5 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60%. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by the need for efficient agricultural water management, wider adoption of advanced irrigation technologies, and increasing investment in sustainable farming practices.

Market Insights

Sprinkler irrigation systems support uniform water distribution, crop productivity, and resource conservation across agricultural operations. Demand is rising in regions affected by water scarcity, erratic rainfall, climate variability, and increasing food production requirements. Government programs supporting precision agriculture and efficient irrigation infrastructure are also contributing to market development.

Automated sprinkler systems, remote monitoring platforms, soil moisture sensors, and IoT-driven technologies are improving irrigation accuracy and operational reliability. These solutions help farmers optimize water use, reduce labor requirements, limit waste, and improve crop yields. Integration with smart agriculture and farm management platforms is expected to accelerate adoption as producers seek data-driven control over water resources.

Key Market Drivers



Water scarcity and resource management: Pressure on global water supplies is increasing demand for irrigation systems that improve agricultural water efficiency.

Higher crop yield requirements: Farmers are adopting precise irrigation methods to support intensive cultivation and meet rising demand for food and agricultural products.

Technological advancements: Automated controls, connected sensors, and monitoring systems enable optimized water distribution while reducing operating costs and environmental impact.

Government support: Subsidies, infrastructure programs, and sustainable agriculture policies are encouraging investment in modern sprinkler irrigation systems. Agricultural labor shortages: Automation reduces dependence on manual irrigation processes and supports more consistent farm operations.

Business Opportunities

The sprinkler irrigation market presents opportunities for equipment manufacturers, distributors, software developers, and agricultural technology providers. Growing adoption of precision agriculture is increasing demand for smart irrigation solutions that integrate with farm management software and connected monitoring platforms. Companies investing in cost-effective, durable, and automated products are well positioned to strengthen their competitive presence.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer substantial potential due to expanding agricultural activity, rising awareness of water conservation, and modernization of farming infrastructure. Landscape and turf irrigation across commercial, municipal, and residential developments also provides opportunities beyond conventional agricultural applications.

Regional Outlook



North America: The region holds a significant market share due to advanced agricultural infrastructure, strong adoption of precision irrigation technologies, and policies supporting efficient water use.

Europe: Market growth is supported by investment in sustainable farming, precision agriculture, and water conservation initiatives.

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by water scarcity concerns, agricultural expansion, and government programs in India, China, Australia, and other countries.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and other agricultural markets are investing in modern irrigation systems to improve productivity and manage resources more efficiently. Middle East & Africa: Arid conditions and limited water availability are encouraging governments and private enterprises to deploy efficient sprinkler irrigation infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The global market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion. Key participants identified in the report include:



Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries Inc.

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Komet Austria GmbH

Rubicon Water

Rohren- und Pumpenwerk BAUER GmbH Dramm Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Type



Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Sets Others

By Mobility



Stationary Towable

By Application



Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Landscape & Turf Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Continued advances in automation, connected agriculture, and water-efficient farming are expected to shape the sprinkler irrigation market through 2033. Suppliers that combine reliable equipment with digital monitoring, responsive service, and region-specific solutions are likely to benefit as agricultural producers prioritize productivity, sustainability, and long-term resource management.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Center Pivot

3.1.2. Lateral Move

3.1.3. Others

3.2. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Stationary

3.2.2. Towable

3.3. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Field Crops

3.3.2. Orchard Crops

3.3.3. Landscape & Turf

3.3.4. Others

3.4. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Center Pivot

4.1.2. Lateral Move

4.1.3. Others

4.2. North America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Stationary

4.2.2. Towable

4.3. North America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. Field Crops

4.3.2. Orchard Crops

4.3.3. Landscape & Turf

4.3.4. Others

4.4. North America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

4.4.2. U.S. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

4.4.3. U.S. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

4.4.4. Canada Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

4.4.5. Canada Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

4.4.6. Canada Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

4.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Center Pivot

5.1.2. Lateral Move

5.1.3. Others

5.2. Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Stationary

5.2.2. Towable

5.3. Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Field Crops

5.3.2. Orchard Crops

5.3.3. Landscape & Turf

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.2. Germany Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.3. Germany Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.4. Italy Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.5. Italy Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.6. Italy Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.7. France Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.8. France Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.9. France Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.10. U.K. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.11. U.K. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.12. U.K. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.13. Spain Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.14. Spain Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.15. Spain Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.16. Russia Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.17. Russia Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.18. Russia Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4.19. Rest of Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.4.20. Rest of Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

5.4.21. Rest of Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Center Pivot

6.1.2. Lateral Move

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Stationary

6.2.2. Towable

6.3. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. Field Crops

6.3.2. Orchard Crops

6.3.3. Landscape & Turf

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.4.2. China Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

6.4.3. China Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.4. Japan Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.4.5. Japan Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

6.4.6. Japan Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.7. South Korea Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.4.8. South Korea Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

6.4.9. South Korea Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.10. India Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.4.11. India Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

6.4.12. India Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.13. Southeast Asia Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.4.14. Southeast Asia Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

6.4.15. Southeast Asia Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4.16. Rest of SAO Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.4.17. Rest of SAO Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

6.4.18. Rest of SAO Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Center Pivot

7.1.2. Lateral Move

7.1.3. Others

7.2. Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Stationary

7.2.2. Towable

7.3. Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Field Crops

7.3.2. Orchard Crops

7.3.3. Landscape & Turf

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.4.2. Brazil Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

7.4.3. Brazil Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.4. Mexico Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.4.5. Mexico Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

7.4.6. Mexico Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.7. Argentina Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.4.8. Argentina Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

7.4.9. Argentina Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4.10. Rest of LATAM Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.4.11. Rest of LATAM Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

7.4.12. Rest of LATAM Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Center Pivot

8.1.2. Lateral Move

8.1.3. Others

8.2. Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Stationary

8.2.2. Towable

8.3. Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. Field Crops

8.3.2. Orchard Crops

8.3.3. Landscape & Turf

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.4.2. GCC Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

8.4.3. GCC Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.4. South Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.4.5. South Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

8.4.6. South Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.7. Egypt Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.4.8. Egypt Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

8.4.9. Egypt Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.10. Nigeria Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.4.11. Nigeria Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

8.4.12. Nigeria Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4.13. Rest of Middle East Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.4.14. Rest of Middle East Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Mobility, 2020-2033

8.4.15. Rest of Middle East Sprinkler Irrigation Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

Companies Featured



Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries Inc.

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Komet Austria GmbH

Rubicon Water

Rohren- und Pumpenwerk BAUER GmbH Dramm Corporation

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