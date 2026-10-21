Social And Emotional Learning (SEL) Market By Offering, Type, Core Competency, End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032 AI-Enabled K-12 Demand Drives 20.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 265-Page Report Finds K-12 Leads and App-Based Platforms Grow Fastest as Student Mental-Health Focus and Curriculum Standards Drive Adoption, While ROI and Student Data Privacy Concerns Persist Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Offering, Type, Core Competency, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Schools, families, and communities are increasingly using SEL platforms, assessment tools, curriculum-based programs, and professional services to support student development. These solutions help educational institutions address behavioral challenges, classroom engagement, stress, peer relationships, emotional well-being, and responsible decision-making. Application segment expected to record the highest CAGR By type, the application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Application-based SEL platforms can be deployed across school systems, desktops, and mobile devices, improving accessibility for teachers and students. Selected solutions also support offline operation, making them suitable for schools in areas with limited or inconsistent internet connectivity. The flexibility, ease of use, and continuous update capabilities of application-based platforms enable educational institutions to respond to changing learning requirements. Growing adoption of mobile learning, digital curriculum resources, and personalized student support is expected to strengthen demand for these solutions, particularly in developing markets. K-12 segment to account for the largest market share By end use, the K-12 segment is projected to hold the largest share of the SEL market during the forecast period. Schools are placing greater emphasis on social-emotional development alongside academic performance, accelerating the adoption of digital platforms, assessments, interactive activities, teacher-led interventions, and structured curriculum programs. SEL initiatives in K-12 environments support key competencies including Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, and Responsible Decision-making. Demand is also increasing as educators seek effective approaches to improve classroom participation, strengthen student relationships, address behavioral concerns, and promote positive learning outcomes. Asia Pacific positioned as the fastest-growing regional market Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are incorporating SEL frameworks into education reforms as awareness of student well-being continues to increase. The region's large student population, expanding digital infrastructure, and investments in modern teaching practices are creating significant opportunities for SEL solution and service providers. Government initiatives promoting holistic education are also supporting adoption across traditional classrooms and digital learning environments. As institutions prioritize student development and technology-enabled education, Asia Pacific is expected to become an increasingly important market for SEL platforms, assessment tools, consulting, deployment, and training services. Research coverage The report segments the SEL market by offering, service, end user, core competency, type, and region. Offerings include solutions and services, with solutions covering Social and Emotional Learning Platforms and Social and Emotional Learning Assessment Tools. Service categories include Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Training and Support. End-user categories comprise Pre-K, K-12, Healthcare & Mental Health Professionals, and Other End Users. The market is also analyzed by Web-based and Application types across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Market opportunities and challenges

Growth drivers: Rising awareness of student mental health and well-being, wider integration of SEL into K-12 curricula, and increasing adoption of advanced education technologies.

Restraints: Budget constraints in public education systems and the lack of standardized SEL assessment and outcome measurement.

Opportunities: Expansion into early childhood education and preschool programs, alongside growing demand for teacher training and professional development services. Challenges: Demonstrating long-term return on investment, protecting student data and privacy, and addressing the shortage of trained educators and counselors. Competitive landscape Major participants in the SEL market include Committee for Children (US), Navigate360 (US), Panorama Education (US), Renaissance Learning (US), 7 Mindsets (US), EVERFI (US), Wings for Kids (US), RethinkEd (US), Newsela (US), SchoolMint (US), Imagine Learning (US), Positive Action (US), Growing Leaders (US), PlayCo (US), and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US). These companies are pursuing partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches, platform enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their market presence. Breakdown of primary research participants

By Company: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 42%, Directors - 33%, and Managers - 25% By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 31%, Asia Pacific - 23%, Middle East and Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 5% The report provides revenue estimates for the overall SEL market and its subsegments, evaluates regional opportunities, and examines product development, innovation, market diversification, and competitive positioning. It also offers insights that can help established companies and new entrants assess market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regions Covered

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Social and Emotional Learning Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments and Emerging Frontiers

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Social and Emotional Learning Market

3.2 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Offering

3.3 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Solution

3.4 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Service

3.5 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by End User

3.6 North America: Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Offering and Country

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising Awareness of Student Mental Health and Well-Being

4.2.1.2 Integration of Sel Into K-12 Curriculum and Education Standards

4.2.1.3 Rapid Adoption of Digital and AI-Enabled Learning Platforms

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Budget Constraints in Public Education Systems

4.2.2.2 Lack of Standardized Sel Assessment and Outcome Measurement

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Expansion Into Early Childhood Education and Preschool Programs

4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption in International and Private Education Markets

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Demonstrating Long-Term Return on Investment

4.2.4.2 Data Privacy and Student Information Security Concerns

4.2.4.3 Shortage of Trained Educators and Counselors

4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.3.1 Interconnected Markets

4.3.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.2.3 Trends in Social and Emotional Learning Market

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Offering

5.5.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Key Players

5.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.8 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Social and Emotional Learning Market

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.10.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.10.4 Impact on Regions

5.10.4.1 North America

5.10.4.2 Europe

5.10.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.10.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.10.4.5 Latin America

5.10.5 Impact on End-User Industries

5.10.5.1 Pre-K

5.10.5.2 K-12

5.10.5.3 Healthcare & Mental Health Professionals

5.10.5.4 Community/Nonprofit Organizations

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 Generative AI

6.1.2 Machine Learning (ML)

6.1.3 Predictive Analytics

6.1.4 Big Data Analytics

6.1.5 Digital Twins

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Learning Management Systems (Lms)

6.2.2 Student Information Systems (Sis)

6.2.3 Customer Relationship Management (Crm)

6.2.4 Data & Analytics Platforms

6.2.5 Digital Communication & Collaboration Tools

6.3 Technology Roadmap

6.3.1 Short-Term (2026-2028)

6.3.2 Mid-Term (2028-2030)

6.3.3 Long-Term (2030-2032+)

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Social and Emotional Learning Market

6.5.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.5.2 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Social and Emotional Learning Market

6.5.3 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.5.4 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Social and Emotional Learning Market

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.2 Europe

7.1.1.2.1 Germany

7.1.1.2.2 UK

7.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.1.3.1 China

7.1.1.3.2 Japan

7.1.1.3.3 India

7.1.2 Industry Standards

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.3 Buying Criteria

8.4 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.5 Unmet Needs of Various End-Use Industries

9 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Offering: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers

9.2 Solutions

9.2.1 Sel Platforms

9.2.1.1 Strengthening Student Well-Being and Development Through Personalized Sel, Engagement Tracking, and Intervention Management

9.2.2 Sel Assessment & Progress Monitoring Tools

9.2.2.1 Assessing Student Competencies and Monitoring Sel Progress to Enable Targeted Support

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Consulting

9.3.1.1 Accelerating Sel Transformation Through Consulting, Integration, and Compliance Expertise

9.3.2 Deployment and Integration

9.3.2.1 Ensuring Effective Sel Implementation Through Platform Deployment, Integration, and Ongoing Support

9.3.3 Training and Support

9.3.3.1 Enabling Effective Sel Adoption Through Educator Training, Professional Development, and Ongoing Support

10 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Core Competency

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Core Competency: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers

10.1.2 Self-Awareness

10.1.2.1 Strengthening Students' Self-Awareness Through Emotional Recognition, Reflection, and Personalized Development

10.1.3 Self-Management

10.1.3.1 Strengthening Students' Self-Management Through Emotional Regulation, Goal Setting, and Responsible Behavior

10.1.4 Social Awareness

10.1.4.1 Strengthening Students' Social Awareness Through Empathy, Perspective-Taking, and Understanding Others

10.1.5 Relationship Skills

10.1.5.1 Strengthening Students' Relationship Skills Through Communication, Collaboration, and Conflict Resolution

10.1.6 Responsible Decision-Making

10.1.6.1 Enabling Informed Choices Through Critical Thinking, Ethical Judgment, and Consequence Awareness

11 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Type: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers

11.1.2 Web-Based

11.1.2.1 Delivering Accessible and Scalable Sel Experiences Through Web-Based Platforms

11.1.3 Application

11.1.3.1 Enabling Personalized and Interactive Sel Experiences Through Application-Based Learning

12 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by End User

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 End User: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers

12.1.2 Pre-K

12.1.2.1 Building Foundational Social-Emotional Skills Through Early Childhood Learning

12.1.3 K-12

12.1.3.1 Supporting Comprehensive Social-Emotional Development Through Age-Appropriate Learning and Intervention

12.1.4 Healthcare & Mental Health Professionals

12.1.4.1 Supporting Student Well-Being Through Assessment, Intervention, and Coordinated Care

12.1.5 Other End Users

12.1.5.1 Extending Social-Emotional Support Across Community, Enrichment, and Workforce Environments

13 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Driving Sel Adoption Through Digital Platforms, Student Well-Being, and Data-Driven Interventions

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Learning, and Inclusive Education

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 UK

13.3.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Supported by Strong Education Ecosystem and Established Student Well-Being Initiatives

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Greater Emphasis on Student Mental Health, Emotional Well-Being, and Inclusive Education

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Inclusive Education, and Digital Learning

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Promoting Student Well-Being and Inclusive Learning Through Social-Emotional Development

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Enhancing Student Well-Being Through Inclusive Education and Social-Emotional Development

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Digital Education and Student Well-Being Initiatives

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Promoting Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Holistic Development

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Expanding Sel Adoption Through Digital Education and Student Well-Being Initiatives

13.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

13.4.4.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Inclusive Education, and Digital Learning

13.4.5 South Korea

13.4.5.1 Accelerating Sel Adoption Through Digital Education and Student-Centered Development

13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 UAE

13.5.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Digital Education, Student Well-Being, and Holistic Development

13.5.2 KSA

13.5.2.1 Accelerating Sel Adoption Through Vision 2030, Digital Education, and Student Well-Being

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.3.1 Expanding Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Inclusive Learning

13.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Inclusive Learning

13.6.2 Mexico

13.6.2.1 Expanding Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Inclusive Learning

13.6.3 Rest of Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/ Right to Win, 2023-2026

14.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.4 Brand/Product Comparison

14.4.1 Committee for Children - Second Step

14.4.2 Navigate360 - Student Behavior & Well-Being

14.4.3 Renaissance Learning - Mysaebrs & Educlimber

14.4.4 7 Mindsets - Wellness & Insights

14.4.5 Panorama Education - Panorama Student Success

14.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

14.5.1 Stars

14.5.2 Emerging Leaders

14.5.3 Pervasive Players

14.5.4 Participants

14.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

14.5.5.1 Company Footprint

14.5.5.2 Region Footprint

14.5.5.3 Offering Footprint

14.5.5.4 End User Footprint

14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

14.6.1 Progressive Companies

14.6.2 Responsive Companies

14.6.3 Dynamic Companies

14.6.4 Starting Blocks

14.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

14.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

14.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

14.7 Company Valuation

14.8 Competitive Scenario

14.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

14.8.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Major Players

15.1.1 Committee for Children

15.1.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.1.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.1.4 Analyst's View

15.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.2 Navigate360

15.1.2.1 Business Overview

15.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.2.3 Recent Developments

15.1.2.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.2.4 Analyst's View

15.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.3 Panorama Education

15.1.3.1 Business Overview

15.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.3.3 Recent Developments

15.1.3.3.1 Deals

15.1.3.4 Analyst's View

15.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.4 Renaissance Learning

15.1.4.1 Business Overview

15.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.4.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.4.4 Analyst's View

15.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.5 7 Mindsets

15.1.5.1 Business Overview

15.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.5.3 Recent Developments

15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.5.4 Analyst's View

15.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.6 Riverside Insights

15.1.6.1 Business Overview

15.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.6.3 Recent Developments

15.1.6.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.6.3.2 Deals

15.1.7 Wings for Kids

15.1.7.1 Business Overview

15.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.8 Rethinked

15.1.8.1 Business Overview

15.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.8.3 Recent Developments

15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.9 Newsela

15.1.9.1 Business Overview

15.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.9.3 Recent Developments

15.1.9.3.1 Deals

15.1.10 Everfi

15.1.10.1 Business Overview

15.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.10.3 Recent Developments

15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

15.1.11 Schoolmint

15.1.11.1 Business Overview

15.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.12 Imagine Learning

15.1.12.1 Business Overview

15.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.13 Positive Action

15.1.13.1 Business Overview

15.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.14 Growing Leaders

15.1.14.1 Business Overview

15.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.1.15 The Play Collective (Playco)

15.1.16 The Conover Company

15.1.17 Ori Learning

15.1.18 Paths Education LLC

15.1.19 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

15.2 Startups/SMEs

15.2.1 Taproot Learning

15.2.2 Peekapak

15.2.3 Meandmine

15.2.4 Everyday Speech

15.2.5 Wayfinder

15.2.6 Heykiddo

15.2.7 Creative Galileo

15.2.8 Ninja Focus

16 Research Methodology

16.1 Research Data

16.1.1 Secondary Data

16.1.2 Primary Data

16.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

16.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Profiles

16.2 Market Size Estimation

16.2.1 Top-Down Approach

16.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

16.2.3 Social and Emotional Learning Market Estimation: Demand-Side Analysis

16.3 Data Triangulation

16.4 Risk Assessment

16.5 Research Assumptions

16.6 Research Limitations

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Customization Options

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details

List of Tables [397]

List of Figures [47]

Companies Featured



Committee for Children

Navigate360

Panorama Education

Renaissance Learning

7 Mindsets

Riverside Insights

Wings for Kids

Rethinked

Newsela

Everfi

Schoolmint

Imagine Learning

Positive Action

Growing Leaders

The Play Collective (Playco)

The Conover Company

Ori Learning

Paths Education LLC

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Taproot Learning

Peekapak

Meandmine

Everyday Speech

Wayfinder

Heykiddo

Creative Galileo Ninja Focus

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