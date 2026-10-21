Social And Emotional Learning (SEL) Market By Offering, Type, Core Competency, End User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032 AI-Enabled K-12 Demand Drives 20.5% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$18.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regions Covered
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
1.7 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Social and Emotional Learning Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments and Emerging Frontiers
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Social and Emotional Learning Market
3.2 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Offering
3.3 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Solution
3.4 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Service
3.5 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by End User
3.6 North America: Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Offering and Country
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising Awareness of Student Mental Health and Well-Being
4.2.1.2 Integration of Sel Into K-12 Curriculum and Education Standards
4.2.1.3 Rapid Adoption of Digital and AI-Enabled Learning Platforms
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Budget Constraints in Public Education Systems
4.2.2.2 Lack of Standardized Sel Assessment and Outcome Measurement
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Expansion Into Early Childhood Education and Preschool Programs
4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption in International and Private Education Markets
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Demonstrating Long-Term Return on Investment
4.2.4.2 Data Privacy and Student Information Security Concerns
4.2.4.3 Shortage of Trained Educators and Counselors
4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.3.1 Interconnected Markets
4.3.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.2.3 Trends in Social and Emotional Learning Market
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Offering
5.5.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Key Players
5.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.8 Investment and Funding Scenario
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Social and Emotional Learning Market
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.10.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.10.4 Impact on Regions
5.10.4.1 North America
5.10.4.2 Europe
5.10.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.10.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.10.4.5 Latin America
5.10.5 Impact on End-User Industries
5.10.5.1 Pre-K
5.10.5.2 K-12
5.10.5.3 Healthcare & Mental Health Professionals
5.10.5.4 Community/Nonprofit Organizations
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
6.1 Key Emerging Technologies
6.1.1 Generative AI
6.1.2 Machine Learning (ML)
6.1.3 Predictive Analytics
6.1.4 Big Data Analytics
6.1.5 Digital Twins
6.2 Complementary Technologies
6.2.1 Learning Management Systems (Lms)
6.2.2 Student Information Systems (Sis)
6.2.3 Customer Relationship Management (Crm)
6.2.4 Data & Analytics Platforms
6.2.5 Digital Communication & Collaboration Tools
6.3 Technology Roadmap
6.3.1 Short-Term (2026-2028)
6.3.2 Mid-Term (2028-2030)
6.3.3 Long-Term (2030-2032+)
6.4 Patent Analysis
6.5 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Social and Emotional Learning Market
6.5.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
6.5.2 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Social and Emotional Learning Market
6.5.3 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
6.5.4 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Social and Emotional Learning Market
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.1.1 North America
7.1.1.1.1 US
7.1.1.1.2 Canada
7.1.1.2 Europe
7.1.1.2.1 Germany
7.1.1.2.2 UK
7.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific
7.1.1.3.1 China
7.1.1.3.2 Japan
7.1.1.3.3 India
7.1.2 Industry Standards
8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.3 Buying Criteria
8.4 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges
8.5 Unmet Needs of Various End-Use Industries
9 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Offering: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers
9.2 Solutions
9.2.1 Sel Platforms
9.2.1.1 Strengthening Student Well-Being and Development Through Personalized Sel, Engagement Tracking, and Intervention Management
9.2.2 Sel Assessment & Progress Monitoring Tools
9.2.2.1 Assessing Student Competencies and Monitoring Sel Progress to Enable Targeted Support
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Consulting
9.3.1.1 Accelerating Sel Transformation Through Consulting, Integration, and Compliance Expertise
9.3.2 Deployment and Integration
9.3.2.1 Ensuring Effective Sel Implementation Through Platform Deployment, Integration, and Ongoing Support
9.3.3 Training and Support
9.3.3.1 Enabling Effective Sel Adoption Through Educator Training, Professional Development, and Ongoing Support
10 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Core Competency
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Core Competency: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers
10.1.2 Self-Awareness
10.1.2.1 Strengthening Students' Self-Awareness Through Emotional Recognition, Reflection, and Personalized Development
10.1.3 Self-Management
10.1.3.1 Strengthening Students' Self-Management Through Emotional Regulation, Goal Setting, and Responsible Behavior
10.1.4 Social Awareness
10.1.4.1 Strengthening Students' Social Awareness Through Empathy, Perspective-Taking, and Understanding Others
10.1.5 Relationship Skills
10.1.5.1 Strengthening Students' Relationship Skills Through Communication, Collaboration, and Conflict Resolution
10.1.6 Responsible Decision-Making
10.1.6.1 Enabling Informed Choices Through Critical Thinking, Ethical Judgment, and Consequence Awareness
11 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Type: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers
11.1.2 Web-Based
11.1.2.1 Delivering Accessible and Scalable Sel Experiences Through Web-Based Platforms
11.1.3 Application
11.1.3.1 Enabling Personalized and Interactive Sel Experiences Through Application-Based Learning
12 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by End User
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 End User: Social and Emotional Learning Market Drivers
12.1.2 Pre-K
12.1.2.1 Building Foundational Social-Emotional Skills Through Early Childhood Learning
12.1.3 K-12
12.1.3.1 Supporting Comprehensive Social-Emotional Development Through Age-Appropriate Learning and Intervention
12.1.4 Healthcare & Mental Health Professionals
12.1.4.1 Supporting Student Well-Being Through Assessment, Intervention, and Coordinated Care
12.1.5 Other End Users
12.1.5.1 Extending Social-Emotional Support Across Community, Enrichment, and Workforce Environments
13 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Driving Sel Adoption Through Digital Platforms, Student Well-Being, and Data-Driven Interventions
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Learning, and Inclusive Education
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 UK
13.3.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Supported by Strong Education Ecosystem and Established Student Well-Being Initiatives
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.2.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Greater Emphasis on Student Mental Health, Emotional Well-Being, and Inclusive Education
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Inclusive Education, and Digital Learning
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.4.1 Promoting Student Well-Being and Inclusive Learning Through Social-Emotional Development
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.5.1 Enhancing Student Well-Being Through Inclusive Education and Social-Emotional Development
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Digital Education and Student Well-Being Initiatives
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 Promoting Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Holistic Development
13.4.3 India
13.4.3.1 Expanding Sel Adoption Through Digital Education and Student Well-Being Initiatives
13.4.4 Australia & New Zealand
13.4.4.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Inclusive Education, and Digital Learning
13.4.5 South Korea
13.4.5.1 Accelerating Sel Adoption Through Digital Education and Student-Centered Development
13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East & Africa
13.5.1 UAE
13.5.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Digital Education, Student Well-Being, and Holistic Development
13.5.2 KSA
13.5.2.1 Accelerating Sel Adoption Through Vision 2030, Digital Education, and Student Well-Being
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.3.1 Expanding Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Inclusive Learning
13.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.6 Latin America
13.6.1 Brazil
13.6.1.1 Advancing Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Inclusive Learning
13.6.2 Mexico
13.6.2.1 Expanding Sel Adoption Through Student Well-Being, Digital Education, and Inclusive Learning
13.6.3 Rest of Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/ Right to Win, 2023-2026
14.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.4 Brand/Product Comparison
14.4.1 Committee for Children - Second Step
14.4.2 Navigate360 - Student Behavior & Well-Being
14.4.3 Renaissance Learning - Mysaebrs & Educlimber
14.4.4 7 Mindsets - Wellness & Insights
14.4.5 Panorama Education - Panorama Student Success
14.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
14.5.1 Stars
14.5.2 Emerging Leaders
14.5.3 Pervasive Players
14.5.4 Participants
14.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
14.5.5.1 Company Footprint
14.5.5.2 Region Footprint
14.5.5.3 Offering Footprint
14.5.5.4 End User Footprint
14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
14.6.1 Progressive Companies
14.6.2 Responsive Companies
14.6.3 Dynamic Companies
14.6.4 Starting Blocks
14.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025
14.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
14.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
14.7 Company Valuation
14.8 Competitive Scenario
14.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
14.8.2 Deals
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Major Players
15.1.1 Committee for Children
15.1.1.1 Business Overview
15.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.1.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.1.4 Analyst's View
15.1.1.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.2 Navigate360
15.1.2.1 Business Overview
15.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.2.3 Recent Developments
15.1.2.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.2.4 Analyst's View
15.1.2.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.3 Panorama Education
15.1.3.1 Business Overview
15.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.3.3 Recent Developments
15.1.3.3.1 Deals
15.1.3.4 Analyst's View
15.1.3.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.4 Renaissance Learning
15.1.4.1 Business Overview
15.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.4.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.4.4 Analyst's View
15.1.4.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.5 7 Mindsets
15.1.5.1 Business Overview
15.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.5.3 Recent Developments
15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.5.4 Analyst's View
15.1.5.4.1 Right to Win
15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
15.1.6 Riverside Insights
15.1.6.1 Business Overview
15.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.6.3 Recent Developments
15.1.6.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.6.3.2 Deals
15.1.7 Wings for Kids
15.1.7.1 Business Overview
15.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.8 Rethinked
15.1.8.1 Business Overview
15.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.8.3 Recent Developments
15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.9 Newsela
15.1.9.1 Business Overview
15.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.9.3 Recent Developments
15.1.9.3.1 Deals
15.1.10 Everfi
15.1.10.1 Business Overview
15.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.10.3 Recent Developments
15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
15.1.11 Schoolmint
15.1.11.1 Business Overview
15.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.12 Imagine Learning
15.1.12.1 Business Overview
15.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.13 Positive Action
15.1.13.1 Business Overview
15.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.14 Growing Leaders
15.1.14.1 Business Overview
15.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
15.1.15 The Play Collective (Playco)
15.1.16 The Conover Company
15.1.17 Ori Learning
15.1.18 Paths Education LLC
15.1.19 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
15.2 Startups/SMEs
15.2.1 Taproot Learning
15.2.2 Peekapak
15.2.3 Meandmine
15.2.4 Everyday Speech
15.2.5 Wayfinder
15.2.6 Heykiddo
15.2.7 Creative Galileo
15.2.8 Ninja Focus
16 Research Methodology
16.1 Research Data
16.1.1 Secondary Data
16.1.2 Primary Data
16.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts
16.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Profiles
16.2 Market Size Estimation
16.2.1 Top-Down Approach
16.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
16.2.3 Social and Emotional Learning Market Estimation: Demand-Side Analysis
16.3 Data Triangulation
16.4 Risk Assessment
16.5 Research Assumptions
16.6 Research Limitations
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
17.3 Customization Options
17.4 Related Reports
17.5 Author Details
List of Tables [397]
List of Figures [47]
Companies Featured
- Committee for Children Navigate360 Panorama Education Renaissance Learning 7 Mindsets Riverside Insights Wings for Kids Rethinked Newsela Everfi Schoolmint Imagine Learning Positive Action Growing Leaders The Play Collective (Playco) The Conover Company Ori Learning Paths Education LLC Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Taproot Learning Peekapak Meandmine Everyday Speech Wayfinder Heykiddo Creative Galileo Ninja Focus
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