Advanced Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2035 Evs And Renewable Energy Drive 8.64% CAGR Toward USD 64.67 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize soft magnetic materials, electronics and SMEs; target Asia-Pacific demand driven by EVs, renewables and energy efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Magnetic Materials Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Magnetic Material, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced magnetic materials market is projected to increase from USD 28.23 billion in the current year to USD 64.67 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising demand across the automotive, electronics, industrial, medical and power generation sectors.

Advanced magnetic materials are increasingly used in high-performance motors, sensors, transformers, generators, magnetic separators and power electronics. Growing investment in electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure and advanced electronic systems is accelerating the adoption of materials with enhanced magnetic strength and thermal stability. Neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) and samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnets are particularly important for applications requiring strong performance, reliability and energy efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the advanced magnetic materials market by type of magnetic material, type of end-user, company size and geographical region.



Type of Magnetic Material: Alnico magnets, ferrite magnets, permanent magnet materials, rare-earth magnets, semi-hard magnetic materials and soft magnetic materials.

Type of End-User: Automotive, electronics, industrial, medical, power generation and others.

Company Size: Large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world.

Key Advanced Magnetic Materials Market Trends

Permanent magnet materials currently account for the largest share of the market. Their high magnetic strength supports extensive use in electric motors, generators and magnetic separation systems. The soft magnetic materials segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period, supported by growing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices, transformers and power generation equipment.

By type of end-user, the automotive segment holds the majority market share. The transition toward electric vehicles is increasing demand for advanced magnetic materials used in traction motors, charging systems, sensors and power electronics. The electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR as innovation in consumer electronics, telecommunications and data storage creates demand for materials offering improved performance and thermal stability.

Large enterprises currently lead the market by company size, reflecting their established production capabilities, global distribution networks and investment resources. Small and medium enterprises are forecast to grow at a higher CAGR due to their agility, focus on niche applications and ability to respond quickly to changing customer requirements.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific currently captures the largest share of the global advanced magnetic materials market. Regional growth is supported by expanding automotive manufacturing, increasing renewable energy deployment and rising demand from medical and healthcare applications. The presence of established manufacturers, favorable financing conditions and environmental regulations encouraging electric vehicle adoption further strengthen the region's market position.

The geographical analysis also covers the US, Canada, Mexico, major European countries, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, key Middle East and North Africa markets, Australia and New Zealand.

Research Coverage

The report provides market sizing and opportunity analysis across all major segments, supported by revenue projections for the overall market and its sub-segments. It evaluates the competitive landscape based on company establishment year, size, headquarters location and ownership structure. Detailed company profiles examine business operations, management teams, financial information, product portfolios, competitive positioning and recent developments.

Additional research includes industry megatrends, patent activity, strategic initiatives, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Patent coverage assesses patent type, publication year, patent age and leading applicants, while the review of recent developments evaluates initiative type, timing, geographical distribution and active market participants.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report addresses the number of companies operating in the market, identifies leading participants and evaluates the factors likely to influence future market development. It also examines the current and projected market size, expected CAGR and distribution of opportunities across key segments.

Market participants, investors and other stakeholders can use these insights to assess competitive dynamics, refine market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Analysis of market drivers, barriers, opportunities and challenges supports data-driven planning and helps organizations identify attractive growth prospects.

Purchasers also receive complimentary Excel data packs covering all analytical modules, up to 15% complimentary content customization, an In-Depth report walkthrough with the research team and a complimentary update when the report is more than six months old.

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.1.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.1.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.1.7.3. Values and Weights

4.1.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.1.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.8.1. Import Scenario

4.1.8.2. Export Scenario

4.1.9. War Impact Analysis

4.1.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.1.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.1.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.1.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.11. Other Indicators

4.1.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.11.4. Employment

4.1.11.5. Taxes

4.1.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.1.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.1.11.8. Supply Chain

4.1.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Advanced Magnetic Materials Market

6.1.1. Type of Magnetic Material

6.1.2. Type of End-User

6.2. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS MARKET

12.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. 20 Microns

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Company Mission

13.1.3. Company Footprint

13.1.4. Management Team

13.1.5. Contact Details

13.1.6. Financial Performance

13.1.7. Operating Business Segments

13.1.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

13.1.9. MOAT Analysis

13.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.2. Adams Magnetic Products

13.3. Arnold Magnetic Technologies

13.4. Bogen Magnetics

13.5. Bunting Magnetics

13.6. Daido Steel

13.7. Dexter Magnetic

13.8. DMEGC

13.9. Electron Energy

13.10. Guangdong Lingyi

13.11. Hitachi Metals

13.12. Lynas Rare Earths

13.13. Ningbo Yunsheng

13.14. Neo

13.15. Proterial

13.16. TDK

13.17. Viona Magnetics

13.18. Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS

16. PATENT ANALYSIS

17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Recent Funding

17.2. Recent Partnerships

17.3. Other Recent Initiatives

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18. GLOBAL ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS MARKET

18.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.2. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

18.3. Demand Side Trends

18.4. Supply Side Trends

18.5. Global Advanced Magnetic Materials Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.6.1. Conservative Scenario

18.6.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.7. Investment Feasibility Index

18.8. Key Market Segmentations

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF MAGNETIC MATERIAL

19.1. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.2. Market Movement Analysis

19.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Alnico Magnets: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.5. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Ferrite Magnets: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Permanent Magnet Materials: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Rare-earth Magnets: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Semi-Hard Magnetic Materials: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.9. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Soft Magnetic Materials: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.10.1. Secondary Sources

19.10.2. Primary Sources

19.10.3. Statistical Modeling

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPES OF END-USER

20.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Automotive: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Electronics: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Industrial: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Medical: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.5. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Power Generation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE

21.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Large Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market for Small and Medium Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS IN NORTH AMERICA

22.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS IN EUROPE

23.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.5. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.6. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.7. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.8. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.9. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.10. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.11. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.12. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.13. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.14. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.15. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS IN ASIA

24.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.5. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.6. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

25.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.5. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.6. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.7. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.8. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS IN LATIN AMERICA

26.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.4. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.5. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.6. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCED MAGNETIC MATERIALS IN REST OF THE WORLD

27.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.2. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.3. Advanced Magnetic Materials Market in Other Countries

28. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

29. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

30. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

31. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

32. SWOT ANALYSIS

33. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

34. ROOTS STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

34.1. Key Business-related Strategies

34.1.1. Research & Development

34.1.2. Product Manufacturing

34.1.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

34.1.4. Sales and Marketing

34.2. Key Operations-related Strategies

34.2.1. Risk Management

34.2.2. Workforce

34.2.3. Finance

34.2.4. Others

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

35. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

36. REPORT CONCLUSION

SECTION IX: APPENDIX

37. TABULATED DATA

38. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

39. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

40. ROOTS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

41. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Candela Technology

Duffy Electric Boat

Eco Marine Power

Elco Motor Yachts

Evoy

Ferretti

LEHR

Misty Harbor boats

Nibbi

Pure Watercraft

RAND Boats

Ruban Bleu

Siemens

Silent Yachts

Symphony Boat

Torqeedo Vision Marine Technologies

For more information about this report visit

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