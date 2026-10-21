Debtor Distribution Data (CK92) - Totalkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Debtor distribution data (CK92)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 16 October 2026 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely

Totalkredit A/S

Attachments



Debtor distribution data - Totalkredit A_S_21-10-2026 debisamstk