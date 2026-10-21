Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Third Quarter Results, Achieves 54% Increase In Diluted Earnings Per Share, 9% Increase In Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, And Raises Quarterly Dividend 7%
| Three months ended
|%
| Nine months ended
|%
|September 30,
|Increase
|September 30,
|Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Revenues:
|New vehicle
|$
|4,868.6
|$
|4,792.4
|1.6
|%
|$
|14,077.1
|$
|14,076.3
|-
|%
|Used vehicle
|3,630.1
|3,463.3
|4.8
|10,647.8
|10,192.3
|4.5
|Finance and insurance
|361.4
|378.6
|(4.5
|)
|1,087.5
|1,116.8
|(2.6
|)
|Aftersales
|1,086.6
|1,041.5
|4.3
|3,197.0
|3,051.7
|4.8
|Total revenues
|9,946.7
|9,675.8
|2.8
|%
|29,009.4
|28,437.1
|2.0
|%
|Cost of sales:
|New vehicle
|4,590.7
|4,501.0
|2.0
|13,255.7
|13,178.1
|0.6
|Used vehicle
|3,419.2
|3,274.4
|4.4
|10,035.2
|9,609.2
|4.4
|Aftersales
|441.0
|434.4
|1.5
|1,303.6
|1,288.3
|1.2
|Total cost of sales
|8,450.9
|8,209.8
|2.9
|24,594.5
|24,075.6
|2.2
|Gross profit
|1,495.8
|1,466.0
|2.0
|%
|4,414.9
|4,361.5
|1.2
|%
|Finance operations income
|32.3
|19.1
|69.1
|%
|90.0
|51.7
|74.1
|%
|SG&A expense
|1,036.3
|998.0
|3.8
|3,088.4
|2,965.3
|4.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|71.6
|65.5
|9.3
|212.3
|194.6
|9.1
|Income from operations
|420.2
|421.6
|(0.3) %
|1,204.2
|1,253.3
|(3.9) %
|Floor plan interest expense
|(70.3
|)
|(57.8
|)
|21.6
|(195.9
|)
|(169.8
|)
|15.4
|Other interest expense
|(63.1
|)
|(68.3
|)
|(7.6
|)
|(196.0
|)
|(200.5
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Other income (expense)
|104.2
|(13.3
|)
|883.5
|72.7
|35.9
|NM
|Income before income taxes
|391.0
|282.2
|38.6
|%
|885.0
|918.9
|(3.7) %
|Income tax expense
|(98.1
|)
|(63.6
|)
|54.2
|(228.4
|)
|(230.9
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Income tax rate
|25.1
|%
|22.5
|%
|25.8
|%
|25.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|292.9
|$
|218.6
|34.0
|%
|$
|656.6
|$
|688.0
|(4.6) %
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1.8
|)
|(1.5
|)
|20.0
|%
|(5.1
|)
|(5.3
|)
|(3.8
|)%
|Net income attributable to LAD
|$
|291.1
|$
|217.1
|34.1
|%
|$
|651.5
|$
|682.7
|(4.6) %
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:
|Net income per share
|$
|13.22
|$
|8.61
|53.5
|%
|$
|28.77
|$
|26.42
|8.9
|%
|Diluted shares outstanding
|22.0
|25.2
|(12.7)%
|22.6
|25.8
|(12.4)%
NM - not meaningful
LAD
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
| Three months ended
|%
| Nine months ended
|%
|September 30,
|Increase
|September 30,
|Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Gross margin
|New vehicle
|5.7
|%
|6.1
|%
|(40)bps
|5.8
|%
|6.4
|%
|(60)bps
|Used vehicle
|5.8
|5.5
|30
|5.8
|5.7
|10
|Finance and insurance
|100.0
|100.0
|-
|100.0
|100.0
|-
|Aftersales
|59.4
|58.3
|110
|59.2
|57.8
|140
|Gross profit margin
|15.0
|15.2
|(20
|)
|15.2
|15.3
|(10
|)
|Unit sales
|New vehicle
|105,471
|104,332
|1.1
|%
|304,347
|305,151
|(0.3)%
|Used vehicle retail
|109,791
|109,097
|0.6
|326,056
|325,476
|0.2
|Average selling price (excluding agency)
|New vehicle
|$
|46,777
|$
|46,804
|(0.1)%
|$
|46,938
|$
|47,165
|(0.5)%
|Used vehicle retail
|29,499
|28,381
|3.9
|29,180
|27,990
|4.3
|Average gross profit per unit
|New vehicle
|$
|2,635
|$
|2,793
|(5.7)%
|$
|2,699
|$
|2,943
|(8.3)%
|Used vehicle retail
|1,970
|1,773
|11.1
|1,889
|1,818
|3.9
|Finance and insurance
|1,733
|1,818
|(4.7
|)
|1,782
|1,814
|(1.8
|)
|Total vehicle(1)
|3,949
|4,025
|(1.9
|)
|4,000
|4,120
|(2.9
|)
|Revenue mix
|New vehicle
|48.9
|%
|49.5
|%
|48.5
|%
|49.5
|%
|Used vehicle
|36.5
|35.8
|36.7
|35.8
|Finance and insurance, net
|3.6
|3.9
|3.7
|3.9
|Aftersales
|11.0
|10.8
|11.1
|10.8
|Gross Profit Mix
|New vehicle
|18.6
|%
|19.9
|%
|18.6
|%
|20.6
|%
|Used vehicle
|14.1
|12.9
|13.9
|13.4
|Finance and insurance, net
|24.2
|25.8
|24.6
|25.6
|Aftersales
|43.1
|41.4
|42.9
|40.4
|Adjusted
|As reported
|Adjusted
|As reported
| Three months
ended September
30,
| Three months
ended September
30,
| Nine months
ended September
30,
| Nine months
ended September
30,
|Other metrics
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|SG&A as a % of revenue
|10.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|10.6
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.6
|%
|10.4
|%
|SG&A as a % of gross profit
|68.8
|67.9
|69.3
|68.1
|69.6
|67.9
|70.0
|68.0
|Operating profit as a % of revenue
|4.3
|4.4
|4.2
|4.4
|4.2
|4.4
|4.2
|4.4
|Operating profit as a % of gross profit
|28.5
|29.0
|28.1
|28.8
|27.6
|28.8
|27.3
|28.7
|Pretax margin
|3.1
|3.2
|3.9
|2.9
|3.0
|3.2
|3.1
|3.2
|Net profit margin
|2.3
|2.5
|2.9
|2.3
|2.2
|2.4
|2.3
|2.4
(1)Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used, and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
LAD
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
| Three months ended
|%
| Nine months ended
|%
|September 30,
|Increase
|September 30,
|Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Revenues
|New vehicle
|$
|4,608.3
|$
|4,729.9
|(2.6)%
|$
|13,293.7
|$
|13,784.0
|(3.6)%
|Used vehicle
|3,419.4
|3,409.5
|0.3
|10,023.4
|9,932.6
|0.9
|Finance and insurance
|345.1
|375.6
|(8.1
|)
|1,039.6
|1,102.0
|(5.7
|)
|Aftersales
|1,027.9
|1,021.0
|0.7
|3,018.5
|2,964.1
|1.8
|Total revenues
|9,400.6
|9,536.0
|(1.4
|)
|27,375.2
|27,782.8
|(1.5
|)
|Gross profit
|New vehicle
|$
|263.9
|$
|288.4
|(8.5)%
|$
|778.0
|$
|881.6
|(11.8)%
|Used vehicle
|203.1
|185.8
|9.3
|586.6
|575.2
|2.0
|Finance and insurance
|345.1
|375.6
|(8.1
|)
|1,039.6
|1,102.0
|(5.7
|)
|Aftersales
|611.1
|596.9
|2.4
|1,786.0
|1,721.2
|3.8
|Total gross profit
|1,423.2
|1,446.7
|(1.6
|)
|4,190.2
|4,280.1
|(2.1
|)
|Gross margin
|New vehicle
|5.7
|%
|6.1
|%
|(40)bps
|5.9
|%
|6.4
|%
|(50)bps
|Used vehicle
|5.9
|5.4
|50
|5.9
|5.8
|10
|Finance and insurance
|100.0
|100.0
|-
|100.0
|100.0
|-
|Aftersales
|59.5
|58.5
|100
|59.2
|58.1
|110
|Gross profit margin
|15.1
|15.2
|(10
|)
|15.3
|15.4
|(10
|)
|Unit sales
|New vehicle
|100,559
|103,318
|(2.7)%
|289,351
|300,917
|(3.8)%
|Used vehicle retail
|104,612
|108,039
|(3.2
|)
|311,741
|320,566
|(2.8
|)
|Average selling price (excluding agency)
|New vehicle
|$
|46,470
|$
|46,652
|(0.4)%
|$
|46,659
|$
|46,843
|(0.4)%
|Used vehicle retail
|29,197
|28,200
|3.5
|28,770
|27,703
|3.9
|Average gross profit per unit
|New vehicle
|$
|2,624
|$
|2,792
|(6.0)%
|$
|2,689
|$
|2,930
|(8.2)%
|Used vehicle retail
|1,993
|1,759
|13.3
|1,893
|1,818
|4.1
|Finance and insurance
|1,736
|1,821
|(4.7
|)
|1,784
|1,816
|(1.8
|)
|Total vehicle(1)
|3,958
|4,021
|(1.6
|)
|4,000
|4,117
|(2.8
|)
(1)Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used, and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
LAD
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2026
|Key Performance by Country
|Total Revenue
|Total Gross Profit
|Total Revenue
|Total Gross Profit
|United States
|75.9%
|80.8%
|76.3%
|81.4%
|United Kingdom
|20.5%
|16.4%
|20.2%
|15.9%
|Canada
|3.6%
|2.8%
|3.5%
|2.7%
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Days' Supply (1)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|New vehicle inventory
|54
|54
|52
|Used vehicle inventory
|45
|48
|46
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Selected Financing Operations Financial Information
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|% (1)
|2025
|% (1)
|2026
|% (1)
|2025
|% (1)
|Interest and fee income
|$
|122.1
|8.7
|$
|104.9
|9.2
|$
|349.0
|8.8
|$
|298.0
|9.2
|Interest expense
|(56.3
|)
|(4.0
|)
|(52.1
|)
|(4.6
|)
|(161.4
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(150.0
|)
|(4.6
|)
|Total interest margin
|$
|65.8
|4.7
|$
|52.8
|4.6
|$
|187.6
|4.7
|$
|148.0
|4.6
|Lease income
|29.2
|23.4
|79.5
|67.7
|Lease costs
|(25.6
|)
|(18.6
|)
|(68.3
|)
|(54.0
|)
|Lease income, net
|3.6
|4.8
|11.2
|13.7
|Provision expense
|(22.5
|)
|(1.6
|)
|(25.8
|)
|(2.3
|)
|(64.7
|)
|(1.6
|)
|(72.5
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Other financing operations expenses
|(14.6
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(12.7
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(44.1
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(37.5
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Finance operations income
|$
|32.3
|$
|19.1
|$
|90.0
|$
|51.7
|Total average managed finance receivables
|$
|5,558.0
|$
|4,541.8
|$
|5,290.6
|$
|4,316.3
(1)Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|$
|374.0
|$
|341.8
|Trade receivables, net
|1,132.9
|1,134.1
|Inventories, net
|6,624.3
|6,119.6
|Other current assets
|261.8
|262.5
|Total current assets
|$
|8,393.0
|$
|7,858.0
|Property and equipment, net
|5,074.7
|4,936.0
|Finance receivables, net
|5,578.6
|4,755.1
|Intangibles
|5,630.7
|5,254.1
|Other non-current assets
|2,159.0
|2,304.0
|Total assets
|$
|26,836.0
|$
|25,107.2
|Floor plan notes payable
|6,566.8
|5,008.9
|Other current liabilities
|1,838.5
|1,687.8
|Total current liabilities
|$
|8,405.3
|$
|6,696.7
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|6,828.2
|7,274.9
|Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities
|2,746.3
|2,404.2
|Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
|2,215.3
|2,103.0
|Total liabilities
|$
|20,195.1
|$
|18,478.8
|Equity
|6,640.8
|6,628.4
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|26,836.0
|$
|25,107.2
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|656.6
|$
|688.0
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|391.1
|428.5
|Changes in:
|Inventories
|(555.0
|)
|44.8
|Finance receivables
|(831.4
|)
|(671.3
|)
|Floor plan notes payable
|87.6
|(151.0
|)
|Other operating activities
|46.2
|(106.0
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(204.9
|)
|233.0
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(252.3
|)
|(257.7
|)
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(264.8
|)
|(417.6
|)
|Net proceeds from sales of stores
|31.9
|178.1
|Other investing activities
|4.0
|17.8
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(481.2
|)
|(479.4
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade
|1,542.2
|73.3
|Net borrowings on non-recourse notes payable
|291.8
|136.3
|Net borrowings on other debt and finance lease liabilities
|(456.1
|)
|827.7
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|21.2
|21.0
|Repurchase of common stock
|(624.5
|)
|(662.3
|)
|Dividends paid
|(41.1
|)
|(42.1
|)
|Other financing activity
|(11.2
|)
|(89.4
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|722.3
|264.5
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|(3.5
|)
|4.7
|Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|32.7
|22.8
|Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|391.3
|445.8
|Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period
|424.0
|468.6
LAD
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2026
|2025
|As reported
|$
|(204.9
|)
|$
|233.0
|Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net(1)
|1,542.2
|73.3
|Adjust: finance receivables activity
|831.4
|671.3
|Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory
|(43.5
|)
|(62.9
|)
|Adjusted
|$
|2,125.2
|$
|914.7
(1) Includes the impact of converting inventory‐secured revolvers to floorplan facilities during 2026, increasing net floorplan borrowings and adjusted operating cash flows $1,138.3 million.
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|As reported
| Net loss on
disposal of
stores
| Investment
gain
| Insurance
reserves
|Tax attribute
|Adjusted
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,036.3
|(5.8
|)
|-
|(0.8
|)
|-
|1,029.7
|Operating income
|420.2
|5.8
|-
|0.8
|-
|426.8
|Other income (expense), net
|104.2
|-
|(88.8
|)
|-
|-
|15.4
|Income before income taxes
|391.0
|5.8
|(88.8
|)
|0.8
|-
|308.8
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(98.1
|)
|(1.6
|)
|23.7
|(0.2
|)
|(3.3
|)
|(79.5
|)
|Net income
|$
|292.9
|$
|4.2
|$
|(65.1
|)
|$
|0.6
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|229.3
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1.8
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1.8
|)
|Net income attributable to LAD
|$
|291.1
|$
|4.2
|$
|(65.1
|)
|$
|0.6
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|227.5
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|$
|13.22
|$
|0.19
|$
|(2.95
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|10.34
|Diluted share count
|22.0
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As reported
| Net gain on
disposal of
stores
| Investment
loss
| Insurance
reserves
| Acquisition
expenses
|Tax attribute
|Adjusted
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|998.0
|$
|15.4
|$
|-
|$
|(2.5
|)
|$
|(15.9
|)
|$
|-
|$
|995.0
|Operating income
|421.6
|(15.4
|)
|-
|2.5
|15.9
|-
|424.6
|Other income (expense), net
|(13.3
|)
|-
|22.7
|-
|-
|-
|9.4
|Income before income taxes
|282.2
|(15.4
|)
|22.7
|2.5
|15.9
|-
|307.9
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(63.6
|)
|7.2
|(6.0
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(3.5
|)
|(67.0
|)
|Net income
|$
|218.6
|$
|(8.2
|)
|$
|16.7
|$
|2.0
|$
|15.3
|$
|(3.5
|)
|$
|240.9
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|$
|(1.5
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(1.5
|)
|Net income attributable to LAD
|$
|217.1
|$
|(8.2
|)
|$
|16.7
|$
|2.0
|$
|15.3
|$
|(3.5
|)
|$
|239.4
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|$
|8.61
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.61
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|9.50
|Diluted share count
|25.2
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|As reported
| Net gain on
disposal of
stores
| Investment
gain
| Insurance
reserves
| Acquisition
expenses
| Contract
buyouts
|Tax attribute
|Adjusted
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|3,088.4
|$
|9.2
|$
|-
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|(0.7
|)
|$
|(20.3
|)
|$
|-
|$
|3,073.4
|Operating income
|1,204.2
|(9.2
|)
|-
|3.2
|0.7
|20.3
|-
|1,219.2
|Other income (expense), net
|72.7
|-
|(43.7
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.0
|Income before income taxes
|885.0
|(9.2
|)
|(43.7
|)
|3.2
|0.7
|20.3
|-
|856.3
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(228.4
|)
|2.4
|11.6
|(0.9
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(5.3
|)
|(225.8
|)
|Net income
|$
|656.6
|$
|(6.8
|)
|$
|(32.1
|)
|$
|2.3
|$
|0.6
|$
|15.2
|$
|(5.3
|)
|$
|630.5
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(5.1
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5.1
|)
|Net income attributable to LAD
|$
|651.5
|$
|(6.8
|)
|$
|(32.1
|)
|$
|2.3
|$
|0.6
|$
|15.2
|$
|(5.3
|)
|$
|625.4
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|$
|28.77
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(1.42
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.67
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|27.61
|Diluted share count
|22.6
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As reported
| Net gain on
disposal of
stores
| Investment
gain
| Insurance
reserves
| Acquisition
expenses
|Tax attribute
|Adjusted
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|2,965.3
|$
|17.7
|$
|-
|$
|(5.4
|)
|$
|(16.1
|)
|$
|-
|$
|2,961.5
|Operating income
|1,253.3
|(17.7
|)
|-
|5.4
|16.1
|-
|1,257.1
|Other income (expense), net
|35.9
|-
|(4.1
|)
|-
|-
|-
|31.8
|Income before income taxes
|918.9
|(17.7
|)
|(4.1
|)
|5.4
|16.1
|-
|918.6
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(230.9
|)
|11.6
|1.0
|(1.4
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(5.7
|)
|(226.0
|)
|Net income
|$
|688.0
|$
|(6.1
|)
|$
|(3.1
|)
|$
|4.0
|$
|15.5
|$
|(5.7
|)
|$
|692.6
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(5.3
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5.3
|)
|Net income attributable to LAD
|$
|682.7
|$
|(6.1
|)
|$
|(3.1
|)
|$
|4.0
|$
|15.5
|$
|(5.7
|)
|$
|687.3
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|$
|26.42
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.60
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|26.60
|Diluted share count
|25.8
LAD
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
| Three months ended
|%
| Nine months ended
|%
|September 30,
|Increase
|September 30,
|Increase
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income
|$
|292.9
|$
|218.6
|34.0
|%
|$
|656.6
|$
|688.0
|(4.6)%
|Flooring interest expense
|70.3
|57.8
|21.6
|195.9
|169.8
|15.4
|Other interest expense
|63.1
|68.3
|(7.6
|)
|196.0
|200.5
|(2.2
|)
|Financing operations interest expense
|56.3
|52.1
|8.1
|161.4
|150.0
|7.6
|Income tax expense
|98.1
|63.6
|54.2
|228.4
|230.9
|(1.1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|71.6
|65.5
|9.3
|212.3
|194.6
|9.1
|EBITDA
|$
|652.3
|$
|525.9
|24.0
|%
|$
|1,650.6
|$
|1,633.8
|1.0
|%
|Other adjustments:
|Less: flooring interest expense
|$
|(70.3
|)
|$
|(57.8
|)
|21.6
|$
|(195.9
|)
|$
|(169.8
|)
|15.4
|Less: financing operations interest expense
|(56.3
|)
|(52.1
|)
|8.1
|(161.4
|)
|(150.0
|)
|7.6
|Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
|-
|(3.7
|)
|(100.0
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(11.2
|)
|(86.6
|)
|Add: acquisition expenses
|-
|15.9
|NM
|0.7
|16.1
|NM
|Add: (gain) loss on disposal of stores
|5.8
|(15.4
|)
|NM
|(9.2
|)
|(17.7
|)
|NM
|Add: investment (gain) loss
|(88.8
|)
|22.7
|NM
|(43.7
|)
|(4.1
|)
|NM
|Add: insurance reserves
|0.8
|2.5
|NM
|3.2
|5.4
|NM
|Add: contract buyouts
|-
|-
|NM
|20.3
|-
|NM
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|443.5
|$
|438.0
|1.3
|%
|$
|1,263.1
|$
|1,302.5
|(3.0) %
NM - not meaningful
|As of
|%
|September 30,
|Increase
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Floor plan notes payable
|$
|6,566.8
|$
|4,869.0
|34.9
|%
|Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
|3.5
|1,020.8
|(99.7
|)
|Revolving lines of credit
|1,736.6
|1,310.6
|32.5
|Warehouse facilities
|1,743.5
|1,252.0
|39.3
|Non-recourse notes payable
|2,765.7
|2,245.6
|23.2
|4.625% Senior notes due 2027
|400.0
|400.0
|-
|3.875% Senior notes due 2029
|800.0
|800.0
|-
|5.500% Senior notes due 2030
|600.0
|600.0
|-
|4.375% Senior notes due 2031
|550.0
|550.0
|-
|Real estate mortgages, finance lease obligations, and other debt
|1,114.6
|1,117.3
|(0.2
|)
|Unamortized debt issuance costs
|(24.4
|)
|(26.7
|)
|(8.6
|)
|Total debt
|$
|16,256.3
|$
|14,138.5
|15.0
|%
|Less: Inventory related debt
|$
|(6,570.3
|)
|$
|(5,889.8
|)
|11.6
|%
|Less: Financing operations related debt
|(4,509.2
|)
|(3,497.6
|)
|28.9
|Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|(108.1
|)
|(206.5
|)
|(47.7
|)
|Less: Marketable securities
|(76.1
|)
|(54.9
|)
|38.6
|Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
|(0.4
|)
|(18.8
|)
|(97.9
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|4,992.2
|$
|4,470.9
|11.7
|%
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,627.2
|$
|1,701.9
|(4.4)%
|Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|3.07 x
|2.63 x
NM - not meaningful
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