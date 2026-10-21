Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Third Quarter Results, Achieves 54% Increase In Diluted Earnings Per Share, 9% Increase In Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, And Raises Quarterly Dividend 7%



Record third quarter revenues of $9.9 billion

Used retail GPUs increased $197, or 11%, year over year

Aftersales gross profit increased by 2.4% and gross margin was 59.5%, a 100-basis point increase, on a same-store basis

Financing Operations income of $32.3 million, a 69% increase year over year, with record originations of $937 million, and a 18.3% penetration rate

Third quarter diluted earnings per share of $13.22, a 54% increase, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.34, a 9% increase

Repurchased $85 million of shares, representing 1.1% of outstanding shares in the quarter, and 8.7% of outstanding shares in 2026 Announced a 7% increase to quarterly dividend

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), the largest global automotive retailer, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

"Our people and our ecosystem set Lithia & Driveway apart again this quarter, delivering record quarterly revenues and continued growth in earnings per share. Used vehicle profitability strengthened, aftersales margins expanded, cost discipline continued, and Financing Operations delivered strong income growth on the strength of a high-quality credit portfolio," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "The capital decisions of the past year are reflected in our financial results, with a meaningfully lower share count magnifying every dollar we earn. With the flexibility of our cash generation and strong balance sheet, the earnings power of our model continues to build as we head into 2027.”

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Summary

Third quarter 2026 revenue increased 3% to $9.9 billion from $9.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $13.22, a 54% increase from $8.61 per share reported in the third quarter of 2025. After adjusting for the unrealized gain on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC and other non-core items, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the third quarter of 2026 was $10.34, a 9% increase compared to $9.50 per share in the same period of 2025.

Third quarter 2026 net income was $292.9 million, a 34.0% increase compared to net income of $218.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. After adjusting for the unrealized gain on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC and other non-core items, adjusted net income for the third quarter 2026 was $229.3 million, an 5% decrease compared to adjusted net income of $240.9 million for the same period of 2025.

The financial measures discussed in this release include both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. See“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures”.

For the first nine months of 2026 revenues increased 2% to $29.0 billion, compared to $28.4 billion in 2025.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2026 was $28.77, compared to $26.42 per share in 2025, an increase of 9%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2026 increased 4% to $27.61 from $26.60 in the same period of 2025.

Corporate Development

In the third quarter of 2026, LAD acquired two stores, which are expected to generate $150 million in annualized revenues, and divested two stores representing $115 million in annualized revenues.

In October 2026, LAD continued to expand its network in the Southeast region with the acquisition of two Hyundai and two Kia stores in Memphis, TN. These additions add $250 million of expected annualized revenue.

LAD has acquired $1.17 billion in expected annualized revenues year to date.

Balance Sheet Update

LAD ended the third quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.75 per share related to third quarter 2026 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 6, 2026.

During the third quarter of 2026, we repurchased approximately 246,000 shares at a weighted average price of $345. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $535 million remains available as of September 30, 2026.

Board of Directors Update

The Board of Directors has appointed Bryan B. DeBoer, our President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board, effective October 19, 2026. In this expanded role, Bryan DeBoer will serve as both Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, promoting communication and collaboration between management and the Board. Mr. DeBoer will continue to lead the Company's strategic vision and operations execution.

Sidney B. DeBoer will become Vice Chairman and will continue to serve on the Board. Louis P. Miramontes will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director, ensuring strong independent Board leadership and reinforcing its oversight of management and governance.

"Sid established Lithia on the belief that earning trust, one customer and one community at a time, creates value that compounds over decades," said Bryan DeBoer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He took the company public and laid the foundation of Growth Powered by People for the network we operate today across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and we're grateful his counsel will continue as Vice Chairman. I'm honored by the Board's confidence. Our strategy and priorities are unchanged: earn customers for life, keep growing our network and adjacent businesses, and allocate capital with discipline to drive long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The third quarter 2026 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting third quarter 2026 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on Quarterly Earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“project,”“outlook,”“target,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“seek,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“likely,”“ensure,”“goal,”“strategy,”“future,”“maintain,” and“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding:



The profitability of our strategy and growth

Future market conditions, including anticipated vehicle and other sales, gross profit and inventory supply

Our business strategy and plans, including our achieving our long-term financial targets

The growth, expansion, make-up and success of our network, including our finding accretive acquisitions that meet our target valuations and acquiring additional stores

Annualized revenues from acquired stores or achieving target returns

The growth and performance of our Driveway e-commerce home solution and Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC), their synergies and other impacts on our business and our ability to meet Driveway and DFC-related targets

The impact of sustainable vehicles and other market and regulatory changes on our business, including evolving vehicle distribution models

Our capital allocations and uses and levels of capital expenditures in the future

Expected operating results, such as improved store performance, continued improvement of selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit and any projections

Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity, including from our cash and the future availability of our credit facilities, unfinanced real estate and other financing sources

Our continuing to purchase shares under our share repurchase program

Our compliance with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit facilities and other debt agreements

Our programs and initiatives for team member recruitment, training, and retention Our strategies and targets for customer retention, growth, market position, operations, financial results and risk management

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:



Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of inflation, interest rates, tariffs, governmental actions, programs and spending, and public health issues

The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price

Changes in customer demand, levels of consumer debt, consumer confidence and manufacturer sales incentives, and the electric vehicle landscape and the impact of evolving digital technologies

Changes in our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers, and vehicle delivery models

Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles

Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms

The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels

Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment

Government regulations and legislation The risks set forth throughout“Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in“Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in“Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

All“adjusted” financial measures in this presentation are non-GAAP financial measures, as are EBITDA and net debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them together with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

LAD

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions except per share data)