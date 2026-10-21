Global Wire And Cable Market Report, 7Th Edition Report Released, 2024-2030 Market To Reach $422 Billion By 2030 As Subsea Cable And Grid Expansion Drive 6.6% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wire and Cable Report: 7th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest 7th Edition of this report delivers global wire and cable market forecasts from 2024 to 2030 for 12 product categories across 37 countries and 10 regions. Market estimates are presented in tonnes and US$, providing detailed analysis of demand, production, imports, exports and manufacturer shares. The research is supported by cross-checked copper and aluminium consumption data, national market commentary, technology analysis and statistical validation.
Key market findings
- Insulated copper subsea cable is forecast to be the fastest growing cable category, driven by offshore electricity transmission, renewable energy connections and international interconnector projects. Bare ACSR conductor represents the largest category by tonnage, reflecting continued investment in electricity transmission networks. It is followed by building wire and winding wire. In value terms, bare ACSR conductor accounts for the largest share of demand, followed by underground cable, building wire and winding wire. Market forecasts for each product category are based on disaggregated industry projections for every country covered. Country-level market values were calculated using production + imports - exports = market. Consumption estimates were cross-checked against published copper and aluminium volumes, the primary conductor materials used throughout the industry.
Geographic and competitive analysis
The report assesses wire and cable demand in 37 national markets and 10 regions. Country commentary covers electricity network development, telecommunications, automotive production, construction, OEM demand and other major industry drivers. Profiles of 346 leading manufacturers provide additional insight into competitive positioning, operations and market participation.
A database of 1,711 wire and cable manufacturers is included, with national production shares by value for companies operating in each covered market. This competitive analysis enables readers to evaluate market concentration, identify established suppliers and assess production capacity across major wire and cable markets.
Technology and product coverage
The research examines important wire and cable technologies and applications, including subsea cable, land based UGC, super-conductors, industrial cable, electrified railways and cable properties. Every national market is analysed across the following categories:
- Power cable network - LV, MV, HV - underground - copper Power cable network - LV, MV, HV - subsea - copper Power cable network - LV, MV, HV - underground - aluminium Bare conductor - LV - overhead - copper Bare conductor AAAC - LV, MV - overhead - aluminium Bare ACSR - MV, HV - overhead - aluminium and steel Telecom cable (external) - copper Other comms cable - (internal) - copper Building wire < 600 V - copper Magnet wire - copper Auto wire & cable - copper Other LV energy - copper
Report deliverables
The PDF contains 324 pages, 15 figures and 150 tables covering global and country-level wire and cable market trends, forecasts, technologies and competitive activity. Statistical analysis is included to assess the accuracy and consistency of the market dataset.
The accompanying Excel package contains 48 market spreadsheets, including one production + imports - exports = market dataset, one imports and exports dataset, and one production shares dataset covering 1,711 companies in 37 countries. Together, the PDF and Excel resources support market planning, competitive benchmarking, investment analysis, sales strategy and opportunity assessment throughout the global wire and cable industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The report
1.2 Tonnage of production and consumption
1.3 Consumption of metallic wire and cable
1.4 Materials cost
1.5 Regional market shares
1.5.1 China
1.5.2 United States
1.5.3 Europe
1.5.4 Russia
1.5.5 Japan
1.5.6 Korea
1.5.7 India
1.5.8 Middle East
1.5.9 Africa
1.6 End users and trade
1.7 Manufacturers
1.7.1 Europe
1.7.2 Russia
1.7.3 United States
1.7.4 China
1.7.5 Japan
1.7.6 Korea
1.7.7 Middle East
1.7.8 Small wire and cable manufacturers
1.7.9 Land-based cable
1.7.10 Subsea cable
1.7.11 Interconnections between land masses and offshore wind power
1.7.12 Oil & gas exploration and production (OGP)
1.7.13 Superconductors
1.8 Analysis of error
2 ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLES, ENERGY CONDUCTORS AND MECHNICAL ROPE
2.1 Cables and conductor definitions
3 GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND OF WIRE AND CABLE
3.1 Global demand in tonnage and US$ value
3.2 Insulated energy cable, bare conductors, and all other cables, 2020-2030
3.3 Consumption of wire and cable by end use
4 THE EUROPEAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
4.1.1 Production and consumption in Europe
4.1.2 Eastern European countries start to catch up with Western Europea
4.1.3 The power sector in Europe
4.1.4 The expansion of renewable generating capacity in Europe
4.1.5 Land based versus subsea installations
4.2 Austria
4.2.1 The market
4.2.2 Network developments
4.2.3 Telecoms
4.2.4 Automotive
4.2.5 Construction
4.2.6 OEM
4.2.7 Cable manufacturers
4.3 Belgium
4.3.1 The market
4.3.2 Network developments
4.3.3 Telecoms
4.3.4 Automotive
4.3.5 Construction
4.3.6 OEM
4.3.7 Cable manufacturers
4.4 Denmark
4.4.1 The market
4.4.2 Network developments
4.4.3 Telecoms
4.4.4 Automotive
4.4.5 Construction
4.4.6 OEM
4.4.7 Cable manufacturers
4.5 Finland
4.5.1 The market
4.5.2 Network developments
4.5.3 Telecoms
4.5.4 Automotive
4.5.5 Construction
4.5.6 OEM
4.5.7 Cable manufacturers
4.6 France
4.6.1 The market
4.6.2 Network developments
4.6.3 Telecoms
4.6.4 Automotive
4.6.5 Construction
4.6.6 OEM
4.6.7 Cable manufacturers
4.7 Germany
4.7.1 The market
4.7.2 Network developments
4.7.3 Telecoms
4.7.4 Automotive
4.7.5 Construction
4.7.6 OEM
4.7.7 Cable manufacturers
4.8 Greece
4.8.1 The market
4.8.2 Network developments
4.8.3 Telecoms
4.8.4 Automotive
4.8.5 Construction
4.8.6 OEM
4.8.7 Cable manufacturers
4.9 Ireland
4.9.1 The market
4.9.2 Network developments
4.9.3 Telecoms
4.9.4 Automotive
4.9.5 Construction
4.9.6 OEM
4.9.7 Cable manufacturers
4.10 Italy
4.10.1 The market
4.10.2 Network developments
4.10.3 Telecoms
4.10.4 Automotive
4.10.5 Construction
4.10.6 OEM
4.10.7 Cable manufacturers
4.11 Netherlands
4.11.1 The market
4.11.2 Network developments
4.11.3 Telecoms
4.11.4 Automotive
4.11.5 Construction
4.11.6 OEM
4.11.7 Cable manufacturers
4.12 Norway
4.12.1 The market
4.12.2 Network developments
4.12.3 Telecoms
4.12.4 Automotive
4.12.5 Construction
4.12.6 OEM
4.12.7 Cable manufacturers
4.13 Poland
4.13.1 The market
4.13.2 Network developments
4.13.3 Telecoms
4.13.4 Automotive
4.13.5 Construction
4.13.6 OEM
4.13.7 Cable manufacturers
4.14 Spain
4.14.1 The market
4.14.2 Network developments
4.14.3 Telecoms
4.14.4 Automotive
4.14.5 Construction
4.14.6 OEM
4.14.7 Cable manufacturers
4.15 Sweden
4.15.1 The market
4.15.2 Network developments
4.15.3 Telecoms
4.15.4 Automotive
4.15.5 Construction
4.15.6 OEM
4.15.7 Cable manufacturers
4.16 Turkey
4.16.1 The market
4.16.2 Network developments
4.16.3 Telecoms
4.16.4 Automotive
4.16.5 Construction
4.16.6 OEM
4.16.7 Cable manufacturers
4.17 United Kingdom
4.17.1 The market
4.17.2 Network developments
4.17.3 Telecoms
4.17.4 Automotive
4.17.5 Construction
4.17.6 OEM
4.17.7 Cable manufacturers
4.18 Rest of Europe
5 NORTH AMERICA
5.1 United States
5.1.1 The market
5.1.2 Network Developments
5.1.3 Telecoms
5.1.4 Automotive
5.1.5 Construction
5.1.6 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing)
5.1.7 Cable manufacturers
5.2 Canada
5.2.1 The market
5.2.2 Network Developments
5.2.3 Telecoms
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Construction
5.2.6 OEM
5.2.7 Cable manufacturers
6 THE SOUTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
6.1.1 The market
6.2 Argentina
6.2.1 The market
6.2.2 Network Developments
6.2.3 Telecoms
6.2.4 Automotive
6.2.5 Construction
6.2.6 OEM
6.2.7 Cable manufacturers
6.3 Brazil
6.3.1 The market
6.3.2 Network Developments
6.3.3 Telecoms
6.3.4 Automotive
6.3.5 Construction
6.3.6 OEM
6.3.7 Cable manufacturers
6.4 Chile
6.4.1 The market
6.4.2 Network Developments
6.4.3 Telecoms
6.4.4 Automotive
6.4.5 Construction
6.4.6 OEM
6.4.7 Cable manufacturers
6.5 Columbia
6.5.1 The market
6.5.2 Network Developments
6.5.3 Telecoms
6.5.4 Automotive
6.5.5 Construction
6.5.6 OEM
6.5.7 Cable manufacturers
6.6 Rest of South America
6.6.1 The market
6.6.2 Cable manufacturers
7 THE CENTRAL AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
7.1.1 The market
7.2 Mexico
7.2.1 The market
7.2.2 CUSMA
7.2.3 Network Developments
7.2.4 Automotive
7.2.5 Construction
7.2.6 OEM
7.2.7 Cable manufacturers
7.3 Rest of Central America
7.3.1 The market
7.3.2 Cable manufacturers
8 THE MIDDLE EASTERN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
8.1.1 The market
8.2 Saudi Arabia
8.2.1 The market
8.2.2 Network Developments
8.2.3 Telecoms
8.2.4 Automotive
8.2.5 Construction
8.2.6 OEM
8.2.7 Cable manufacturers
8.3 Iran
8.3.1 Market size
8.3.2 Network Developments
8.3.3 Telecoms
8.3.4 Automotive
8.3.5 Construction
8.3.6 OEM
8.3.7 Cable manufacturers
8.4 United Arab Emirates
8.4.1 The market
8.4.2 Network Developments
8.4.3 Telecoms
8.4.4 Automotive
8.4.5 Construction
8.4.6 OEM
8.4.7 Cable manufacturers
8.5 Rest of the Middle East
8.5.1 The market
8.5.2 Cable manufacturers
9 THE NORTH AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
9.1.1 The market
9.2 Egypt
9.2.1 The market
9.2.2 Network developments
9.2.3 Telecoms
9.2.4 Automotive
9.2.5 Construction
9.2.6 OEM
9.2.7 Cable manufacturers
9.3 Rest of North Africa
9.3.1 The market
9.3.2 Cable manufacturers
10 THE SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
10.1.1 The market
10.1.2 Cable manufacturers
11 THE CHINA WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
11.1.1 The market
11.1.2 Network developments
11.1.3 Telecoms
11.1.4 Automotive
11.1.5 Construction
11.1.6 OEM
11.1.7 Cable manufacturers
11.1.8 Chinese production capacity
12 THE ASIA-PACIFIC (EXCLUDING CHINA) WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
12.1.1 The market
12.2 India
12.2.1 The market
12.2.2 Network developments
12.2.3 Telecoms
12.2.4 Automotive
12.2.5 Construction
12.2.6 OEM
12.2.7 Cable manufacturers
12.3 Indonesia
12.3.1 The market
12.3.2 Network Developments
12.3.3 Telecoms
12.3.4 Automotive
12.3.5 Construction
12.3.6 OEM
12.3.7 Cable manufacturers
12.4 South Korea
12.4.1 The market
12.4.2 Network Developments
12.4.3 Telecoms
12.4.4 Automotive
12.4.5 Construction
12.4.6 OEM
12.4.7 Cable manufacturers
12.5 Japan
12.5.1 The market
12.5.2 Network developments
12.5.3 Telecoms
12.5.4 Automotive
12.5.5 Construction
12.5.6 OEM
12.5.7 Cable manufacturers
12.6 Malaysia
12.6.1 The market
12.6.2 Network developments
12.6.3 Telecoms
12.6.4 Automotive
12.6.5 Construction
12.6.6 OEM
12.6.7 Cable manufacturers
12.7 Thailand
12.7.1 The market
12.7.2 Network Developments
12.7.3 Telecoms
12.7.4 Automotive
12.7.5 Construction
12.7.6 OEM
12.7.7 Cable manufacturers
12.8 Vietnam
12.8.1 The market
12.8.2 Network developments
12.8.3 Telecoms
12.8.4 Automotive
12.8.5 Construction
12.8.6 OEM
12.8.7 Cable manufacturers
12.9 Rest of Asia (excluding China)
12.9.1 The market
12.9.2 Cable manufacturers
13 CIS
13.1.1 The market
13.2 Russia
13.2.1 The market
13.2.2 Network Developments
13.2.3 Telecoms
13.2.4 Automotive
13.2.5 Construction Sector
13.2.6 OEM
13.2.7 Cable manufacturers
13.3 Rest of the CIS excluding Russia
13.3.1 The market
13.3.2 Cable manufacturers
14 GLOBAL WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION, IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND CONSUMPTION
15 CONSUMPTION OF WIRE AND CABLE BY COUNTRY
16 THE ANALYSIS OF ERROR
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Uncertainty
17 COPPER AND ALUMINIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND
17.1 Supply and demand of aluminium
17.2 Supply and demand of copper
17.3 Copper and aluminium price trends
18 THE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES OF METALLIC WIRE AND CABLE
18.1 Power conductors and cable
18.1.1 Overhead lines (OHL)
18.1.2 Insulated cable
18.1.3 OHL Bare conductors
18.1.4 ACSR
18.2 Insulated cable
18.2.1 Underground land-based cable (UGC)
18.2.2 Subsea or submarine cables
18.3 Telecoms cable
18.4 Industrial wire and cable
18.5 Automotive cable
18.6 Low Voltage cable
19 TOP 50 ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS
20 SUBSEA CABLE
20.1 Subsea cable infrastructure
20.2 Subsea cable production and demand
20.3 Export and array cable - offshore wind, oil and gas systems
20.4 Interconnectors and export EHV and HV cables
20.5 Subsea interconnections between land areas
20.6 Offshore wind power
20.7 Energy (Oil & Gas)
20.8 Traditional power supply for offshore oil and gas platforms
20.9 Production of subsea cable
20.10 GTW Gas to Wire
21 LAND-BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE
21.1 Global usage of undergrounding
21.2 Drivers for underground cables
21.2.1 High costs
21.2.2 Impact of urbanisation
21.3 Insulated land cable in the industrial sector
22 INDUSTRIAL CABLE MARKETS
22.1 Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses
22.2 Aircraft
22.3 Shipping
22.4 Automobiles
22.5 Mining
22.6 Construction
22.7 Manufacturing and process industry
23 ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS
23.1 History and development
23.2 Power delivery
23.2.1 Overhead line
23.2.2 Third rail
23.2.3 Electromagnetic induction
23.3 Line lengths
23.3.1 Electrified railway lengths by country
23.4 The technology of overhead traction systems
23.5 The scale of the challenge for rail transport
24 ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS
24.1 What is a superconductor?
24.1.1 Critical Temperature
24.1.2 HTS vs LTS
24.2 The evolution of superconductivity - Technical development
24.2.1 HTS development
24.3 Advantages of superconductor cable
24.3.1 Higher current-carrying capacity
24.3.2 Low impedance
24.3.3 Rights-of-way
24.3.4 Very low Electro Magnetic Field (EMF)
24.3.5 Lower life-costs for the system
24.4 Challenges to be overcome
24.4.1 High initial cost
24.4.2 Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)
24.4.3 Splicing of the HTS cable
24.5 Current state of development of the SC market
24.6 Promoters
25 CABLE PROPERTIES
25.1 Conductivity
25.2 Tensile strength
25.3 Flexibility or flex ratio
26 METHODOLOGY
26.1 Innovations in the methodology
26.1.1 Methodology in 2024 based on consumption (demand)
26.1.2 New methodology in 2025 based on production (supply)
26.1.3 Statistical accuracy 2025
26.2 Definitions of conductor and cable
26.2.1 Power cables
26.2.2 Bare conductors
26.2.3 Building wire
26.2.4 Winding or magnet or winding wire
26.2.5 Telecom cable (external)
26.2.6 Other communication cable (electronic/data/internal telecom)
26.2.7 Automotive wire & cable including harnesses
26.2.8 Other LV energy cable
26.2.9 Report definitions
26.3 Sizing the markets (2024 methodology)
26.3.1 Forecasting demand
26.3.2 Tonnage - annual volume by country
26.3.3 Telecoms
26.3.4 Automotive
26.3.5 Construction
26.4 Forecasting demand in value
26.4.1 Materials - copper, aluminium, steel
26.5 The cable market forecast model
26.6 Calculation of accuracy
26.6.1 Uncertainty
26.6.2 Market quantification
26.6.3 Production value-based - 37 countries, 1,697 companies
26.6.4 Consumption volume-based - 37 countries, 12 cable categories
26.6.5 The calculation of error
26.6.6 Value based, sum of values
26.6.7 Volume based, product of volume and price
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