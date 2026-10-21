Global Wire And Cable Market Report, 7Th Edition Report Released, 2024-2030 Market To Reach $422 Billion By 2030 As Subsea Cable And Grid Expansion Drive 6.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insulated copper subsea cable leads growth, while bare ACSR conductor dominates tonnage and demand value, driven by transmission network expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wire and Cable Report: 7th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest 7th Edition of this report delivers global wire and cable market forecasts from 2024 to 2030 for 12 product categories across 37 countries and 10 regions. Market estimates are presented in tonnes and US$, providing detailed analysis of demand, production, imports, exports and manufacturer shares. The research is supported by cross-checked copper and aluminium consumption data, national market commentary, technology analysis and statistical validation.

Key market findings



Insulated copper subsea cable is forecast to be the fastest growing cable category, driven by offshore electricity transmission, renewable energy connections and international interconnector projects.

Bare ACSR conductor represents the largest category by tonnage, reflecting continued investment in electricity transmission networks. It is followed by building wire and winding wire.

In value terms, bare ACSR conductor accounts for the largest share of demand, followed by underground cable, building wire and winding wire.

Market forecasts for each product category are based on disaggregated industry projections for every country covered.

Country-level market values were calculated using production + imports - exports = market. Consumption estimates were cross-checked against published copper and aluminium volumes, the primary conductor materials used throughout the industry.

Geographic and competitive analysis

The report assesses wire and cable demand in 37 national markets and 10 regions. Country commentary covers electricity network development, telecommunications, automotive production, construction, OEM demand and other major industry drivers. Profiles of 346 leading manufacturers provide additional insight into competitive positioning, operations and market participation.

A database of 1,711 wire and cable manufacturers is included, with national production shares by value for companies operating in each covered market. This competitive analysis enables readers to evaluate market concentration, identify established suppliers and assess production capacity across major wire and cable markets.

Technology and product coverage

The research examines important wire and cable technologies and applications, including subsea cable, land based UGC, super-conductors, industrial cable, electrified railways and cable properties. Every national market is analysed across the following categories:



Power cable network - LV, MV, HV - underground - copper

Power cable network - LV, MV, HV - subsea - copper

Power cable network - LV, MV, HV - underground - aluminium

Bare conductor - LV - overhead - copper

Bare conductor AAAC - LV, MV - overhead - aluminium

Bare ACSR - MV, HV - overhead - aluminium and steel

Telecom cable (external) - copper

Other comms cable - (internal) - copper

Building wire < 600 V - copper

Magnet wire - copper

Auto wire & cable - copper Other LV energy - copper

Report deliverables

The PDF contains 324 pages, 15 figures and 150 tables covering global and country-level wire and cable market trends, forecasts, technologies and competitive activity. Statistical analysis is included to assess the accuracy and consistency of the market dataset.

The accompanying Excel package contains 48 market spreadsheets, including one production + imports - exports = market dataset, one imports and exports dataset, and one production shares dataset covering 1,711 companies in 37 countries. Together, the PDF and Excel resources support market planning, competitive benchmarking, investment analysis, sales strategy and opportunity assessment throughout the global wire and cable industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The report

1.2 Tonnage of production and consumption

1.3 Consumption of metallic wire and cable

1.4 Materials cost

1.5 Regional market shares

1.5.1 China

1.5.2 United States

1.5.3 Europe

1.5.4 Russia

1.5.5 Japan

1.5.6 Korea

1.5.7 India

1.5.8 Middle East

1.5.9 Africa

1.6 End users and trade

1.7 Manufacturers

1.7.1 Europe

1.7.2 Russia

1.7.3 United States

1.7.4 China

1.7.5 Japan

1.7.6 Korea

1.7.7 Middle East

1.7.8 Small wire and cable manufacturers

1.7.9 Land-based cable

1.7.10 Subsea cable

1.7.11 Interconnections between land masses and offshore wind power

1.7.12 Oil & gas exploration and production (OGP)

1.7.13 Superconductors

1.8 Analysis of error

2 ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLES, ENERGY CONDUCTORS AND MECHNICAL ROPE

2.1 Cables and conductor definitions

3 GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND OF WIRE AND CABLE

3.1 Global demand in tonnage and US$ value

3.2 Insulated energy cable, bare conductors, and all other cables, 2020-2030

3.3 Consumption of wire and cable by end use

4 THE EUROPEAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

4.1.1 Production and consumption in Europe

4.1.2 Eastern European countries start to catch up with Western Europea

4.1.3 The power sector in Europe

4.1.4 The expansion of renewable generating capacity in Europe

4.1.5 Land based versus subsea installations

4.2 Austria

4.2.1 The market

4.2.2 Network developments

4.2.3 Telecoms

4.2.4 Automotive

4.2.5 Construction

4.2.6 OEM

4.2.7 Cable manufacturers

4.3 Belgium

4.3.1 The market

4.3.2 Network developments

4.3.3 Telecoms

4.3.4 Automotive

4.3.5 Construction

4.3.6 OEM

4.3.7 Cable manufacturers

4.4 Denmark

4.4.1 The market

4.4.2 Network developments

4.4.3 Telecoms

4.4.4 Automotive

4.4.5 Construction

4.4.6 OEM

4.4.7 Cable manufacturers

4.5 Finland

4.5.1 The market

4.5.2 Network developments

4.5.3 Telecoms

4.5.4 Automotive

4.5.5 Construction

4.5.6 OEM

4.5.7 Cable manufacturers

4.6 France

4.6.1 The market

4.6.2 Network developments

4.6.3 Telecoms

4.6.4 Automotive

4.6.5 Construction

4.6.6 OEM

4.6.7 Cable manufacturers

4.7 Germany

4.7.1 The market

4.7.2 Network developments

4.7.3 Telecoms

4.7.4 Automotive

4.7.5 Construction

4.7.6 OEM

4.7.7 Cable manufacturers

4.8 Greece

4.8.1 The market

4.8.2 Network developments

4.8.3 Telecoms

4.8.4 Automotive

4.8.5 Construction

4.8.6 OEM

4.8.7 Cable manufacturers

4.9 Ireland

4.9.1 The market

4.9.2 Network developments

4.9.3 Telecoms

4.9.4 Automotive

4.9.5 Construction

4.9.6 OEM

4.9.7 Cable manufacturers

4.10 Italy

4.10.1 The market

4.10.2 Network developments

4.10.3 Telecoms

4.10.4 Automotive

4.10.5 Construction

4.10.6 OEM

4.10.7 Cable manufacturers

4.11 Netherlands

4.11.1 The market

4.11.2 Network developments

4.11.3 Telecoms

4.11.4 Automotive

4.11.5 Construction

4.11.6 OEM

4.11.7 Cable manufacturers

4.12 Norway

4.12.1 The market

4.12.2 Network developments

4.12.3 Telecoms

4.12.4 Automotive

4.12.5 Construction

4.12.6 OEM

4.12.7 Cable manufacturers

4.13 Poland

4.13.1 The market

4.13.2 Network developments

4.13.3 Telecoms

4.13.4 Automotive

4.13.5 Construction

4.13.6 OEM

4.13.7 Cable manufacturers

4.14 Spain

4.14.1 The market

4.14.2 Network developments

4.14.3 Telecoms

4.14.4 Automotive

4.14.5 Construction

4.14.6 OEM

4.14.7 Cable manufacturers

4.15 Sweden

4.15.1 The market

4.15.2 Network developments

4.15.3 Telecoms

4.15.4 Automotive

4.15.5 Construction

4.15.6 OEM

4.15.7 Cable manufacturers

4.16 Turkey

4.16.1 The market

4.16.2 Network developments

4.16.3 Telecoms

4.16.4 Automotive

4.16.5 Construction

4.16.6 OEM

4.16.7 Cable manufacturers

4.17 United Kingdom

4.17.1 The market

4.17.2 Network developments

4.17.3 Telecoms

4.17.4 Automotive

4.17.5 Construction

4.17.6 OEM

4.17.7 Cable manufacturers

4.18 Rest of Europe

5 NORTH AMERICA

5.1 United States

5.1.1 The market

5.1.2 Network Developments

5.1.3 Telecoms

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Construction

5.1.6 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing)

5.1.7 Cable manufacturers

5.2 Canada

5.2.1 The market

5.2.2 Network Developments

5.2.3 Telecoms

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 OEM

5.2.7 Cable manufacturers

6 THE SOUTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

6.1.1 The market

6.2 Argentina

6.2.1 The market

6.2.2 Network Developments

6.2.3 Telecoms

6.2.4 Automotive

6.2.5 Construction

6.2.6 OEM

6.2.7 Cable manufacturers

6.3 Brazil

6.3.1 The market

6.3.2 Network Developments

6.3.3 Telecoms

6.3.4 Automotive

6.3.5 Construction

6.3.6 OEM

6.3.7 Cable manufacturers

6.4 Chile

6.4.1 The market

6.4.2 Network Developments

6.4.3 Telecoms

6.4.4 Automotive

6.4.5 Construction

6.4.6 OEM

6.4.7 Cable manufacturers

6.5 Columbia

6.5.1 The market

6.5.2 Network Developments

6.5.3 Telecoms

6.5.4 Automotive

6.5.5 Construction

6.5.6 OEM

6.5.7 Cable manufacturers

6.6 Rest of South America

6.6.1 The market

6.6.2 Cable manufacturers

7 THE CENTRAL AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

7.1.1 The market

7.2 Mexico

7.2.1 The market

7.2.2 CUSMA

7.2.3 Network Developments

7.2.4 Automotive

7.2.5 Construction

7.2.6 OEM

7.2.7 Cable manufacturers

7.3 Rest of Central America

7.3.1 The market

7.3.2 Cable manufacturers

8 THE MIDDLE EASTERN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

8.1.1 The market

8.2 Saudi Arabia

8.2.1 The market

8.2.2 Network Developments

8.2.3 Telecoms

8.2.4 Automotive

8.2.5 Construction

8.2.6 OEM

8.2.7 Cable manufacturers

8.3 Iran

8.3.1 Market size

8.3.2 Network Developments

8.3.3 Telecoms

8.3.4 Automotive

8.3.5 Construction

8.3.6 OEM

8.3.7 Cable manufacturers

8.4 United Arab Emirates

8.4.1 The market

8.4.2 Network Developments

8.4.3 Telecoms

8.4.4 Automotive

8.4.5 Construction

8.4.6 OEM

8.4.7 Cable manufacturers

8.5 Rest of the Middle East

8.5.1 The market

8.5.2 Cable manufacturers

9 THE NORTH AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

9.1.1 The market

9.2 Egypt

9.2.1 The market

9.2.2 Network developments

9.2.3 Telecoms

9.2.4 Automotive

9.2.5 Construction

9.2.6 OEM

9.2.7 Cable manufacturers

9.3 Rest of North Africa

9.3.1 The market

9.3.2 Cable manufacturers

10 THE SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

10.1.1 The market

10.1.2 Cable manufacturers

11 THE CHINA WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

11.1.1 The market

11.1.2 Network developments

11.1.3 Telecoms

11.1.4 Automotive

11.1.5 Construction

11.1.6 OEM

11.1.7 Cable manufacturers

11.1.8 Chinese production capacity

12 THE ASIA-PACIFIC (EXCLUDING CHINA) WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

12.1.1 The market

12.2 India

12.2.1 The market

12.2.2 Network developments

12.2.3 Telecoms

12.2.4 Automotive

12.2.5 Construction

12.2.6 OEM

12.2.7 Cable manufacturers

12.3 Indonesia

12.3.1 The market

12.3.2 Network Developments

12.3.3 Telecoms

12.3.4 Automotive

12.3.5 Construction

12.3.6 OEM

12.3.7 Cable manufacturers

12.4 South Korea

12.4.1 The market

12.4.2 Network Developments

12.4.3 Telecoms

12.4.4 Automotive

12.4.5 Construction

12.4.6 OEM

12.4.7 Cable manufacturers

12.5 Japan

12.5.1 The market

12.5.2 Network developments

12.5.3 Telecoms

12.5.4 Automotive

12.5.5 Construction

12.5.6 OEM

12.5.7 Cable manufacturers

12.6 Malaysia

12.6.1 The market

12.6.2 Network developments

12.6.3 Telecoms

12.6.4 Automotive

12.6.5 Construction

12.6.6 OEM

12.6.7 Cable manufacturers

12.7 Thailand

12.7.1 The market

12.7.2 Network Developments

12.7.3 Telecoms

12.7.4 Automotive

12.7.5 Construction

12.7.6 OEM

12.7.7 Cable manufacturers

12.8 Vietnam

12.8.1 The market

12.8.2 Network developments

12.8.3 Telecoms

12.8.4 Automotive

12.8.5 Construction

12.8.6 OEM

12.8.7 Cable manufacturers

12.9 Rest of Asia (excluding China)

12.9.1 The market

12.9.2 Cable manufacturers

13 CIS

13.1.1 The market

13.2 Russia

13.2.1 The market

13.2.2 Network Developments

13.2.3 Telecoms

13.2.4 Automotive

13.2.5 Construction Sector

13.2.6 OEM

13.2.7 Cable manufacturers

13.3 Rest of the CIS excluding Russia

13.3.1 The market

13.3.2 Cable manufacturers

14 GLOBAL WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION, IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND CONSUMPTION

15 CONSUMPTION OF WIRE AND CABLE BY COUNTRY

16 THE ANALYSIS OF ERROR

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Uncertainty

17 COPPER AND ALUMINIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND

17.1 Supply and demand of aluminium

17.2 Supply and demand of copper

17.3 Copper and aluminium price trends

18 THE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES OF METALLIC WIRE AND CABLE

18.1 Power conductors and cable

18.1.1 Overhead lines (OHL)

18.1.2 Insulated cable

18.1.3 OHL Bare conductors

18.1.4 ACSR

18.2 Insulated cable

18.2.1 Underground land-based cable (UGC)

18.2.2 Subsea or submarine cables

18.3 Telecoms cable

18.4 Industrial wire and cable

18.5 Automotive cable

18.6 Low Voltage cable

19 TOP 50 ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS

20 SUBSEA CABLE

20.1 Subsea cable infrastructure

20.2 Subsea cable production and demand

20.3 Export and array cable - offshore wind, oil and gas systems

20.4 Interconnectors and export EHV and HV cables

20.5 Subsea interconnections between land areas

20.6 Offshore wind power

20.7 Energy (Oil & Gas)

20.8 Traditional power supply for offshore oil and gas platforms

20.9 Production of subsea cable

20.10 GTW Gas to Wire

21 LAND-BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE

21.1 Global usage of undergrounding

21.2 Drivers for underground cables

21.2.1 High costs

21.2.2 Impact of urbanisation

21.3 Insulated land cable in the industrial sector

22 INDUSTRIAL CABLE MARKETS

22.1 Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses

22.2 Aircraft

22.3 Shipping

22.4 Automobiles

22.5 Mining

22.6 Construction

22.7 Manufacturing and process industry

23 ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS

23.1 History and development

23.2 Power delivery

23.2.1 Overhead line

23.2.2 Third rail

23.2.3 Electromagnetic induction

23.3 Line lengths

23.3.1 Electrified railway lengths by country

23.4 The technology of overhead traction systems

23.5 The scale of the challenge for rail transport

24 ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS

24.1 What is a superconductor?

24.1.1 Critical Temperature

24.1.2 HTS vs LTS

24.2 The evolution of superconductivity - Technical development

24.2.1 HTS development

24.3 Advantages of superconductor cable

24.3.1 Higher current-carrying capacity

24.3.2 Low impedance

24.3.3 Rights-of-way

24.3.4 Very low Electro Magnetic Field (EMF)

24.3.5 Lower life-costs for the system

24.4 Challenges to be overcome

24.4.1 High initial cost

24.4.2 Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)

24.4.3 Splicing of the HTS cable

24.5 Current state of development of the SC market

24.6 Promoters

25 CABLE PROPERTIES

25.1 Conductivity

25.2 Tensile strength

25.3 Flexibility or flex ratio

26 METHODOLOGY

26.1 Innovations in the methodology

26.1.1 Methodology in 2024 based on consumption (demand)

26.1.2 New methodology in 2025 based on production (supply)

26.1.3 Statistical accuracy 2025

26.2 Definitions of conductor and cable

26.2.1 Power cables

26.2.2 Bare conductors

26.2.3 Building wire

26.2.4 Winding or magnet or winding wire

26.2.5 Telecom cable (external)

26.2.6 Other communication cable (electronic/data/internal telecom)

26.2.7 Automotive wire & cable including harnesses

26.2.8 Other LV energy cable

26.2.9 Report definitions

26.3 Sizing the markets (2024 methodology)

26.3.1 Forecasting demand

26.3.2 Tonnage - annual volume by country

26.3.3 Telecoms

26.3.4 Automotive

26.3.5 Construction

26.4 Forecasting demand in value

26.4.1 Materials - copper, aluminium, steel

26.5 The cable market forecast model

26.6 Calculation of accuracy

26.6.1 Uncertainty

26.6.2 Market quantification

26.6.3 Production value-based - 37 countries, 1,697 companies

26.6.4 Consumption volume-based - 37 countries, 12 cable categories

26.6.5 The calculation of error

26.6.6 Value based, sum of values

26.6.7 Volume based, product of volume and price

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