Aver's MT300 Achieves Certification For Microsoft Teams Rooms

MT300 is now Microsft Teams Certified

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces that the MT300 is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. The MT300 meets Microsoft's performance and compatibility requirements for qualified Teams Rooms deployments, supporting reliable integration across certified room environments.

“Achieving certification for the MT300 emphasizes our continued focus on delivering solutions that simplify deployment while supporting reliable collaboration experiences,” said Katie Sullivan, Senior Product Manager for AVer Information Inc.“The MT300 gives organizations greater flexibility by enabling voice tracking, multi-camera switching and broad compatibility with leading audio and video technologies in a compact platform.”

“We're pleased that the AVer MT300 camera is certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Enablement at Microsoft.“The MT300 supports multi-camera voice-tracking, outputting over a single USB stream and integrates with a broad ecosystem of third-party microphones that are certified for Microsoft Teams. This combination provides customers with powerful choices for creating effective meeting experiences, especially in large meeting rooms.”

The MT300 is designed to enhance AVer PTZ cameras by adding advanced voice tracking capabilities in a compact, flexible form factor. The MT300 can be discreetly installed beneath a table, mounted behind a display with the included surface-mount brackets, or integrated into a rack with an optional rack-mount accessory. By connecting multiple cameras, the MT300 enables seamless voice-activated camera switching to ensure active speakers remain in view for a more engaging and natural collaboration experience.

The MT300 brings advanced voice tracking functionality to Microsoft Teams Rooms environments through integration with Microsoft Teams Certified microphones. Designed for flexible collaboration workflows, the MT300 supports customizable multi-camera switching with a variety of connectivity options for cameras, enabling seamless integration with Teams Rooms and a range of content capture applications.

Keep up with the latest news from AVer Europe on LinkedIn. For more information about AVer Europe, please visit avereurope.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals.

With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

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AVer's MT300 Achieves Certification for Microsoft Teams Rooms News Provided By AVer Information Europe B.V. October 21, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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