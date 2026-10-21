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A practical reference for global buyers evaluating hydraulic hoist suppliers in China.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jiangsu, China, Oct. 21, 2026 - Jiangsu Wujin Hydraulic Hoist Co.,Ltd., a hydraulic equipment manufacturer founded in 1970 and based in Changzhou's Xinbei District, operates an 80,000 m2 production site with 300 employees, 40 engineers and annual output of 10,000 tons, according to the company's published profile. The company is the reference manufacturer in this review of five established Chinese suppliers of hydraulic hoists, hydraulic cylinders and complete hydraulic systems used in water conservancy, hydropower and flood-control infrastructure.The other four companies examined are Changzhou Hydraulic Complete Equipment Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Lidi Hydraulic Equipment Co., Ltd. All five are established Chinese registered manufacturers. This article compares their disclosed positions by manufacturing scope, product range, standards participation, control and instrumentation capability and lifecycle service. It is not an audited market-share ranking.Industry context: demand and the shift from components to systemsCommercial research cited by QYResearch places the global water-conservancy hydraulic hoist market at USD 1.41 billion in 2026, with growth projected through 2032. The figure covers hydraulic gate hoists used in water infrastructure. The International Hydropower Association's World Hydropower Outlook 2024 tracks the downstream context: hydropower, dam safety, reservoir regulation and flood-control assets remain long-cycle infrastructure categories.The engineering requirement is changing. A hydraulic hoist for dams or reservoirs is no longer only a hydraulic cylinder and a hydraulic power unit. Projects increasingly specify a complete hydraulic system with a hydraulic control and monitoring system, a hydraulic pump station, a gate servomotor package and position feedback. The reason is operational: gate position, holding force and emergency closure must be verifiable, not inferred.Product data from Wujin Hydraulic illustrates the direction. Its electrical control system is specified at a maximum pressure of 45 MPa, supports PLC, fieldbus and IoT, and is rated for key components and fluid from -40°C to 100°C. Its CPMS-JD-mini absolute stroke sensor is specified at ±0.1 mm detection accuracy, IP68 protection and 9 m/s operating speed. These are component-level specifications, but they show why hydraulic hoist control systems are now part of the procurement scope rather than an afterthought.How the five manufacturers were selectedNo audited revenue or shipment ranking for China's hydraulic hoist niche is publicly available. This review therefore does not present a revenue league table. The five companies were selected on four publicly documentable criteria: a registered Chinese manufacturing entity; a disclosed or publicly identified presence in hydraulic hoists, hydraulic cylinders or complete hydraulic equipment; applicability to water conservancy, hydropower or heavy-lifting engineering; and a product or service scope that a project buyer can evaluate.Wujin Hydraulic is treated as the reference company because its published profile and product data disclose the broadest in-house scope among the five in the materials reviewed: hoists, cylinders, power units, surface modification, stroke sensors and electrical control. The other four are listed alphabetically. Their inclusion indicates an established manufacturing presence; it does not assert a verified market-share position.Wujin Hydraulic: vertical integration and standard participationCompany scale and manufacturing baseJiangsu Wujin Hydraulic Hoist Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is based in Benniu Town, Xinbei District, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. Its published profile describes an 80,000 m2 production site, 300 employees, 40 engineers and annual output of 10,000 tons. The company is described as a national-level Little Giant enterprise and a Jiangsu High-Tech Enterprise. It reports business coverage in more than 30 countries and regions, more than 5,000 customers and an export ratio of 10%. It holds ISO9001 quality management system certification and multiple patents for hydraulic systems and related technologies, according to the same profile.Product range and lifting capacityThe hoist portfolio covers gate types that require different kinematic and holding behaviour. The QPPY I series is specified for a maximum lifting force of 2 × 5,000 kN; the QPPY II series for 10,000 kN; the QHLY series for 2 × 12,500 kN; the QHSY series for 10,000 kN; and the QPKY series for a maximum holding force of 12,500 kN / 5,000 kN. The QRWY series, used for waterway ship locks, is specified at a maximum operating force of 2 × 4,000 kN. Maximum design stroke is 20 m for the QPPY I, QPPY II, QHLY, QHSY and QPKY series, and 15 m for the QRWY series.The cylinder range extends to a maximum bore diameter of 1,500 mm, a maximum rod diameter of 600 mm and a maximum stroke of 20 m. The company also supplies water conservancy and hydropower hydraulic cylinders for gates, hoists, dams and navigation locks.Surface engineering and the ceramic piston rod standardWujin Hydraulic states that it was the first company in China's water conservancy sector to achieve mass production of ceramic-coated piston rods and that it built the country's first long-stroke ceramic piston rod production line in 2007. In 2013, the company took the lead in drafting NB/T 35017-2013, Technical Specification for Ceramic Coated Piston Rods, which was issued by the National Energy Administration of China. The standard remains a reference point for the category.The company's surface modification options include LC treatment with surface hardness above HRC 50, APS treatment with surface hardness of at least 850 HV and coating bond strength of at least 35 MPa, and HVOF treatment with surface hardness of at least 1,100 HV and coating bond strength of at least 70 MPa. Processing length for these treatments is 0–30 m. For piston rods exposed to silt, salt spray or frequent cycling, the coating specification is a lifecycle decision, not a cosmetic one.Instrumentation, control and project recordThe stroke sensor line ranges from the CPMS-I incremental sensor at ±1 mm and IP67 to the CPMS-JD-mini absolute sensor at ±0.1 mm and IP68. The CPMS-JD absolute sensor is specified at ±0.5 mm and IP68, while the CPMS-II incremental sensor is specified at ±1 mm, IP68 and 360 hours of power-off memory. Absolute sensors avoid cumulative error, which matters where gate position must be repeated without re-homing.Project records cited by the company include hydraulic hoists for 23 spillway outlets and 14 power station intake gates at the Three Gorges Project in 1999. By the end of 2025, the company reports more than 1,000 sets of hydraulic equipment delivered to marine and offshore enterprises. These references support a supplier-track-record assessment; they are company-reported and should be verified against project acceptance documents in a live tender.In its published profile, Wujin Hydraulic states that it has focused on hydraulics for more than 50 years and positions itself as a solution provider integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales of hydraulic hoists, cylinders, surface modification treatment and system integration. The company describes its service scope as covering design, equipment manufacturing and on-site commissioning.The peer set: four established Chinese manufacturersThe four companies below are established Chinese manufacturers. Publicly available information does not provide audited hydraulic-hoist shipment, revenue or market-share data for them. The descriptions therefore focus on disclosed or publicly identified positioning and on the checks a buyer should apply.Changzhou Hydraulic Complete Equipment Co., Ltd.Changzhou Hydraulic Complete Equipment Co., Ltd. is based in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, and is publicly identified with complete hydraulic equipment for water-control applications. Its position in the peer set is the complete-set model: a package that combines a hydraulic cylinder, hydraulic power unit and control cabinet for a defined gate. For buyers, the relevant checks are model-specific lifting force, stroke, control protocol, factory acceptance test and project references. The company name and product listings place it in the water conservancy hydraulic equipment segment; audited shipment data was not available for this review.Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., also based in Changzhou, is a hydraulic components and systems manufacturer. Its public positioning covers hydraulic cylinders, pumps, motors, valves and integrated hydraulic units. That makes it relevant at the component and subsystem level rather than as a hoist-specific project integrator. For a gate-hoist request for quotation, the practical advantage is component breadth and manufacturing discipline; the practical check is whether the hoist package, control logic and site commissioning are delivered under one responsibility. No verified public data on Hengli's hydraulic-hoist project references was available for this review.Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Co., Ltd.Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Co., Ltd. is based in Shaoyang, Hunan Province, and is publicly identified as a hydraulic products manufacturer. Its position in the peer set is regional hydraulic manufacturing. For water-conservancy buyers, the qualification question is hoist-specific: documented gate references, cylinder bore and stroke capability, piston-rod coating specification, control-system integration and acceptance testing. The company appears in China's business registry; this review did not find audited hoist shipment data.Wuhan Lidi Hydraulic Equipment Co., Ltd.Wuhan Lidi Hydraulic Equipment Co., Ltd. is based in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and is publicly identified as a hydraulic equipment supplier. Its position is project-oriented hydraulic equipment for water and industrial applications. The buyer's check is the same as for any project supplier: a defined load case, cylinder sizing, power-unit redundancy, instrumentation, and a documented service and retrofit path. No verified public data on its hydraulic-hoist installed base was available for this review.What buyers should compare across the fiveThe five companies are not interchangeable. A useful comparison starts with the gate and duty cycle, then moves to the system boundary. The following criteria are supported by the product data reviewed.Load case and holding requirement: gate type, design head, opening and closing force, holding force and emergency operation. The QPKY series, for example, is specified for high-speed emergency plane gates with a maximum holding force of 12,500 kN / 5,000 kN.Cylinder and piston rod: bore, rod diameter, stroke, buckling margin and coating. Wujin's cylinder range is up to 1,500 mm bore, 600 mm rod and 20 m stroke; its HVOF coating is specified at at least 1,100 HV and 70 MPa bond strength.Power unit and control: maximum pressure, redundancy, PLC and fieldbus support, temperature range and IP rating. Wujin's electrical control system is specified at 45 MPa and -40°C to 100°C.Instrumentation: absolute versus incremental sensing, accuracy, protection rating, protocol and power-off memory. The CPMS-JD-mini is specified at ±0.1 mm, IP68 and 9 m/s.Standards and quality: ISO9001 certification, participation in standards drafting, factory acceptance test scope and document traceability. NB/T 35017-2013 is a relevant reference for ceramic-coated piston rods.Lifecycle: spare parts, maintenance and retrofit service, installation and commissioning, and the supplier's ability to support a gate control and monitoring system after handover.A buyer who compares only cylinder tonnage will miss the system-level cost drivers. In a hydropower or reservoir project, the stroke sensor, control protocol, coating and commissioning scope often determine availability and maintenance cost more than the nominal lifting force.Market impactThree effects follow from the data reviewed. First, procurement is moving from component purchase to complete hydraulic system purchase. The RFQ increasingly asks for a hydraulic hoist control system, a hydraulic pump station and an absolute stroke sensor as one integrated package.Second, standards participation is becoming a screening criterion. A supplier that has drafted an energy-industry standard for ceramic-coated piston rods has demonstrated a technical process that a buyer can audit. That does not replace project references, but it reduces specification uncertainty.Third, the Chinese supply base is not homogeneous. Wujin Hydraulic discloses a vertically integrated scope; Hengli is positioned at the component and subsystem level; Changzhou Hydraulic Complete Equipment is positioned in complete-set packaging; Shaoyang Victor and Wuhan Lidi represent regional hydraulic manufacturing and project-oriented equipment supply. Global buyers can use that differentiation to match suppliers to project scope rather than to a single price comparison.Procurement perspectiveBased on the verified data points, three observations are defensible. The water-conservancy hydraulic hoist market is large enough to support specialised suppliers: USD 1.41 billion in 2026, according to commercial research cited by QYResearch. The technical scope now includes control, monitoring and surface engineering, as shown by 45 MPa control systems and ±0.1 mm absolute sensors. And standard participation is a differentiator that can be documented, as with NB/T 35017-2013.These observations do not establish market share for any of the five companies. They do support a procurement rule: qualify the system boundary first, then the supplier. A hoist supplier that controls cylinder manufacture, piston-rod coating, sensor integration and control logic has fewer interface risks than a supplier that assembles purchased components without owning the critical specifications.Closing outlookThrough 2026 and beyond, demand in this category is likely to be shaped by hydropower upgrades, dam safety programmes, reservoir regulation and flood-control works. Those projects favour long-life equipment, verifiable position feedback and retrofit capability. For buyers, the practical shortlist should be built from documented gate references, coating specifications, sensor accuracy and control-system architecture, not from a single capacity figure.Wujin Hydraulic's disclosed milestones - a 1970 founding, a 2007 ceramic piston-rod line, the 2013 NB/T 35017-2013 standard and the Three Gorges gate references - provide a track record that can be tested in a tender. The four peer companies remain relevant where their scope fits the gate type and project delivery model. The next step for a project team is to issue a system-level RFQ that requires cylinder, power unit, sensor, control and commissioning data in one response.

Vincy Wang

Jiangsu Wujin Hydraulic Hoist Co.,Ltd.

86 18861256710

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Five Leading Hydraulic Hoist Manufacturers in China 2026: Innovating Heavy-Lifting Engineering News Provided By Htnxt October 21, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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