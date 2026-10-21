Top Flanges Manufacturer Zhejiang Daye Flange Advances Precision Pipeline Solutions

Slip-on Flange

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

As industrial infrastructure projects place growing emphasis on pipeline reliability, material performance, and manufacturing precision, Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. continues to serve the market for flanges and related pipeline components. Based in Zhejiang Province, China, the company integrates research and development, product design, manufacturing, and sales across a range of flange and pipe connection products. Its manufacturing capabilities reflect the important role that specialized component suppliers play in industries where secure, durable, and accurately manufactured pipeline connections are essential to daily operations.

Flanges are widely used to connect pipes, valves, pumps, and other equipment within industrial piping systems. They provide a practical method of joining components while allowing sections of a pipeline to be assembled, inspected, maintained, or replaced when necessary. Depending on the application, flange connections may need to withstand pressure, temperature changes, vibration, corrosion, and other operating conditions. As a result, selecting an appropriate flange involves more than matching dimensions: material grade, pressure rating, connection design, sealing surface, and applicable standards all require careful consideration.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. has developed its business around the production of flanges and related pipe components. The company's published profile describes an integrated manufacturing operation covering research, design, development, production, and management. Its product range includes different flange designs and Pipe Fittings intended for industrial pipeline applications. This combination allows the company to participate in a market that serves sectors such as petroleum, chemical processing, metallurgy, construction, food processing, and power generation.

The role of a flange varies according to the design of the pipeline and the equipment being connected. Some flange types are designed for welded connections, while others are used with different joining arrangements. Blind flanges close the ends of pipes or openings in equipment, providing a way to isolate a section of a system. Welding neck flanges are commonly selected for applications where the connection design and stress distribution are important considerations. Slip-on flanges provide another connection option, with suitability depending on the system's engineering requirements and the applicable standards.

A manufacturer serving these varied requirements must understand the relationship between product geometry, material properties, machining accuracy, and installation conditions. Flange dimensions need to correspond with the intended piping system, while bolt-hole positioning and sealing-face quality influence assembly and sealing performance. Dimensional variation can complicate installation or affect the performance of a joint. Careful production planning and inspection therefore play an important role in the manufacture of dependable pipeline components.

Material selection is equally significant. Industrial piping systems can transport water, oil, gas, chemicals, steam, and other process media under widely different conditions. Carbon steel is used in many general industrial applications, while stainless steel grades may be selected where corrosion resistance or particular hygiene requirements are important. More specialized applications may require heat-resistant steels, duplex stainless steels, nickel-based alloys, or other materials chosen according to the operating environment.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. identifies a broad range of materials in its published company information, including carbon steel, stainless steel, heat-resistant steel, and several corrosion-resistant alloy families. These include materials associated with demanding temperature or chemical-service environments, such as selected Inconel, Incoloy, Monel, and Hastelloy grades. The availability of a particular material should be confirmed against the product specification and current manufacturing capability, as not every grade is suitable for every application.

For buyers, material traceability is an important part of procurement. Material certificates and inspection records can help confirm the grade and properties of the supplied product. When components are intended for critical pipeline service, purchasers may also require additional testing, documentation, or third-party inspection. Such requirements should be agreed before production begins so that the manufacturer can plan the necessary controls and provide the relevant records.

Pipe Fittings form another important category in pipeline construction. These components are used to connect sections of pipe, change flow direction, adjust pipe diameter, or create branches within a piping network. Depending on the system, fittings may include elbows, tees, reducers, caps, and other connection components. Their design and dimensions need to match the pipeline layout and operating requirements.

For industrial buyers, coordinating flanges and Pipe Fittings is an important part of building a compatible piping system. Components may be sourced for a new installation, a plant expansion, or the replacement of existing parts. In each case, dimensions, material grades, connection types, and standards need to align with the system design. A supplier with experience in both flanges and related fittings can support the initial sourcing process, while each individual product still requires technical verification before use.

Manufacturing accuracy is particularly important when components must fit together across a large installation. Flange faces need to be machined to the specified dimensions, and bolt holes must be correctly positioned to match the mating component. The final geometry also needs to remain within the relevant dimensional tolerances. These requirements can involve a combination of forging or forming, machining, heat treatment where specified, surface preparation, and inspection, depending on the design and material.

The company describes its flange manufacturing process as incorporating computer numerical control machining and inspection equipment. CNC machining can support repeatable production of flange dimensions and sealing surfaces when the process is correctly programmed and monitored. The effectiveness of this approach depends on tooling condition, machine setup, operator practices, material characteristics, and the inspection procedures used to verify finished components.

Quality control should extend across the production process rather than being limited to a final visual check. Incoming materials may need verification, while production inspections can help identify dimensional deviations before components proceed to later stages. Final checks may include visual examination, dimensional measurement, material verification, and additional testing according to the order requirements. For components used in pressure systems, any required pressure or non-destructive testing should be defined by the applicable product standard, project specification, and purchasing agreement.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. states that it uses inspection equipment to control production quality and checks its products against applicable requirements. Its published materials refer to standards and specifications used in flange and piping-component production, including Chinese, American, European, German, and Japanese standards. Such references reflect the need to manufacture components for different engineering specifications. Buyers should confirm the exact standard and edition required for each order, since nominally similar products may differ in dimensions, materials, pressure classes, or testing obligations.

Standard compliance is a central consideration in international procurement. A flange manufactured to one dimensional standard may not be directly interchangeable with a component made to another, even if their nominal pipe sizes appear similar. Differences in bolt patterns, outside diameters, thicknesses, and sealing faces can affect compatibility. Procurement teams should therefore specify the governing standard, material grade, pressure class, dimensions, and any special inspection requirements clearly in their purchase documents.

In addition to standard products, industrial projects sometimes require non-standard dimensions or specialized materials. Such requirements can arise during plant modifications, equipment replacement, or the development of systems with unusual operating conditions. Manufacturers may need to review drawings, technical specifications, material availability, and production feasibility before confirming an order. Clear communication at this stage can reduce the risk of dimensional mismatch and unnecessary production changes.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. describes a broad product range that includes several types of flanges and related pipeline components. Its published company information indicates that the business supports products manufactured to different standards and in a range of material grades. This breadth is relevant to distributors, engineering contractors, and industrial purchasers that need to compare options for different applications. The final product choice, however, should always be based on the engineering specification rather than on general category descriptions alone.

The industries served by flange and pipe-component manufacturers have diverse requirements. Petroleum and chemical facilities may prioritize corrosion resistance, pressure performance, and documentation. Power plants and industrial utilities may require components designed for elevated temperatures or demanding service conditions. Construction and general infrastructure projects may place greater emphasis on dimensional compatibility, availability, and installation efficiency. Food-related processing facilities can have additional requirements concerning material selection, surface finish, and cleanability, depending on the application.

These differences make technical consultation valuable during sourcing. A buyer may need to provide drawings, operating pressure, temperature range, process medium, connection dimensions, and required standards to identify an appropriate component. Manufacturers can then assess the request against their product range and production capabilities. Where special materials or testing are involved, early confirmation helps establish realistic lead times and documentation expectations.

Supply reliability is another consideration for industrial procurement. Pipeline components are often purchased as part of larger projects, where delivery schedules must align with fabrication, installation, and commissioning activities. Delays in a small but essential component can affect other work on site. Buyers therefore assess suppliers not only on price, but also on production planning, order communication, inspection records, packaging, and delivery coordination.

Packaging and handling also matter for finished flanges and fittings. Machined surfaces may need protection during storage and transport to reduce the risk of damage or contamination. Components should be identified clearly so that size, material, standard, and order references can be checked when goods arrive. For international shipments, consistent labeling and accompanying documentation can help distributors and project teams manage receipt and traceability.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. is based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, an area with a developed manufacturing sector for industrial equipment and components. Its company profile describes a manufacturing site covering approximately 50 mu, with fixed assets exceeding RMB 100 million and a workforce of more than 260 people. These figures are reported in the company's published information and should be reconfirmed directly if required for formal supplier qualification or procurement assessment.

The company's stated approach emphasizes technical capability, production equipment, management, and product quality. These factors are important across the flange industry, where customers depend on dimensional consistency and conformity with agreed specifications. For overseas buyers, access to clear product information and responsive communication can also make the sourcing process more efficient, especially when orders involve multiple sizes, materials, or standards.

International markets add further complexity to flange procurement. Products may be subject to different project specifications, inspection expectations, and documentation requirements depending on the destination and intended use. A component acceptable for one application may not meet the requirements of another. Importers and engineering contractors therefore need to verify product documentation, applicable certificates, and any local regulatory or project-specific requirements before approving components for installation.

The broader development of industrial infrastructure is likely to sustain demand for reliable pipeline connections. Existing facilities require maintenance and replacement parts, while new projects need components that can be integrated into complex piping networks. At the same time, buyers increasingly expect manufacturers to provide transparent specifications, consistent quality practices, and support throughout the procurement process.

Within this environment, Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. continues to position itself as a supplier of flanges and related Pipe Fittings. Its stated manufacturing scope spans multiple product designs, material families, and international standards. For buyers evaluating flange suppliers, the company's portfolio provides a starting point for discussing project requirements, material choices, and production options. Final selection should be supported by detailed technical review and confirmation that the supplied components meet the relevant engineering specifications.

As industrial piping systems continue to serve essential infrastructure and manufacturing operations, the importance of correctly specified and carefully inspected components remains clear. Flanges and Pipe Fittings may be relatively small parts of a large installation, but their dimensional compatibility, material suitability, and manufacturing quality can influence assembly efficiency and long-term system performance. Manufacturers that combine established production processes with rigorous inspection and clear technical communication will remain important partners to industrial customers.

About Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd., also referred to in company materials as Daye Flange Pipe Fittings Co., Ltd., is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in flanges and related pipe components. Based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, the company integrates research and development, product design, manufacturing, and sales. Its product range includes welding neck flanges, slip-on flanges, blind flanges, and other flange designs, together with Pipe Fittings for industrial pipeline applications.

The company reports that its manufacturing operations use CNC machining and inspection equipment to support dimensional control and product quality. Its published material range includes carbon steel, stainless steel, heat-resistant steel, and selected corrosion-resistant alloys. Products are described as serving sectors such as petroleum, chemical processing, metallurgy, construction, food processing, and power generation, subject to the specifications of each application.

Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd. emphasizes standards-based production, material selection, and process inspection. Buyers can contact the company to confirm available product designs, materials, dimensions, standards, testing arrangements, and delivery requirements. Further company and product information is available at [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">daye-flange].

Address: Headquarter: 8, Gangqiang Road, Yongxing Street, Longwan District, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

Official Website:

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Zhejiang Daye Flange Co., Ltd.

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