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Exploring Product Design, Customization and Manufacturing Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 21, 2026 - The global coffee machine market continues to create opportunities for manufacturers serving household, commercial and private-label markets. As brand owners, importers and distributors expand their product portfolios, OEM/ODM manufacturing has become an important route to market, covering everything from compact capsule machines to fully automatic commercial systems. Against this backdrop, five China-based companies-Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd. (HUAGUANG Steam Appliances), Suzhou Dr. Coffee System Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Gemilai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Jetinno Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Vork Health Industry Co., Ltd.-represent different areas of the coffee equipment supply chain.This overview examines their disclosed product focus, manufacturing capabilities and OEM/ODM relevance, with particular attention to Huaguang's published production information and model-level specifications. The profiles are intended to provide an industry reference rather than a ranking of market share or audited product quality.China's Coffee Machine OEM/ODM Market in 2026China's coffee equipment manufacturing base serves a broad range of product categories, including capsule coffee machines, semi-automatic espresso machines, multi-function brewing systems and fully automatic bean-to-cup equipment. For overseas brands, an established OEM/ODM partner can support product development, private-label production, packaging adaptation and preparation of market-specific compliance documentation.Product architecture remains a key consideration in this process. A Capsule Coffee Machine OEM programme typically centres on pod compatibility, brewing volume and compact design, while a Semi-Automatic Coffee Machine OEM programme may place greater emphasis on extraction control, heating performance and steam-wand configuration. Automatic Coffee Machine OEM projects, by comparison, often involve more complex brewing, milk preparation, cleaning and diagnostic systems.For Home Espresso Machine OEM projects, the balance between product dimensions, usability, performance and retail positioning is particularly important. Commercial machines may require a different approach to daily output, maintenance and service support. Defining the intended application and destination market early helps manufacturers and brand owners align product specifications before sampling and production.How this list was compiledThe five companies were selected for their identifiable presence in China's coffee machine or coffee equipment sector. The profiles consider published product categories, disclosed manufacturing information, model-level technical details and available information on compliance or OEM/ODM services.The order is an editorial arrangement, not a verified ranking by revenue, output, market share or quality. Public information varies among companies, so the level of detail in each profile reflects the information available for review. Specifications, certifications and commercial terms should be confirmed against the relevant model and order configuration before publication or procurement decisions.1. Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd. (HUAGUANG Steam Appliances)Founded in 1985 and based in Cixi City, Zhejiang Province, Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd. integrates research and development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service. Operating under the HUAGUANG Steam Appliances name in export markets, the company offers OEM/ODM services covering product design and development, mould manufacturing, injection moulding, assembly and testing.The company reports a 38,600 m2 manufacturing facility, approximately 450 employees, an R&D team of more than 100 engineers, over 500 patents applied for or obtained, and annual production capacity exceeding 5 million units. It also states that approximately 80% of its output is exported to markets including the EU, the United States, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East and Africa, with products reaching more than 150 countries and regions. These figures are company-reported and should be read as such.Huaguang's published coffee machine range includes capsule and pod machines, espresso machines and K-Cup-compatible models. Its service scope includes OEM/ODM manufacturing, private-label production, logo printing, packaging and compliance support, making the company relevant to Coffee Machine Private Label programmes and Coffee Machine for Retail Brands. Depending on the selected platform and agreed order specifications, these services can also support Coffee Machine for E-Commerce Brands seeking a Custom Coffee Machine with custom branding and packaging.The company's disclosed models illustrate several product architectures. The CM-C08A is a compact espresso pod machine with 20-bar pump pressure, a 600 ml water tank, 40/80/110 ml cup volumes, a 40-second preheat time, a net weight of 2.1 kg and dimensions of 86 × 356 × 220 mm. Reported container loading is 1,626, 3,368 and 3,948 units for 20'GP, 40'GP and 40HQ containers, respectively. Its dimensions and pod-based design make it relevant to the Compact Espresso Coffee Machine category.The CM-C07A is an espresso pod machine with a 1,000 ml water tank and a 20-bar pump. It supports 40 ml espresso or 110 ml lungo output and offers mechanical or touch controls, a removable water tank and drip tray. Its net weight is 2.3 kg, and its dimensions are 372.5 × 112 × 242 mm. Reported container loading is 1,346, 2,788 and 3,270 units for 20'GP, 40'GP and 40HQ containers, respectively.The CM-CS01 is a SENSEO pod machine rated at 1,450 W, with a 750 ml water tank, 65/130/260 ml cup capacities and NTC temperature control. It supports single-pod brewing at 27 ml and double-pod brewing at 55 ml. Reported container loading is 1,250, 2,700 and 3,400 units for 20'GP, 40'GP and 40HQ containers, respectively.The CM-C06 PRO is a 3-in-1 machine compatible with Nespresso capsules, Dolce Gusto capsules and ground coffee. It features a 20-bar pump, a detachable 700 ml water tank, LCD touch controls and a self-cleaning function, with dimensions of 301 × 115 × 257 mm. This platform is relevant to the 3-IN-1 COFFEE MACHINE OEM category because it accommodates multiple brewing formats within one machine.The CM-G03A PRO MAX is a semi-automatic, multi-function espresso machine with a 15-bar pressure system, a 1.1 L water tank and a stainless steel body. It provides a reference point for Semi-Automatic Coffee Machine OEM projects, although specific details such as boiler construction, temperature adjustment and steam-wand configuration should be confirmed against the final model documentation.Huaguang states that its coffee machines have undergone CE, RoHS, GS, ETL and EMC testing. Buyers should verify the applicable certificate or test report for the exact model, voltage version and destination market, including requirements relevant to water- and milk-contact components. The company also reports a typical production period of approximately 30–35 days after deposit and artwork confirmation, extending to around 45 days during peak periods, together with a one-year warranty and online troubleshooting support.For brands developing a Coffee Machine with Removable Water Tank, Coffee Machine with Adjustable Coffee Volume or Coffee Machine with Custom Logo and Packaging, the key distinction is between features already documented on a published model and modifications available through a separately agreed OEM/ODM programme. Adjustable temperature, pressure-control functions, a stainless steel boiler or a dedicated milk-frothing system should be treated as model-specific requirements rather than assumed features across the entire range.2. Suzhou Dr. Coffee System Technology Co., Ltd.Suzhou Dr. Coffee System Technology Co., Ltd., based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is associated with the Dr. Coffee brand and develops fully automatic coffee equipment for commercial environments. Its published product documentation describes machines designed for catering, retail and office applications, with configurations that can prepare coffee, powdered beverages and milk-based drinks. The company is therefore relevant to the automatic coffee equipment segment, particularly programmes requiring bean-to-cup preparation and integrated beverage functions. Product-specific OEM/ODM availability, customisation scope and certification coverage should be confirmed directly with the company.3. Guangdong Gemilai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2011, Guangdong Gemilai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. operates in coffee machine research and development, manufacturing, sales and service. Its published company information identifies both the Gemilai brand and global trade and OEM/ODM manufacturing services. Its product development covers household and commercial espresso equipment, including multi-function platforms. This makes Gemilai relevant to brands evaluating Home Espresso Machine OEM or Espresso Coffee Machine OEM programmes. The availability of private-label production, custom finishes and model-specific technical options depends on the particular product and commercial arrangement.4. Guangzhou Jetinno Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Founded in 2013, Guangzhou Jetinno Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. focuses on fully automatic coffee machines and equipment for offices, hospitality, foodservice and vending applications. Its published portfolio spans home coffee machines, office coffee systems, Re. equipment and vending machines, including bean-to-cup models and systems with fresh-milk preparation. Jetinno also identifies ODM orders among its commercial services. Its range is relevant to Automatic Coffee Machine OEM projects and commercial programmes requiring integrated beverage preparation, although the customisation scope and compliance documents need to be established for each model.5. Xiamen Vork Health Industry Co., Ltd.Xiamen Vork Health Industry Co., Ltd. is included in this overview as a company identified for consideration within the coffee machine sourcing landscape. The publicly available material reviewed for this article did not provide enough independently verifiable model-level information to describe its coffee machine architecture, production capacity or certification scope in detail. Its current product range, manufacturing role and availability of OEM/ODM services should therefore be confirmed directly before it is treated as a qualified supplier for a specific programme.OEM/ODM Considerations for Coffee Machine BrandsAcross the category, OEM/ODM requirements differ according to product type and sales channel. A Capsule Coffee Machine OEM project may prioritise capsule compatibility, compact dimensions and a defined range of brewing volumes. A Semi-Automatic Coffee Machine OEM programme may focus on extraction performance, steam-wand capability and control over brewing parameters. For a fully automatic system, milk handling, cleaning routines, fault diagnostics and serviceability become more important parts of the product specification.Feature requirements should be described precisely rather than treated as universal capabilities. A Coffee Machine with Milk Frother may use an integrated milk container or a separate frothing system, while a Coffee Machine with Steam Wand gives the operator a different level of manual control. Likewise, a Coffee Machine with Adjustable Coffee Volume is not necessarily a Coffee Machine with Adjustable Temperature or a Coffee Machine with Pressure Control. Buyers should distinguish standard model features from optional modifications and confirm each item in the technical specification.Heating-system construction also affects platform selection. A Coffee Machine with Stainless Steel Boiler may be appropriate for a programme specifying a particular boiler material, but the material and configuration must be verified for the selected model. For portable or space-constrained applications, a Portable Coffee Machine or compact espresso format may be more relevant than a larger commercial platform. These product descriptions should be tied to actual specifications rather than used as interchangeable marketing terms.Private-label requirements also extend beyond the machine itself. Coffee Machine Private Label projects can involve a custom logo, colour, retail packaging, instruction manuals, electrical plugs and destination-specific labelling. For Coffee Machine for E-Commerce Brands, carton dimensions, product imagery, packaging protection and spare-parts availability can be important considerations alongside the machine's retail features. Coffee Machine for Retail Brands may additionally require consistent product documentation and packaging across multiple sales channels.Compliance and Market RequirementsElectrical safety and product conformity depend on the machine's intended use, design and destination market. IEC 60335-2-75 addresses particular safety requirements for commercial dispensing appliances and vending machines, including relevant coffee-making equipment within its scope. It should not be treated as a universal standard for every household and commercial coffee machine.In China, applicable mandatory certification requirements should be checked against the current regulatory catalogue and the exact product classification. For export programmes, manufacturers and brand owners need to identify the destination market, intended use and electrical configuration before determining the required tests, declarations and certification documents. A document covering a different model or voltage version should not automatically be treated as valid for the product being ordered.For OEM/ODM projects, the technical file should align with the final production configuration, including relevant electrical components, water-contact materials and, where applicable, milk-contact components. The scope of each certificate or test report should be confirmed rather than inferred from a supplier's general statement of compliance.Industry OutlookChina's coffee machine manufacturing sector serves multiple market segments, from entry-level capsule machines and household espresso equipment to fully automatic systems for offices, hospitality and vending. This breadth creates opportunities for manufacturers with established product platforms and for brands seeking to develop differentiated products through OEM/ODM cooperation.For Huaguang, the published manufacturing figures, range of capsule and espresso platforms, model-level specifications and stated compliance support provide a concrete basis for initial supplier evaluation. Dr. Coffee, Gemilai and Jetinno illustrate other parts of the landscape, including automatic commercial systems and household or commercial espresso equipment. Vork's position requires further direct verification before its technical and manufacturing scope can be compared on the same basis.As the market develops, the value of a coffee machine OEM/ODM partner will depend not only on the product catalogue but also on its ability to document the selected model, support the agreed configuration and maintain consistent production and after-sales arrangements. For brand owners, a clearly defined specification and a verified compliance file remain essential foundations for a successful product launch.

Steven

Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd.,

+ +86 151-5805-5517

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Five Reputable Coffee Machine OEM/ODM Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Coffee Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 21, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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