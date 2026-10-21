Power Mining Partners With Canaan To Bring Home Bitcoin Mining Device To Mass Audiences

Bitcube looks great in every home

Bitcoin mining. Back home.

- Kristaps Stikuts, COO of Power MiningRIGA, LATVIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hardware company Power Mining has announced its latest mining product – Bitcube, an entry-level home Bitcoin miner. The product is a result of a groundbreaking direct ASIC chip supply agreement with Canaan, which provides Power Mining with its Avalon A3197 chip that delivers around 777 GH/s.Bitcube brings Bitcoin mining back into the home and opens up the industry to mass markets. With the only requirements being plugged into a USB-C cord and connected to Wi-Fi, the device bypasses the financial investment, hardware stack, and technical expertise that traditional mining demands."We're democratizing Bitcoin mining by bringing professional capabilities into people's homes. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts no longer need to choose between powerful mining capabilities and residential compatibility." - Mr NG Zhang, Founder and CEO at CanaanOwners can choose to use it in Solo or Pool mode, as Bitcube supports standard mining pools. In a regular pool, it earns small, frequent payouts. In Solo mode, most of the time it will earn nothing, but if it finds the block, the owner takes the full reward.Bitcube sets itself apart with its sleek and minimalist design, combined with its user-friendly setup. The palm-sized Bitcube unobtrusively sits on your desktop, shelf, or bedside, working away in the background. Bitcube puts the chip, cooling, and a touchscreen inside a closed 74 × 74 × 80 mm enclosure. The 2.73-inch touchscreen shows hashrate, power use, efficiency, temperature, best shares and mining odds, or switches to the Bitcoin price or a clock. One tap switches between Quiet and Turbo modes."Bitcube is for people who are curious about Bitcoin but have never owned mining hardware. It works out of the box, it's quiet enough for a bedroom, and it's simple enough for a first-time miner." - Kristaps Stikuts, COO of Power MiningUntil now, Power Mining could not buy mining chips directly. To obtain the newest, most efficient ASICs available for its home miners, the team bought large industrial machines and desoldered the chips by hand, a slow and labour-intensive process. Most of the company's more than 25,000 home miners were built this way. Bitcube is its first product built on chips supplied directly by the manufacturer."For years, building a home miner started with taking an industrial machine apart,” says Kristaps Stikuts, COO of Power Mining.“We went for the best chips we could get, but it was slow, careful work. A direct line to Canaan lets us put that effort into the product itself: a miner that's a joy to use and can be someone's first real step into Bitcoin," he shares.Does a small home miner stand a chance?“Small miners do win”, shares Kristaps.“In April 2026, a NerdQAxe++ built by Power Mining found block 945,601 on Parasite Pool,” he said. Parasite Pool pays the block finder 1 BTC and shares the rest among other participants. In the solo Public Pool in July 2026, a single Bitaxe running at about 1 TH/s found block 957,382 and received 3.138 BTC.

Kristaps Mors

Power Mining

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Power Mining partners with Canaan to bring home Bitcoin mining device to mass audiences News Provided By SIA Truesix Co October 21, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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