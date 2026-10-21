Riff Uses Chrome's Built-In Gemini Nano To Keep AI Writing On-Device

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The independent extension drafts social media posts and replies with Chrome's on-device AI model, with no account, subscription or server processing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riff, an independent Chrome extension, has released an AI writing assistant that runs entirely on the user's computer. Riff is built on Gemini Nano, the AI model Google ships inside desktop Chrome, and processes posts, notes and drafts without sending them to a server. It requires no account and no subscription.Chrome's built-in model has been open to extensions since Chrome 138. Cloud-based AI services process text on a provider's servers; this model is a form of local AI, or embedded AI, that Chrome downloads once and runs on the computer itself. Riff uses it for all text generation.How it worksRiff opens as a side panel in Chrome alongside X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. A user selects a post and enters the point to make; Riff drafts a reply matched to that site's length and tone. For new posts, users enter rough notes and request changes in plain language, such as "shorter" or "open with the number." Each request produces a new version.Because the model runs locally, drafts, notes and reply history are stored only in Chrome on the user's device, and Riff makes no network requests of its own. After a one-time model download, it works offline, with no usage credits or caps.Safeguards against automated postingRiff does not post or send messages. It places a draft in the site's own text box, and the user decides whether to publish it. The extension drafts only from the user's notes and is designed not to invent results, clients or figures. A built-in check compares each new reply with the user's previous 60 to reduce repetition. Riff supports English, Spanish, French, German and Japanese."AI writing has mostly meant sending your words to someone else's server," said Michael Zima, founder of Riff. "Running the model inside the browser makes a different approach possible. The drafts stay on the computer they were written on, and there's no account or bill attached. I also wanted the final click to stay with the person, so Riff never posts anything on its own."AvailabilityRiff is available now on the Chrome Web Store at no cost. It works in Chrome on most recent Windows, Mac, Linux and Chromebook Plus computers. On first launch, it guides users through Chrome's one-time AI model download and reports if a computer cannot run it.About RiffRiff is an independent Chrome extension that drafts social media posts, replies and messages using AI that runs on the user's own computer. More information is available at riffreply.Riff is not affiliated with or endorsed by Google, X Corp., LinkedIn or Meta.

Michael Zima

Zima Media OÜ

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Riff Uses Chrome's Built-In Gemini Nano to Keep AI Writing On-Device News Provided By Zima Media OÜ October 21, 2026, 09:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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