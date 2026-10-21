The Next Big Data Attack May Look Like A Thousand Typos, AI Founder Warns

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Small, quiet edits to trusted records are the threat AI makes easy. SOCIII says the defense is records that can never be quietly changed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When people picture a data attack, they picture a breach: a ransom note, a frozen hospital, a headline. Those are real, and they are loud. The more dangerous version is quiet.

Picture a maintenance interval on an airliner nudged a few flight hours longer, then a few more. A medication dose in one patient's chart changed by a decimal place. A payment system that rounds a fraction of a cent the wrong way across millions of transactions. A property line in a county database moved three feet. A lab value adjusted just enough to stay inside the normal range.

No single change sets off an alarm. Each one looks like a typo, a rounding difference, a clerical slip. Audits sample records; they don't watch every edit. Backups don't help either. A backup faithfully copies whatever the record says today, including the change nobody noticed. By the time the damage is visible, the clean version is gone.

That is death by a thousand cuts, and AI makes it cheap. A person can tamper with a few records. Software can make ten thousand small changes overnight, each one designed to look ordinary.

It is not hypothetical. In 2000, Alaska Airlines Flight 261 crashed after a critical tail component wore out. The National Transportation Safety Board found the wear came from insufficient lubrication, and that extended lubrication and inspection intervals contributed. In SOCIII's view, that is the pattern to fear: not one dramatic failure, but a slow drift that no system was watching.

"Everyone has felt this on a small scale," said Sean Lee Combs, medevac pilot and founder of SOCIII. "You spot one strange charge on your credit card statement, and suddenly you don't trust any of it. Now imagine that feeling about every maintenance log, every medical chart and every property record, with no way to tell which entries are real."

SOCIII builds AI digital workers for aviation, nursing, title and real estate, and EU product compliance, and every one of them runs on the same principle. Most software treats a record as whatever was written last. SOCIII keeps the whole history. A new entry never erases the old one. It records what changed, when, who or what changed it, and which rule allowed it. A record can be amended, but never quietly rewritten.

That history is what makes a thousand small cuts visible. And because no person can read every edit, SOCIII's AI does: it watches the full history continuously for drift, such as an interval creeping longer, a value edging toward its limit, or a pattern of small changes from one source, and puts it in front of the professional responsible while there is still time to act. The AI flags; the human decides.

"Protecting today's data isn't enough anymore," said Combs. "You have to protect its history. That's where the truth lives, and it's the one thing a thousand small edits can't hide from."

Source: NTSB Aircraft Accident Report NTSB/AAR-02/01, Alaska Airlines Flight 261 (2002).

About SOCIII

SOCIII, Inc. builds AI digital workers for regulated industries, where getting the answer right matters more than getting it fast. Its workers include Skye for aviation operations and maintenance, Hannah for nursing education, Petra for title and real estate, and Elara for EU Digital Product Passport compliance. Each runs on SOCIII's Rules-as-a-Service platform: the AI works inside the actual regulations and the customer's own policies, every answer traces to its source, and every record keeps a permanent, verifiable history that can be amended but never quietly rewritten. SOCIII's workers are built with working professionals in each field: pilots, nurses, title operators and compliance specialists. Learn more at sociii.

Sean Lee Combs

SOCIII, Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Next Big Data Attack May Look Like a Thousand Typos, AI Founder Warns News Provided By SOCIII, Inc. October 21, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.