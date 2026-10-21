Premium Invention Launches P2 Solar Camera With Framesense Continuous Recording

Premium Invention's P2 solar 4G camera uses FrameSense to record a 4K frame every second between events to close gaps left by motion triggered recording.

- Bryan Hip-Kam, CEO at Premium InventionVANCOUVER, CANADA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premium Invention, a manufacturer of outdoor solar security cameras, has launched P2, a solar powered 4G camera featuring FrameSense, the company's continuous recording technology. FrameSense is designed to address a common limitation of battery and solar cameras: footage that begins only after motion is detected.Most battery powered and solar security cameras rely on motion-only recording. A detection event determines whether a clip is created, often from a passive infrared (PIR) sensor that registers changes in infrared radiation. Activity that occurs before a trigger, or that fails to activate the sensor, may not be captured.FrameSense takes a different approach. The P2 captures a 4K frame every second as a continuous baseline and increases to 15 frames per second when activity enters the frame. According to the company, this lets owners review any time within their retained footage, including periods that did not generate an alert. Detection is used to flag activity and raise the recording rate rather than to start recording.Continuous capture places greater demands on power, storage and connectivity. The P2 pairs a 26,000 mAh combined battery system with a 15 W solar panel, and FrameSense varies the recording rate to manage energy use throughout the day. Cat 4 LTE connectivity supports remote access where compatible cellular coverage is available. This makes the camera suitable for farms, construction sites, cabins and other locations without Wi-Fi or mains power. Local microSD storage supports cards up to 512 GB.Local recording does not require a paid cloud storage subscription, while cellular access requires a data plan. Battery endurance, solar charging performance and footage retention vary with conditions, usage and storage capacity.Potential applications include reviewing missed deliveries, checking whether gates have been left open and monitoring stored equipment at remote sites.Explore P2 and FrameSense at premiuminventionAbout Premium InventionPremium Invention specializes in outdoor solar security cameras, including 4G-connected systems for properties beyond Wi-Fi coverage. The company develops monitoring solutions for homes, farms, businesses and remote locations.

Mindy Taylor

Premium Invention

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Premium Invention Launches P2 Solar Camera With FrameSense Continuous Recording News Provided By Premium Invention October 21, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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