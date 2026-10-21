Wedstay One Launches Free Wedding Pages Built For The Multi-Day Wedding Weekend

WedStay One plans the arrivals, the welcome dinner, the day itself, the farewell brunch, and everyone staying on site.

A preview of some of the WedStay One app's capabilities.

The WedStay One app showing how it can help run the wedding day.

Free wedding pages for the whole weekend: unlimited RSVPs and a day-by-day schedule. Upgrade once for invitations, seating and a live photo wall, no app needed.

- Anthony TabanjiLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WedStay today announced the full release of WedStay One, a free wedding website and planning tool built for weddings that last longer than one day. Couples can build a page in about five minutes, for any venue, anywhere. One link covers the whole weekend, from arrivals and the welcome dinner to the ceremony and the farewell brunch, with unlimited RSVPs and guests. Couples who want more can upgrade once to Pro ($199) or Premium ($599). There is no subscription.Built for the Whole WeekendMost wedding websites are built around a single date. WedStay One is built for the destination wedding, the estate buyout, and the weekend when guests arrive Friday and leave Sunday. Couples set the weekend's dates, up to seven days, and each event appears under its own day with its own time, location and dress code. Travel and hotel sections carry booking links, and a“make a weekend of it” section points guests to things to do nearby.Free for Every CoupleA wedding page at a thewedstay link, with a live preview that shows it exactly as guests will see itA multi-day schedule, plus sections for the couple's story, venue, travel, dress code, registry, FAQ, wedding party and dietary needsUnlimited RSVPs and guests, with dietary notes and a CSV export for the catererA guest address collector that exports the list for the stationerA budget and a checklist built from the wedding date and guest countUp to two collaborators, such as a partner or a parentPrivacy controls that keep the venue address hidden until close to the dayGuests never download an app or create an account. Everything opens from one link in any phone browser.Pro ($199, one-time)Save-the-dates, invitations and reminders emailed to up to 200 guests, with open trackingA digital seating chart: guests type their name to find their table and tablematesThe Day-of Gallery: a digital disposable camera for up to 75 guests, 15 photos each, feeding a live photo wall that can run fullscreen on the venue screenA day-of timeline and one vendor chat thread for the planner, photographer and familyPage analytics, all six designs and up to 10 collaboratorsPremium ($599, one-time)Everything in Pro, with invitations for up to 400 guests and 200 guest cameras at 20 photos eachStay: room assignments for guests sleeping on siteA table QR card that opens the schedule, seating and photo wallThe Video GuestbookA custom page address, a delayed-reveal gallery and up to 20 collaboratorsPro couples can add the Video Guestbook ($50) or Stay ($99) separately. Any paid page can add guest cameras, photos or invitations as the list grows. Every paid page carries a 14-day full refund.After the WeddingCouples can send a thank-you note to every guest who replied and receive an anniversary note each year for three years. Couples and guests keep ownership of their photos, and a couple can download them or permanently delete the page and its data at any time.Included With a WedStay BookingCouples who book their venue through WedStay receive WedStay One Premium at no cost. It is applied to their account automatically and pre-filled from their booking.“When a wedding is a whole weekend, with guests flying in, a welcome dinner on Friday and a brunch before everyone heads home, a page with a date and a registry link isn't enough,” said Anthony Tabanji, Co-Founder of WedStay.“We made the planning half free, because no couple should pay to tell their guests where to be. When the day comes, the same link becomes the schedule, the seating chart and the photo wall.”How to StartBuild a free page at . See all six designs at /examples. Details for WedStay couples are at /free-with-booking.About WedStayWedStay is a platform for booking wedding venues with onsite accommodation, connecting couples with properties designed for multi-day wedding weekends. Alongside venue booking, WedStay offers planning tools including a venue matcher and cost calculators, WedStay One, its wedding website and day-of guest experience product, and The WedStay Collective, a curated network of wedding vendors.

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WedStay One Launches Free Wedding Pages Built for the Multi-Day Wedding Weekend News Provided By WedStay LLC October 21, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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