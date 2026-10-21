Preshai Named An Openai Select Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PRESHai, an AI adoption and implementation company serving the IT channel, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.As an OpenAI Select Partner, PRESHai will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work. PRESHai focuses on AI strategy, workflow implementation, enablement, and governance for MSPs, solution providers, distributors, and manufacturers across the IT channel."The gap we see is no longer access to AI. It is the ability to connect AI to real work, give people the confidence to use it, and measure whether it is creating value," said Chris McGovern, President and CEO of PRESHai. "Being named an OpenAI Select Partner strengthens our ability to help organizations build that operating model and move responsibly from experimentation to adoption."PRESHai serves IT channel companies, including MSPs, solution providers, distributors, and manufacturers, helping them move AI from experimentation into governed, measurable operations through strategy, implementation, enablement, and managed AI operations. Its governed agent platform, PRESHos, is in live use connecting AI agents to approved tools, human review, and the systems where work is completed.Looking ahead, PRESHai plans to expand its OpenAI adoption and implementation services, deepen the team's technical and delivery capabilities, and develop repeatable solutions for selected business workflows and industries, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.Learn how PRESHai helps organizations adopt and implement AI: services/ai-implementationLearn more about the OpenAI Partner Network:

Jillian Grieshaber

PRESHai

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PRESHai Named an OpenAI Select Partner News Provided By PRESHai October 21, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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