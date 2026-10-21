Korean Premium Activewear Brand ITZON Sets Its Sights On Global Athleisure

Inspired by California's active lifestyle, Korean brand ITZON aims to expand globally with seamless activewear that blends comfort and everyday style.

SOUTH KOREA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TWOWHY COMPANY CO., LTD., the South Korean company behind premium activewear brand ITZON, is seeking to expand into the global athleisure market by combining innovative product design, exceptional comfort, and contemporary style.Inspired by the healthy and active lifestyle of California, ITZON offers premium activewear that seamlessly blends functionality with everyday fashion. The brand focuses on creating versatile apparel designed to support both active lifestyles and daily activities.One of ITZON's key strengths is its use of seamless technology, which provides enhanced flexibility, a soft feel, and a comfortable fit. Its thoughtfully designed silhouettes allow natural body movement while offering a flattering and stylish appearance.ITZON's main product collection includes seamless leggings, sports bra tops, pullovers, zip-up jackets, and other versatile activewear. These products are designed for various activities, including yoga, Pilates, fitness training, and everyday casual wear.Beyond conventional workout clothing, ITZON aims to establish itself as a lifestyle brand that combines comfort, practicality, and sophisticated design. The brand targets modern consumers who value quality, functionality, and effortless style in their everyday wardrobes.As athleisure continues to influence global fashion trends, ITZON aims to strengthen its competitiveness by offering products that balance technical functionality with contemporary aesthetics. Through its distinctive seamless designs and versatile collections, the brand seeks to meet the evolving needs of international consumers.To support its international expansion, ITZON plans to strengthen its global presence through social media marketing, international press coverage, and digital brand promotion. These initiatives aim to increase brand awareness, communicate the brand's unique identity, and introduce its products to consumers in overseas markets.TWOWHY COMPANY CO., LTD. also plans to explore opportunities for international distribution partnerships while continuing to enhance product quality, design innovation, and overall brand competitiveness.With a commitment to comfort, functionality, and modern design, ITZON aims to establish itself as a competitive Korean premium activewear brand and build a lasting presence in the global athleisure industry.TWOY COMPANY CO., LTD....1F, 17, Seolleung-ro 153-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea82) 010-5464-7476

TWOY COMPANY CO., LTD.

TWOY COMPANY CO., LTD.

+821054647476 ext.

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Korean Premium Activewear Brand ITZON Sets Its Sights on Global Athleisure News Provided By Myoeng Arm October 21, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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