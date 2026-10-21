SHIRO & Co. Completes Production-Candidate Validation Of Visible World Audit

Visible World Audit dashboard showing active experiments, completed observation runs, system status and evidence boundaries.

Visible World Lab showing a controlled synthetic recommendation environment used to observe how interactions change subsequent visible results.

New audit system records what ranked and personalized systems make visible across synthetic personas, interactions and time.

- Kosuke Shirako, Founder and CEO of SHIRO & Co.

TOKYO, OTA, JAPAN, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHIRO & Co. today announced the completion of internal production-candidate validation for Visible World Audit, an audit system designed to record, compare and preserve evidence of what algorithmic, ranking and recommendation systems make visible to different personas or users over time.

The system is built around a simple premise:

"People choose from what systems choose to make visible."

Recommendation, ranking, recruitment, commerce and media systems increasingly shape decisions before a user makes an explicit choice. They influence which options appear, in what order, and after which prior interactions.

Visible World Audit examines that exposed layer.

Rather than attempting to reverse-engineer proprietary algorithms or infer hidden ranking weights, the system records observable outputs: what appeared, where it appeared, how its position changed, what interaction preceded the change, and whether different synthetic personas were shown different visible worlds.

From Algorithmic Output to Auditable Evidence

A typical audit records an initial ranked exposure, a controlled sequence of interactions and a subsequent exposure.

Visible World Audit preserves evidence including screenshots, ranked items, timestamps, observed actions, optional email events, comparisons and semantic classifications.

Findings are separated into four evidence categories:

OBSERVED - directly recorded evidence

STATED - information explicitly provided by a system or source

INFERENCE - analytical or semantic interpretation

UNKNOWN - information that cannot be established from available evidence

Causal status is maintained separately. A ranking may be observed to change after a particular interaction without claiming that the interaction caused the change unless causality has been independently established.

Controlled Validation Produced Diverging Visible Worlds

During internal production-candidate validation, SHIRO & Co. tested the system using three synthetic recruitment personas in a controlled synthetic recommendation environment operated by the company. The exercise was a laboratory validation, not an audit of an external client platform.

One persona interacted with AI-related roles, another with cybersecurity-related roles, while a third remained a neutral control.

The two active personas developed different post-interaction visible worlds, while the neutral control remained unchanged.

Using SHIRO & Co.'s experimental Visible World Divergence metric, the frozen validation report displayed:

AI-interest persona: 0.400

Security-interest persona: 0.415

Neutral control: 0.000

Visible World Divergence combines observed set overlap, ranking movement and category-distribution change.

SHIRO & Co. describes it as an experimental internal metric, not a validated industry standard, and not a judgment that a system is good, bad, safe, unsafe, biased or unbiased.

Auditing What Changed Without Claiming Why

Visible World Audit is not positioned as a bias certification system, hidden-weight detector or tool for reconstructing proprietary recommendation algorithms.

Instead, it asks a narrower question:

What was actually made visible, to whom, in what order, and after what observed sequence?

The system can also record exposure across channels, for example:

Email delivered → Email opened → Link clicked → Web exposure → User action → Refreshed exposure

Chronology is preserved without converting sequence into unsupported causal claims. An email-open event, for example, is treated as an observed technical event rather than proof of human attention or engagement.

Frozen Reports Preserve Historical Evidence

At the end of an audit, Visible World Audit can create an immutable frozen report binding relevant observation runs, comparisons, classifications, email events and evidence references to a specific report version and timestamp.

Later observations do not alter the historical audit.

Frozen reports can be shared through revocable, read-only links without exposing internal infrastructure or operational controls.

2-Hour Visible World Diagnostic

The production-candidate validation used SHIRO & Co.'s repeatable service format, the 2-Hour Visible World Diagnostic.

The two-hour label describes the intended engagement format and is not a software SLA.

A typical engagement may include three synthetic personas, a neutral control, controlled interaction sequences, web and optional email exposure, persona and temporal comparisons, an evidence appendix and a frozen client report.

The format is designed to help organizations examine how their systems structure visible choice without requiring access to proprietary source code.

Before a Person Chooses, What World Did the System Show?

“Much of the discussion around algorithms begins by asking what a system thinks,” said Kosuke Shirako, Founder and CEO of SHIRO & Co.

“Visible World Audit starts one step earlier. Before a person chooses anything, what world did the system allow them to see?”

He added:

“We do not need to pretend we know the hidden algorithm. We can begin by preserving evidence of the world it produced.”

Visible World Audit has completed SHIRO & Co.'s internal production-candidate validation and is being prepared for tightly controlled, authorized client proof-of-concept engagements.

It is not general availability, a 24/7 SLA, or a legal, causal or bias certification.

About Visible World Audit

Visible World Audit is an observational audit system developed by SHIRO & Co. to record and compare what ranked, personalized and recommendation systems make visible across users, behaviors, channels and time.

Visible World Audit:



About SHIRO & Co.

SHIRO & Co. is a Tokyo-based research and design company developing observational systems for emerging relationships between humans, algorithms, infrastructure and institutions.

Its work examines visibility, authority, decision boundaries and real-world action across AI and digital systems.

Website:



KOSUKEMAIKO SHIRAKO

SHIRO & Co.

+ +81 80-1269-5473

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