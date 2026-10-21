Trump Says Ilhan Omar Faces Possible Jail Time in Immigration Probe
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has suggested that Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar could face imprisonment amid a federal investigation into questions surrounding her age and immigration history, indicating that the potential consequences could extend beyond deportation.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump was asked whether Omar might be removed from the United States if investigators identified inconsistencies in her age records. He responded: “Well, she could be. She could also go to jail.”
He further emphasized that imprisonment was also a possibility, stating: “You know, they keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail. This is just my opinion,”
The investigation intensified earlier this month when federal agents searched the congresswoman's residence as part of a suspected immigration fraud inquiry. Authorities are examining allegations involving potentially false information on official documents and possible conspiracy. During the operation, Homeland Security agents reportedly confiscated her phone, laptops, notebooks and passport.
Investigators are seeking to establish whether Omar or her late father provided inaccurate information about her age during the process that led to her US citizenship in 2000.
Omar has rejected the allegations, maintaining that she arrived in the United States in 1995 when she was 12 years old and became a citizen at the age of 17.
According to reports, the Trump administration is also pursuing efforts to revoke her American citizenship, with deportation potentially following if the initiative succeeds.
Omar has denounced the search of her home, describing the operation as politically motivated.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump was asked whether Omar might be removed from the United States if investigators identified inconsistencies in her age records. He responded: “Well, she could be. She could also go to jail.”
He further emphasized that imprisonment was also a possibility, stating: “You know, they keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail. This is just my opinion,”
The investigation intensified earlier this month when federal agents searched the congresswoman's residence as part of a suspected immigration fraud inquiry. Authorities are examining allegations involving potentially false information on official documents and possible conspiracy. During the operation, Homeland Security agents reportedly confiscated her phone, laptops, notebooks and passport.
Investigators are seeking to establish whether Omar or her late father provided inaccurate information about her age during the process that led to her US citizenship in 2000.
Omar has rejected the allegations, maintaining that she arrived in the United States in 1995 when she was 12 years old and became a citizen at the age of 17.
According to reports, the Trump administration is also pursuing efforts to revoke her American citizenship, with deportation potentially following if the initiative succeeds.
Omar has denounced the search of her home, describing the operation as politically motivated.
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