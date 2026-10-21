Viraj Ghelani Starrer 'Party Animals' Shares The Tale Of A Reunion Gone Wrong

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Yoodlee Films unveiled the trailer for its forthcoming comedy, 'Party Animals', on Wednesday.

It talks about a New Year's Eve night that ends up going out of control with cops, goons, a party bus, romantic complications, petty fights and a drunk horse. A seemingly harmless reunion between friends quickly transforms into massive chaos, and every attempt to make things better only makes things considerably worse.

Sharing the preview of the drama on social media, the makers wrote on social media, "The MOST anticipated trailer (according to us) is FINALLY here! #PartyAnimals trailer out now. In cinemas on 20th November (sic)."

Made under the direction of Ravi Chhabriya and backed by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films, 'Party Animals' features Viraj Ghelani playing the role of Mann Patel, along with Arjun Tanwar as Armaan Khanna, and Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi in other key roles.

The storyline for the movie has been penned by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal.

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen quipped,“This looks like the group chat got a production budget."

“I don't know what I just watched, but I need the full story immediately,” shared another one.

Talking about his next, actor Viraj Ghelani shared,“Party Animals is the kind of madness that's hard to explain but a whole lot of fun to experience, especially with your gang of friends. From the music and the madness to the moments of pure unfiltered masti, the film celebrates that crazy energy, unbreakable bhaichara, and collective bad decisions that make for the best stories. I had a blast being part of this chaos, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it together on the big screen.”

'Party Animals' is expected to be out in the cinema halls on November 20, 2026.