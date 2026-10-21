Ftas Opening Big Opportunities For India's Exports: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the multiple free trade agreements (FTAs) concluded in recent years have opened immense opportunities for India's exporters, and the Narendra Modi government's focus is on ensuring these benefits reach the farmers, workers, women, youth, MSMEs, and small businesses, enabling them to take more Made in India products to global markets.

"To help them make the most of these opportunities, the Centre's Department of Commerce is organising dedicated FTA outreach initiatives in collaboration with state governments,” the minister said in a post on X.

Appreciating Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's participation in one such outreach event in the state and his efforts to encourage local businesses to explore new export markets, Goyal said: "More such initiatives will be organised across the country to help every state unlock its unique export potential, ensure greater utilisation of our FTAs and give fresh momentum to India's export growth."

The India-New Zealand FTA came into force on Tuesday with duty-free access for 100 per cent of Indian exports. The FTA will unlock significant opportunities for MSMEs, farmers, women, youth and labour-intensive sectors. It also opens new pathways for our professionals, while safeguarding India's core interests.

Goyal had pointed out that India's farmers will gain wider market access for fruits, vegetables, spices and other agricultural produce, alongside cooperation to improve productivity, support higher incomes and strengthen livelihoods.

The minister also said that sensitive sectors, including dairy, remain protected, keeping farmers' welfare at the heart of the government's approach.

He further stated that New Zealand's commitment to facilitate $20 billion in investment into India holds immense potential to strengthen manufacturing, infrastructure, services and innovation, supporting enterprise and employment.

"As we embark on this promising journey tomorrow, I extend my best wishes to our exporters, businesses, MSMEs and entrepreneurs. I encourage them to make full use of this agreement, build lasting partnerships and translate its potential into tangible gains for our people," the minister further stated.