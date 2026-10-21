The Handover Gap Why A Sellable UAE SME Needs To Operate Without Its Owner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Tahir Javed Kashif, founder of sellanybiz

An owner can agree a sale price and still leave a buyer with an unresolved question: what happens on the first Monday without the founder? If quotations, supplier negotiations and customer complaints all return to one person, transferring ownership does not automatically transfer the ability to run the business.

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For anyone selling a business in UAE markets, that distinction matters. The objective is not to make the founder irrelevant. It is to make essential knowledge, authority and relationships usable by the people who remain.

A manager may have an impressive title but still need the owner to approve every discount, authorise purchases or resolve a delivery problem.

For two working weeks, record each decision that reaches the owner. Group these by frequency, financial significance and operational urgency. Then identify who could handle each decision, what information they would need and where their authority should stop.

Turn that exercise into a decision register: named role, approval limit, backup person and escalation route. Test it during a controlled period of reduced owner involvement, with safeguards. Every unnecessary escalation reveals something the handover still needs to address.

A folder of documents is not the same as an operating record. The receiving team needs to understand which contract is current, why an invoice remains unpaid and whether a supplier concession was temporary or recurring.

Prepare a concise operating pack covering outstanding orders, receivables, supplier commitments, stock exceptions, renewal dates and unresolved complaints. Give every section an accountable custodian and a review date. Separate confirmed information from assumptions and disputes.

Record retention also has a compliance dimension. The UAE Federal Tax Authority states that relevant corporate-tax records must be retained for at least seven years after the end of the tax period concerned. A handover should therefore specify who will preserve and retrieve historical records, rather than treating them as the departing owner's archive.

Customer concentration is more than the percentage of revenue associated with the largest accounts. Ask who owns each relationship in practice. Does the customer buy because of the company's service, or because the founder personally intervenes whenever something goes wrong?

Map important accounts by revenue contribution, renewal timing, payment behaviour and relationship contact. Identify a second internal contact and document service expectations, pricing exceptions and outstanding promises.

Introductions should follow an agreed communication plan, respecting confidentiality and deal timing. They should explain continuity of service without promising outcomes the incoming team cannot guarantee. Apply the same discipline to suppliers whose credit terms, technical support or delivery flexibility depend on personal familiarity. Have advisers review contracts for relevant consent, assignment or change-of-control provisions; do not assume every agreement follows the transaction unchanged.

A business can have competent staff and still be stranded if its domain, accounting platform or customer-management system depends on the founder's personal email or phone.

Create an access inventory showing the account owner, administrator, recovery method, subscription payer and relevant provider requirements. Arrange approved role changes and test access before removing the outgoing user's permissions. Use individual accounts and multifactor authentication where supported, rather than circulating one shared password.

Do not transfer personal credentials or indiscriminately copy customer and employee files. Obtain appropriate advice on confidentiality, applicable data-protection requirements and the information each recipient genuinely needs. Digital continuity means authorised access, not unrestricted access.

A 30/60/90-day plan can structure an SME ownership transition, but it is a planning example, not a universal deadline or promised result. Agree the duration around the business, transaction and people involved.

During the first 30 days, the incoming operator could shadow critical workflows, confirm the operating pack and meet agreed priority contacts. Each activity should have a responsible person and evidence of completion, such as a completed order cycle or documented account introduction.

By day 60, the incoming team could lead routine decisions while the seller handles defined exceptions. Review missed deliveries, overdue collections, customer issues and repeated escalations. If the same problem keeps reaching the seller, fix the process rather than extending informal dependence indefinitely.

By day 90, the parties could review remaining gaps against agreed acceptance criteria. Record unfinished work, responsibility and any separately agreed support. Define the seller's availability, responsibilities and boundaries in writing;“available when needed” is not a practical operating arrangement.

In planning business succession, UAE owners should ask more than who will own the shares. They should ask who can answer the customer's question, authorise the right decision and find the evidence when the founder is absent.

The strongest handover is not the thickest manual. It is a demonstrated ability to keep serving customers through documented processes, clear authority and secure access. That makes continuity something both sides can examine, rather than something they must take on trust.