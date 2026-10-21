The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, Signs Strategic Partnership With Consort World

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Memorandum of Understanding signed at AccessAbilities Expo 2026 to improve access to assistive technology and support for adults, children and families0 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Consort World, a Dubai-based assistive technology specialist serving people of determination across the Middle East and North Africa.

The MoU was signed on 20 October at AccessAbilities Expo 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre, by Dr. Craig R. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Brain & Performance Centre, and Camille Matta, Chief Executive Officer of Consort World.

Many of the adults and children supported by The Brain & Performance Centre live with communication, access or mobility needs. Consort World provides assistive technologies, from augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) to eye-tracking access, that help people communicate, learn and take part more fully in daily life.

The partnership brings the two organisations together around a shared goal: making the right assistive technology and support more accessible to the families and communities they each serve. The teams will now work together to define their first joint initiatives, with further details to be announced in the coming months.

Dr. Craig R. Cook, Chief Executive Officer, The Brain & Performance Centre, said:“Every family we work with is on a different journey, and having the right support in place matters. Consort World has a long track record of bringing assistive technology to people of determination across the region. This partnership brings our communities closer together, so families can access the right expertise and technology with greater ease.”

Camille Matta, Chief Executive Officer, Consort World, said:“Our mission has always been to break down barriers for people of determination. Partnering with The Brain & Performance Centre allows us to reach more families who can benefit from assistive technology, and to work alongside a team that shares our commitment to inclusion and independence.”

The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, is a Dubai-based healthcare centre dedicated to brain health, neurorehabilitation and human performance. Located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the Centre combines hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced diagnostics, neurocognitive training, physiotherapy, clinical nutrition and psychology within personalised, multidisciplinary programmes for adults and children. It was the first UHMS-accredited hyperbaric facility in the Middle East.

Founded in 2006 and based in Dubai, Consort World is an assistive technology and special education specialist serving people of determination across the Middle East and North Africa. The company provides augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), eye-tracking and other assistive solutions, together with training and support for families, educators and professionals.