Sports Coordination Council Explores Measures To Enhance National Readiness, Strengthen Sports Sector Integration, And Develop Robust Governance Frameworks
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Chaired by H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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The meeting reviewed progress on integration projects and the development of a comprehensive sports facilities data inventory to enhance planning and asset efficiency
The Council also followed up on nominations for the Elections and Appeal Committees to finalise their positions
Discussions also covered the National Readiness Programme and mechanisms to align responsibilities among relevant entities, alongside sports representation frameworks within sports councils
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