Sports Coordination Council Explores Measures To Enhance National Readiness, Strengthen Sports Sector Integration, And Develop Robust Governance Frameworks

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Chaired by H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The meeting reviewed progress on integration projects and the development of a comprehensive sports facilities data inventory to enhance planning and asset efficiency The Council also followed up on nominations for the Elections and Appeal Committees to finalise their positions Discussions also covered the National Readiness Programme and mechanisms to align responsibilities among relevant entities, alongside sports representation frameworks within sports councils

H.E. Dr. Al Falasi:“We remain committed to advancing institutional sports work through integrated efforts and enhanced national readiness.”

UAE, October 2026- The Sports Coordination Council convened a meeting under the chairmanship of H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports. The meeting was attended by several senior sports officials and representatives of federal and local government entities that form part of the Council.

H.E. Dr. Al Falasi affirmed that the Sports Coordination Council continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the institutional framework of the sports sector by strengthening collaboration among relevant entities. His Excellency noted that this collaborative approach raises the efficiency of the national sports system, strengthens its readiness to keep pace with evolving developments, and progresses towards the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031. His Excellency further underscored the importance of developing regulatory frameworks and governance standards, as well as improving the accuracy, quality, and integration of sports data to support informed decision-making and efficient resource allocation within the sports sector.

“Through the Sports Coordination Council, we are working to deepen integration across the sports ecosystem and foster greater alignment among stakeholders.” His Excellency added:“This supports national readiness, improves coordination among relevant institutions, and reinforces the sector's ability to achieve its strategic objectives. Moreover, it also helps unlock the broader social and economic value of sports through national initiatives that advance Emirati sports, and encourage wider participation across community and competitive sports.”

UAE's Performance at Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Earns Praise

The meeting commenced with a review of the UAE's participation in the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, which was recently held in Japan. The national delegation delivered its best-ever performance in the UAE's history at the Asian Games, securing 13 medals, including seven gold, five silver, and one bronze. The achievement saw the UAE rank 13in the overall standings among 45 participating countries and second among Arab nations.

Council members praised the historic achievements, particularly in jiu-jitsu, noting how they reflect the outcome of integrated national efforts to prepare and develop athletes across multiple disciplines. Members reaffirmed that this success represents an important milestone that will help accelerate the development of Emirati sports, strengthen competitive performance, and consolidate the UAE's standing in regional and international sporting arenas.

Sports Sector Integration and Development of Databases

The meeting further addressed several strategic priorities aligned with national sports objectives. Members discussed progress on the sports sector integration project and reviewed updates on the development of a comprehensive data inventory on existing sports facilities and venues across the country. These initiatives aim to enhance institutional capabilities and strengthen governance to elevate the sports sector.

H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, highlighted the significance of the two projects, noting that they represent an important step towards establishing an integrated national database. His Excellency added that the projects will strengthen strategic planning and investment in sports assets, helping enhance services and drive better outcomes across the sports sector.

His Excellency also underscored the importance of aligning the national sports agenda and developing coordination mechanisms among relevant entities. This will help consolidate data sources, reduce scheduling conflicts for sports events and enhance the quality of initiatives focused on talent identification, community participation and sports services. It will also support more informed decision-making and contribute to the sustainability of the national sports sector.

Enhancing Governance in the Sports System

As part of efforts to strengthen the sports governance framework, the UAE Olympic Committee reviewed the latest progress on establishing the Central Elections Committee and a unified Electoral Appeals Committee, including the proposed candidates for membership in both committees. The step is intended to complete the formation procedures in line with best organisational practices before presenting the committees for final approval by the General Assembly. It will further promote governance and transparency across the sports sector and ensure the effective management of electoral processes within sports federations and entities.

Enhancing National Readiness and Integration of Roles

The Council meeting also reviewed the National Readiness Program and the continuing efforts to enhance the integration of roles among relevant entities. These efforts are aimed at strengthening preparedness and cooperation across key areas of the sports sector. The discussions also highlighted the need to establish effective joint-action mechanisms that can improve response capabilities and meet the requirements of the next phase.

Developing the Sports Representation Framework

Furthermore, the Sports Coordination Council reviewed the latest developments related to the sports representation portfolio in light of the ongoing coordination with the sports councils. Discussions focused on developing mechanisms for UAE representation at sporting events and forums, as well as defining the responsibilities of the relevant entities. These efforts are expected to strengthen the UAE's sporting presence and enhance its competitiveness at regional and international levels.

The Sports Coordination Council continues to support the alignment of sports strategies and policies while strengthening collaboration among relevant entities. These efforts contribute to building a more integrated and sustainable national sports system, enhancing the UAE's competitiveness at regional and international levels and reinforcing its position on the global sports stage.