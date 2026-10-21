Tesla Roadster Flying Car Booking In India: Check Expected Price And Down Payment Details

New Delhi (Oct 21): The world's number one electric car maker Tesla is making huge waves globally. Tesla created history by launching a flying car. This car is now available in India. Tesla entered the Indian market very recently. The company made its India entry with the Model Y car and is now directly offering the Roadster flying car. Buyers can book this car by paying an initial amount of 5 lakh rupees.

How to book the car?

Buyers can book the Tesla Roadster electric car through the official Tesla website. You need to pay 5.01 lakh rupees at the start of the booking. But the booking process does not end here. Customers get a 10-day window after paying the 5.01 lakh rupees. You can cancel the booking during this time. The company will fully refund the 5.01 lakh rupees if you cancel. Buyers must pay the remaining booking amount of 45.05 lakh rupees within 10 days. Yes, the total booking amount for the Tesla Roadster car is 50.06 lakh rupees.

What is the price of the car?

The Tesla Roadster car has completely surprised the world. This car literally challenged the force of gravity. Tesla takes the full credit for inventing a flying car and delivering it to car lovers at such high speeds. The price of this feature-packed car is 2.5 crore rupees (ex-showroom).

When will the car launch in India?

Tesla recently made several big announcements while revealing the Roadster car. The company said the Tesla Roadster car production will start in 2028. Tesla will manufacture the left-hand steering wheel cars in 2028. India requires a right-hand driving wheel. The company has not shared any clear information about the production of this specific model. Therefore, the car launch and delivery in India will face some delays.

Another Tesla car in India

Currently, only the Tesla Model Y cars are available in India. Now the Roadster is making its way here. But Tesla is launching the Model YL car in India before the Roadster. This is a 6-seater car. The car will touch the 0-100 kmph speed in just 4.5 seconds. The vehicle will deliver a solid mileage of 681 kilometers on a single full charge.