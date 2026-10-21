Mysuru Dasara: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Travels By Train, Takes Auto Ride To View Illuminations

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has drawn attention for his simple approach to experiencing the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026. He reportedly travelled from Bengaluru to Mysuru by train and later explored the city's dazzling Dasara illuminations in an auto-rickshaw late at night. His choice of public transport and an everyday mode of travel to enjoy the festive lights has attracted attention on social media, with users appreciating his simplicity during one of Karnataka's grandest cultural celebrations.

Mysuru Dasara, popularly known as Nada Habba, is an iconic festival that celebrates Karnataka's rich heritage, age-old traditions and cultural diversity. The annual celebrations transform the city into a vibrant spectacle, with illuminated streets, cultural programmes, processions and other festivities drawing visitors from across the state and beyond.

Krishna Byre Gowda's Simple Journey to Mysuru

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's journey to Mysuru has become a talking point amid the Dasara celebrations. He travelled by train from Bengaluru to participate in the historic state festival.

Later, the Minister reportedly toured different parts of Mysuru in an auto-rickshaw to enjoy the city's elaborate Dasara illuminations. His decision to explore the festive displays using an everyday mode of transport has drawn attention, with social media users appreciating his understated approach to experiencing the celebrations.

The Dasara illuminations are among the festival's major attractions. Roads, prominent junctions and public spaces are adorned with colourful lights and decorative displays, creating a festive atmosphere that attracts residents and tourists alike.

Minister Highlights Mysuru Dasara's Cultural Significance

In a social media post on X, Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted the cultural importance of Mysuru Dasara, describing it as a celebration of Karnataka's heritage, traditions and people.

He emphasised that the festival represents more than an annual celebration, serving as a symbol of the state's historical legacy, cultural grandeur and collective pride. His message also reflected the spirit of unity associated with Nada Habba, which brings people together to celebrate Karnataka's diverse traditions.

The Minister also expressed enthusiasm about travelling to Mysuru to participate in the historic state festival and experience its cultural splendour.

ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾ ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದು ಹಬ್ಬವಲ್ಲ; ಇದು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಪರಂಪರೆ, ಸುದೀರ್ಘ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ನಾಡಿನ ಜನರ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ.

ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ನಾಡಹಬ್ಬ ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮೈಸೂರಿನತ್ತ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ವೈಭವ, ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮತ್ತು ನಾಡಿನ ಏಕತೆಯನ್ನು ಸಾರುವ ಈ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ಆಚರಣೆಯ ಭಾಗವಾಗಲು ಸಂತಸವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Mysuru Dasara is more than a festival; it is a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage, timeless traditions and the spirit of its people.

On our way to Mysuru to be part of this historic Nada Habba, we look forward to celebrating a tradition that brings Karnataka together in all its cultural splendour and pride.

#MysuruDasara #NammaKarnataka

- Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 20, 2026

Mysuru Dasara Celebrates Karnataka's Rich Heritage

Mysuru Dasara is one of Karnataka's most prominent cultural festivals and is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. The festivities feature the grand Jamboo Savari procession, cultural performances, traditional rituals and spectacular illuminations across the city.

The festival also highlights Mysuru's royal heritage and its longstanding association with the Wadiyar dynasty. Over the years, Mysuru Dasara has evolved into a major cultural and tourism attraction, drawing visitors eager to experience Karnataka's traditions and festive atmosphere.

Krishna Byre Gowda's reported train journey and late-night auto-rickshaw ride have added a personal dimension to the Dasara celebrations, highlighting a simple way to experience the beauty and grandeur of the illuminated city.