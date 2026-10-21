Trump Urges Ukraine Peace Deal as EU Questions Continued Spending
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that European Union countries are becoming increasingly reluctant to continue financing Ukraine and called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pursue an agreement to bring the war with Russia to an end.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump suggested that European governments were losing patience with the financial burden of supporting Kyiv.
“European Union has quite a bit of money, although I have to tell you they’re getting tired of spending it,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.
He argued that Ukraine's leadership needed to demonstrate a willingness to reach a settlement, warning of consequences if negotiations failed to progress.
“Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelenskyy has to want to settle this war, and if he doesn’t, I think it’s going to be a very bad thing,” he said.
Trump also highlighted the financial commitments made by Washington and European capitals, claiming that continued assistance was becoming difficult to sustain.
“The United States has spent a fortune. Europe has spent a fortune. Europe’s tired of it right now,” Trump said.
“We have given tremendous amounts to Ukraine. We've got nothing back, other than high diesel (prices),” he added.
When questioned about whether diplomatic efforts had regained momentum following discussions in Oslo, Norway, Trump said he believed Moscow was interested in reaching an agreement.
“I think what’s happening is that Russia would like to get it done.”
He described Russia as a country with substantial military resources and the capacity to continue its offensive.
“Russia is a big machine. They just keep grinding forward,” he said. “They have an unlimited supply of people.”
Trump also pointed to the deep personal hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, arguing that their strained relationship was a major obstacle to reaching a negotiated settlement.
“The hatred between President (Vladimir) Putin and President Zelenskyy is tremendous. I think that’s most of the reason they haven’t been able to make a deal,” he said.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump suggested that European governments were losing patience with the financial burden of supporting Kyiv.
“European Union has quite a bit of money, although I have to tell you they’re getting tired of spending it,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.
He argued that Ukraine's leadership needed to demonstrate a willingness to reach a settlement, warning of consequences if negotiations failed to progress.
“Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelenskyy has to want to settle this war, and if he doesn’t, I think it’s going to be a very bad thing,” he said.
Trump also highlighted the financial commitments made by Washington and European capitals, claiming that continued assistance was becoming difficult to sustain.
“The United States has spent a fortune. Europe has spent a fortune. Europe’s tired of it right now,” Trump said.
“We have given tremendous amounts to Ukraine. We've got nothing back, other than high diesel (prices),” he added.
When questioned about whether diplomatic efforts had regained momentum following discussions in Oslo, Norway, Trump said he believed Moscow was interested in reaching an agreement.
“I think what’s happening is that Russia would like to get it done.”
He described Russia as a country with substantial military resources and the capacity to continue its offensive.
“Russia is a big machine. They just keep grinding forward,” he said. “They have an unlimited supply of people.”
Trump also pointed to the deep personal hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, arguing that their strained relationship was a major obstacle to reaching a negotiated settlement.
“The hatred between President (Vladimir) Putin and President Zelenskyy is tremendous. I think that’s most of the reason they haven’t been able to make a deal,” he said.
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