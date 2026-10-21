Germany Braces for Oct. 31 Student Protests; Police Fear Radicals
(MENAFN) Police in Germany are warning that radical groups could hijack nationwide student protests planned for Oct. 31, as a new youth movement mobilizes demonstrators in cities across the country.
The initiative “Gen Z steht auf” has called for rallies in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and other cities. Organizers say they are protesting cuts to education and social spending, rising living costs and proposals for military conscription.
Berlin police said they fear extremist groups will exploit the demonstrations for their own ends. “We will not allow that,” spokesman Florian Nath told a German news agency. “We will look carefully at whether these are legitimate student protests or who merely wants to use Halloween night for their own interests.”
Security sources told media outlets that radical factions may try to use the student rallies as cover to stir street chaos, start fires or clash with officers.
Co-initiator Akram Selo insisted the protests will remain peaceful. He told local media the group draws a clear line against violence of any kind.
In its position paper, the movement demands investment in education, social security, health care and affordable living, rather than austerity at the expense of the younger generation. “We are young people who no longer want to watch as decisions are made about our future without us being heard,” the organizers said. “Oct. 31 is only the beginning.”
The initiative “Gen Z steht auf” has called for rallies in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and other cities. Organizers say they are protesting cuts to education and social spending, rising living costs and proposals for military conscription.
Berlin police said they fear extremist groups will exploit the demonstrations for their own ends. “We will not allow that,” spokesman Florian Nath told a German news agency. “We will look carefully at whether these are legitimate student protests or who merely wants to use Halloween night for their own interests.”
Security sources told media outlets that radical factions may try to use the student rallies as cover to stir street chaos, start fires or clash with officers.
Co-initiator Akram Selo insisted the protests will remain peaceful. He told local media the group draws a clear line against violence of any kind.
In its position paper, the movement demands investment in education, social security, health care and affordable living, rather than austerity at the expense of the younger generation. “We are young people who no longer want to watch as decisions are made about our future without us being heard,” the organizers said. “Oct. 31 is only the beginning.”
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