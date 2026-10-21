UK Police Rearrest Two Suspects in RAF Fairford Security Investigation
(MENAFN) British police have rearrested two men suspected of helping Iranian intelligence following a security incident near a Royal Air Force base last month, authorities announced Tuesday.
The suspects, a 24-year-old British citizen and a 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national, are being detained on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, according to a statement from counter-terrorism police.
Investigators confirmed that the inquiry is linked to Iran.
The investigation began after police received reports of three suspicious vehicles near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in the early hours of September 27. Authorities subsequently declared a major incident and evacuated dozens of nearby homes as a precaution.
Seven men had previously been arrested during the investigation on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparing a terrorist act. Following the latest developments, the remaining five suspects continue to be released on police bail.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, said investigators were continuing to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"This is very much a live investigation, and our evidence gathering continues, but at this time our position remains the same; we consider it highly likely that there is Iranian state involvement," he said.
He added: "Our investigators are continuing to examine what that level of involvement was and the ambition behind it."
The suspects, a 24-year-old British citizen and a 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national, are being detained on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, according to a statement from counter-terrorism police.
Investigators confirmed that the inquiry is linked to Iran.
The investigation began after police received reports of three suspicious vehicles near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in the early hours of September 27. Authorities subsequently declared a major incident and evacuated dozens of nearby homes as a precaution.
Seven men had previously been arrested during the investigation on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparing a terrorist act. Following the latest developments, the remaining five suspects continue to be released on police bail.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, said investigators were continuing to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"This is very much a live investigation, and our evidence gathering continues, but at this time our position remains the same; we consider it highly likely that there is Iranian state involvement," he said.
He added: "Our investigators are continuing to examine what that level of involvement was and the ambition behind it."
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