Bulgaria Confirms NATO-Backed US Navy Surveillance Flights Over Black Sea
(MENAFN) Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed Tuesday that a US Navy surveillance aircraft is conducting operations over the Black Sea following drone attacks targeting commercial vessels in the area.
The Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft has been deployed to monitor the region and identify possible threats, Radev told reporters. He added that NATO members had responded promptly after Sofia requested support.
Radev said Bulgaria had activated its full range of monitoring, reconnaissance, threat-detection and response capabilities, while further assistance from allied countries was anticipated.
Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov emphasized that the aircraft operates under NATO's framework and should not be viewed as representing any single country. He also clarified that the Poseidon is not equipped to carry out strikes and would remain on patrol for as long as required.
"The decision for it to be here was taken jointly by Bulgaria and NATO," he said, noting that intelligence collected during the operations was being shared with the alliance.
Earlier, Bulgaria's Defense Ministry confirmed that a US military aircraft had carried out a Black Sea patrol as part of broader efforts to reinforce regional monitoring and security.
Sofia requested additional NATO support last week, seeking air patrols and further military resources, including missile defense systems, anti-drone technology and surveillance aircraft.
The deployment follows a series of maritime security incidents in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Four vessels have been attacked there over the past month, with two reported to have sunk.
The Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft has been deployed to monitor the region and identify possible threats, Radev told reporters. He added that NATO members had responded promptly after Sofia requested support.
Radev said Bulgaria had activated its full range of monitoring, reconnaissance, threat-detection and response capabilities, while further assistance from allied countries was anticipated.
Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov emphasized that the aircraft operates under NATO's framework and should not be viewed as representing any single country. He also clarified that the Poseidon is not equipped to carry out strikes and would remain on patrol for as long as required.
"The decision for it to be here was taken jointly by Bulgaria and NATO," he said, noting that intelligence collected during the operations was being shared with the alliance.
Earlier, Bulgaria's Defense Ministry confirmed that a US military aircraft had carried out a Black Sea patrol as part of broader efforts to reinforce regional monitoring and security.
Sofia requested additional NATO support last week, seeking air patrols and further military resources, including missile defense systems, anti-drone technology and surveillance aircraft.
The deployment follows a series of maritime security incidents in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Four vessels have been attacked there over the past month, with two reported to have sunk.
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