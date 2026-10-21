Oman’s Sultan Gets Royal Welcome as 3-Day State Visit to Britain Begins
(MENAFN) King Charles III and Queen Camilla greeted Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik with full military honors at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, opening a three-day state visit to Britain.
The sultan flew into Stansted Airport on Monday evening. On Tuesday he rode with the monarch in a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, then inspected a Guard of Honor in the castle’s Quadrangle.
The royal couple capped the day with a state banquet in the sultan’s honor at the castle on Tuesday evening.
The visit moves to government business on Wednesday, when Haitham bin Tarik is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
The sultan flew into Stansted Airport on Monday evening. On Tuesday he rode with the monarch in a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, then inspected a Guard of Honor in the castle’s Quadrangle.
The royal couple capped the day with a state banquet in the sultan’s honor at the castle on Tuesday evening.
The visit moves to government business on Wednesday, when Haitham bin Tarik is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
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