US Envoy Witkoff Heads to Russia After Ukraine, Nordic Talks
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg on Wednesday for discussions with Russian officials, carrying proposals raised during meetings with Ukrainian and Nordic leaders in Norway, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced Tuesday.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Store said Witkoff would present and discuss ideas developed by European and American officials. The exchanges could help prepare the ground for a potential meeting between national leaders.
Store described the Norwegian discussions as "good and constructive," emphasizing the need for sustained international coordination to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
The negotiations addressed several major issues, including security assurances for Ukraine, economic recovery and future prosperity, territorial disputes, sanctions and the shape of Europe's future security framework.
The Norwegian prime minister also insisted that European countries must play a decisive part in efforts to reach a settlement.
"Europe needs to be at the table. There has been a weakness that Europe has not been enough central to this," he said.
Meanwhile, Stubb said participants examined urgent security priorities, including strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, protecting energy facilities and pursuing limited ceasefire arrangements focused on energy supplies and food security.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Store said Witkoff would present and discuss ideas developed by European and American officials. The exchanges could help prepare the ground for a potential meeting between national leaders.
Store described the Norwegian discussions as "good and constructive," emphasizing the need for sustained international coordination to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
The negotiations addressed several major issues, including security assurances for Ukraine, economic recovery and future prosperity, territorial disputes, sanctions and the shape of Europe's future security framework.
The Norwegian prime minister also insisted that European countries must play a decisive part in efforts to reach a settlement.
"Europe needs to be at the table. There has been a weakness that Europe has not been enough central to this," he said.
Meanwhile, Stubb said participants examined urgent security priorities, including strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, protecting energy facilities and pursuing limited ceasefire arrangements focused on energy supplies and food security.
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