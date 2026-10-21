Trump Warns Europe Faces Collapse Without Immigration Crackdown
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Europe could face collapse if its governments fail to tackle immigration, citing recent unrest in France as an example of the challenges confronting the continent.
Responding to questions from reporters in the Oval Office about whether education could help prevent the disturbances, Trump identified immigration as the central issue.
"It’s about immigration,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office when asked by reporters if education could stop the unrest.
“They have to straighten out their act; otherwise, there won’t be a Europe left," he added.
Referring to the situation in France, Trump described the demonstrations as unprecedented in scale and suggested that the unrest remained unresolved.
“If you look at what’s going on in France, I’ve been doing this stuff for a long time ... I have never seen anything like that. That wasn’t a little bit of a riot. That wasn’t a little bit of a protest. That was a full-on revolution, and it continues,” he said.
He also pointed to Italy, arguing that similar tensions were developing there, although on a smaller scale.
“When you look at France, and it happened in Italy too, smaller scale, but it’s right there. It’s simmering,” Trump said. “You’re going to have to remove those people that are insurrectionists. You’re gonna have to get them out of the country.”
“If you don’t get them out, you’re not going to have a France,” he added.
Trump also addressed the possibility of endorsing Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in France's far-right National Rally party, ahead of the country's next presidential election. When asked whether he would support her candidacy, he responded: “I don’t know her. I haven’t met her, but I thought she was badly treated.”
He further questioned the legal action against Le Pen, who was convicted in March 2025 over the misuse of European Parliament funds.
“It would look like a weaponization to me when they did what they did,” he said.
Responding to questions from reporters in the Oval Office about whether education could help prevent the disturbances, Trump identified immigration as the central issue.
"It’s about immigration,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office when asked by reporters if education could stop the unrest.
“They have to straighten out their act; otherwise, there won’t be a Europe left," he added.
Referring to the situation in France, Trump described the demonstrations as unprecedented in scale and suggested that the unrest remained unresolved.
“If you look at what’s going on in France, I’ve been doing this stuff for a long time ... I have never seen anything like that. That wasn’t a little bit of a riot. That wasn’t a little bit of a protest. That was a full-on revolution, and it continues,” he said.
He also pointed to Italy, arguing that similar tensions were developing there, although on a smaller scale.
“When you look at France, and it happened in Italy too, smaller scale, but it’s right there. It’s simmering,” Trump said. “You’re going to have to remove those people that are insurrectionists. You’re gonna have to get them out of the country.”
“If you don’t get them out, you’re not going to have a France,” he added.
Trump also addressed the possibility of endorsing Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in France's far-right National Rally party, ahead of the country's next presidential election. When asked whether he would support her candidacy, he responded: “I don’t know her. I haven’t met her, but I thought she was badly treated.”
He further questioned the legal action against Le Pen, who was convicted in March 2025 over the misuse of European Parliament funds.
“It would look like a weaponization to me when they did what they did,” he said.
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