Italy Introduces Stricter Security Rules Following Weekend Unrest
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has approved a package of tougher security measures aimed at curbing violence during public demonstrations, following disturbances in Milan and several other cities over the weekend, according to reports.
The new decree establishes a criminal offense for "violent participation in a demonstration" and sets penalties of up to five years in prison alongside fines reaching €20,000 ($22,470).
"If during a march or demonstration you join a group of five or more people, start throwing stones, firecrackers or sticks, and endanger everyone’s safety, you risk up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 euros," Meloni said in a video after the Cabinet meeting.
The prime minister explained that harsher punishments would apply when individuals conceal their faces or cause injuries. The legislation also raises penalties for people involved in collective acts of destruction.
Meloni said the government's decision followed violent incidents in Milan and other Italian urban centers, where businesses were looted, shop windows and storefronts were damaged, and police officers came under attack. She described the incidents as “unacceptable” and rejected attempts to downplay or justify the violence.
Beyond the new offense, the security package introduces additional preventive measures. These include extending preventive detention periods for minors and allowing detention beyond 12 hours, authorizing delayed arrests of suspects accused of participating in group property damage, and restricting gatherings involving individuals deemed to pose a threat to public order.
The new decree establishes a criminal offense for "violent participation in a demonstration" and sets penalties of up to five years in prison alongside fines reaching €20,000 ($22,470).
"If during a march or demonstration you join a group of five or more people, start throwing stones, firecrackers or sticks, and endanger everyone’s safety, you risk up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 euros," Meloni said in a video after the Cabinet meeting.
The prime minister explained that harsher punishments would apply when individuals conceal their faces or cause injuries. The legislation also raises penalties for people involved in collective acts of destruction.
Meloni said the government's decision followed violent incidents in Milan and other Italian urban centers, where businesses were looted, shop windows and storefronts were damaged, and police officers came under attack. She described the incidents as “unacceptable” and rejected attempts to downplay or justify the violence.
Beyond the new offense, the security package introduces additional preventive measures. These include extending preventive detention periods for minors and allowing detention beyond 12 hours, authorizing delayed arrests of suspects accused of participating in group property damage, and restricting gatherings involving individuals deemed to pose a threat to public order.
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