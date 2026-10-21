Yemeni Army Reports Heavy Strikes on Houthi Forces in Taiz
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army announced Tuesday that its forces had conducted 744 targeted military operations against the Houthi group within a single day, claiming the attacks had “neutralized” approximately 200 fighters.
According to a military statement, troops continued their offensive under “Operation Yemen Dawn,” carrying out “744 precise and direct targeting operations.”
The campaign deployed a range of military capabilities, including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery units, multiple-launch rocket systems and snipers.
The army said the strikes focused on several Houthi military assets, including command and control facilities, weapons-launching positions, fortified locations, reserve gathering points, incoming reinforcements and logistical supply resources.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, government forces continued increasing pressure on Houthi positions while attempting to drive the group's fighters back.
Military operations across the eastern, southern and western fronts followed “a synchronized operational tempo,” according to the statement. The army said this coordinated approach limited the movement of Houthi reserves and prevented the group from capturing additional territory.
The military further claimed that the operations “neutralized around 200” Houthi members and left 90 vehicles and other military assets destroyed or damaged.
According to a military statement, troops continued their offensive under “Operation Yemen Dawn,” carrying out “744 precise and direct targeting operations.”
The campaign deployed a range of military capabilities, including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery units, multiple-launch rocket systems and snipers.
The army said the strikes focused on several Houthi military assets, including command and control facilities, weapons-launching positions, fortified locations, reserve gathering points, incoming reinforcements and logistical supply resources.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, government forces continued increasing pressure on Houthi positions while attempting to drive the group's fighters back.
Military operations across the eastern, southern and western fronts followed “a synchronized operational tempo,” according to the statement. The army said this coordinated approach limited the movement of Houthi reserves and prevented the group from capturing additional territory.
The military further claimed that the operations “neutralized around 200” Houthi members and left 90 vehicles and other military assets destroyed or damaged.
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