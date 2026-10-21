UN Rights Chief Alarmed by Violence as Protests Sweep 5 Nations
(MENAFN) The UN high commissioner for human rights on Tuesday sounded the alarm over human rights violations linked to mass protests across Europe, naming France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Albania.
“The mass protests across Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal are raising human rights concerns,” Volker Turk said in a statement, condemning all acts of violence.
“I call on all of those involved to reduce tensions and prevent further violence. The best and only way forward is inclusive and safe dialogue,” he said.
Turk stressed that people hold the right to protest peacefully and to be heard, and that states are obliged to facilitate those rights.
“I am concerned by reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force against protesters, including children. States must ensure that any law enforcement response remains lawful, necessary and proportionate,” he said.
The rights chief demanded prompt, effective and independent investigations into allegations of unlawful use of force, underscoring the need for accountability and effective remedies for victims.
Acknowledging steps by some authorities to investigate incidents and defuse tensions, Turk urged governments to engage protesters, especially young people, in “meaningful, inclusive and constructive dialogue.”
“The mass protests across Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal are raising human rights concerns,” Volker Turk said in a statement, condemning all acts of violence.
“I call on all of those involved to reduce tensions and prevent further violence. The best and only way forward is inclusive and safe dialogue,” he said.
Turk stressed that people hold the right to protest peacefully and to be heard, and that states are obliged to facilitate those rights.
“I am concerned by reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force against protesters, including children. States must ensure that any law enforcement response remains lawful, necessary and proportionate,” he said.
The rights chief demanded prompt, effective and independent investigations into allegations of unlawful use of force, underscoring the need for accountability and effective remedies for victims.
Acknowledging steps by some authorities to investigate incidents and defuse tensions, Turk urged governments to engage protesters, especially young people, in “meaningful, inclusive and constructive dialogue.”
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