SpaceX Revenue Soars 161 Percent to USD14.58B
(MENAFN) SpaceX posted a 161% jump in third-quarter revenue from a year earlier on Tuesday, powered by a booming artificial intelligence division and a growing Starlink subscriber base.
Quarterly revenue reached $14.58 billion, beating analyst forecasts. The company, founded and led by billionaire Elon Musk, who is also its biggest single shareholder, reported earnings of $0.35 per share. Its stock inched up in extended trading after the release.
AI was the standout. Revenue from the unit surged 830% year over year to $7.56 billion, just over half of the company’s total sales for the period. The division includes leasing computing capacity to customers amid rising demand for AI infrastructure.
The results marked a sharp acceleration from the second quarter, when revenue rose 92% to $7.8 billion. SpaceX recorded a net loss of $541 million in that quarter, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $3.5 billion.
Though best known for its reusable rockets, SpaceX has pushed deep into satellite communications and AI. Its connectivity segment, anchored by Starlink, has been a leading driver of revenue and profit in recent quarters. In the second quarter, the segment’s revenue grew 66% and its operating income rose 79%, helped by a doubling of Starlink subscribers and stronger enterprise and government demand.
SpaceX is also moving to build a US mobile network through Starlink. Earlier this month, it announced an agreement to acquire low-band spectrum in the 800-megahertz band. The Federal Communications Commission has also approved a 15,000-satellite constellation, bolstering the company’s mobile ambitions.
In the third quarter, SpaceX also closed its $60 billion purchase of AI coding startup Cursor, expanding its footprint in AI-powered software development tools.
Quarterly revenue reached $14.58 billion, beating analyst forecasts. The company, founded and led by billionaire Elon Musk, who is also its biggest single shareholder, reported earnings of $0.35 per share. Its stock inched up in extended trading after the release.
AI was the standout. Revenue from the unit surged 830% year over year to $7.56 billion, just over half of the company’s total sales for the period. The division includes leasing computing capacity to customers amid rising demand for AI infrastructure.
The results marked a sharp acceleration from the second quarter, when revenue rose 92% to $7.8 billion. SpaceX recorded a net loss of $541 million in that quarter, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $3.5 billion.
Though best known for its reusable rockets, SpaceX has pushed deep into satellite communications and AI. Its connectivity segment, anchored by Starlink, has been a leading driver of revenue and profit in recent quarters. In the second quarter, the segment’s revenue grew 66% and its operating income rose 79%, helped by a doubling of Starlink subscribers and stronger enterprise and government demand.
SpaceX is also moving to build a US mobile network through Starlink. Earlier this month, it announced an agreement to acquire low-band spectrum in the 800-megahertz band. The Federal Communications Commission has also approved a 15,000-satellite constellation, bolstering the company’s mobile ambitions.
In the third quarter, SpaceX also closed its $60 billion purchase of AI coding startup Cursor, expanding its footprint in AI-powered software development tools.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment