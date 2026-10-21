Tajikistan, Tunisia Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Tunisia discussed developing cooperation during talks between Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti in Baghdad on October 18, Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Tunisia, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said Nafti, acting on the president's instructions, led the Tunisian delegation to the session and planned bilateral talks with counterparts to review cooperation.

The Tunisian ministry also reported meetings in Baghdad with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Djibouti. Speaking at a press conference on October 18, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said delegations from 55 OIC member states took part in the two-day session, including 22 foreign ministers, and that it adopted the Baghdad Declaration. Iraq also took over the Council's presidency from Türkiye.