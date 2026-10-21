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Azerbaijan To Commission New Large Container Ships In Caspian Sea In 2027


Date: 2026-10-21 05:17:43

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Commissioning of new large container ships is expected in the Caspian Sea next year, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Freight Forwarders Association and General Director of U.F.E. Shipping, Elmir Poladov, said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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