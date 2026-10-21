Global Enterprise Agentic AI And AI Automation Market Strategic Research Report, 2026-2031 32.6% CAGR Drives A $227.8 Billion Autonomous Workflow Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agentic AI emerges as a distinct enterprise software category, enabling autonomous, multi-step execution and opportunities across core business functions and global markets.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Agentic AI & AI Automation Enterprise Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agentic AI Enterprise Market Forecast to Reach USD 227.8 Billion by 2031

The global Agentic AI and AI automation enterprise market is undergoing a major structural transformation across the B2B and B2G technology landscape. Valued at USD 42.0 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32.6% and reach USD 227.8 billion by 2031 -- positioning it among the fastest-growing enterprise software categories covered in the research portfolio.

Enterprise adoption is accelerating as organizations prioritize autonomous, multi-step task execution across complex business workflows. This capability step-change is influencing technology procurement strategies, with buyers increasingly treating Agentic AI as a distinct enterprise software category rather than an incremental enhancement to existing generative AI platforms. Demand is expected to rise as businesses and government organizations seek scalable automation, improved operational efficiency, faster decision-making, and stronger integration between AI systems and core enterprise applications.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the global Agentic AI enterprise market, using 2024 as the base year and providing forecast data through 2032. It examines market value, adoption patterns, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, and the factors shaping enterprise investment in AI automation.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Global Agentic AI enterprise market forecasts by value, supported by historical context and forward-looking analysis through 2032.

Market segmentation by deployment model, enabling stakeholders to evaluate adoption across different enterprise technology environments.

Analysis by enterprise function, including Customer Service, Finance/Accounting, Supply Chain, IT Operations, and Sales/Marketing.

Region-wise and country-level forecast data highlighting geographic differences in investment, implementation, and market maturity.

Evaluation of the primary growth drivers supporting Agentic AI adoption, including enterprise automation priorities, advances in AI capabilities, and demand for more efficient business processes.

Assessment of market inhibitors, including governance requirements, security concerns, implementation complexity, regulatory uncertainty, and organizational readiness.

Company profiles covering key Agentic AI platform providers and their roles within the evolving enterprise AI value chain.

Strategic analysis using Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT frameworks to assess market competition, external influences, risks, and commercial opportunities. Identification of key future trends expected to influence enterprise AI automation strategies through 2032.

The research supports strategic planning by providing insight into where Agentic AI investment is growing, which enterprise functions are generating demand, and how platform providers are positioning their offerings. It also helps stakeholders assess the competitive environment and understand the operational, economic, technological, and regulatory forces affecting market development.

Who can use the report?

The report is designed for decision-makers and investors seeking actionable intelligence on the fast-emerging Agentic AI and enterprise automation market. Intended users include:



C-level executives and Company Directors at enterprise software companies evaluating growth strategies, product development priorities, partnerships, and market entry opportunities.

Investment managers and Venture Capitalists assessing market potential, competitive positioning, scalability, and prospective investment opportunities.

Technology providers, consultants, system integrators, developers, and other organizations operating across the enterprise AI value chain.

Corporate strategy, innovation, procurement, and digital transformation teams planning Agentic AI deployments across critical business functions. Government agencies and B2G technology suppliers monitoring the adoption of autonomous AI systems within public-sector operations.

By combining market forecasts, functional segmentation, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, and strategic frameworks, the report provides a comprehensive view of the commercial outlook for Agentic AI and AI automation in the enterprise sector. Its findings enable organizations to identify high-growth opportunities, anticipate adoption barriers, benchmark key providers, and develop informed strategies for participation in this rapidly expanding market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

UiPath Inc.

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Workday Inc. Palantir Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900