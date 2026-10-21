Global Medical Devices Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast To 2031 Aging Populations Push The Global Medical Devices Market Toward $818 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $580.79 billion in 2026 to $817.78 billion by 2031, a new report finds, as chronic disease and hospital investment rise, though lengthy approvals and staff shortages weigh; Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott and Siemens Healthineers are among 25 companies profiled. Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Devices Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medical devices market is projected to grow from USD 580.79 billion in 2026 to USD 817.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1%. Market expansion is primarily supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rapidly aging global population, which are increasing demand for diagnostic, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ophthalmic, and other medical devices. High costs associated with advanced cardiovascular systems, orthopedic implants, and diagnostic equipment may limit adoption, particularly in developing countries with constrained healthcare budgets. Stringent regulatory frameworks, lengthy product approval processes, and shortages of healthcare professionals trained to operate sophisticated medical technologies also present challenges to commercialization and clinical implementation. Despite these constraints, emerging economies offer significant opportunities for medical device manufacturers. Investments in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic laboratories, digital healthcare systems, and health insurance coverage are improving access to advanced medical technologies. These developments are expected to help leading companies expand their geographic presence and support long-term medical devices market growth. Cardiovascular devices held the second-largest market share in 2025 Based on type, the medical devices market includes in vitro diagnostic devices, cardiovascular devices, imaging devices, orthopedic devices, ophthalmology devices, endoscopy devices, diabetes care devices, wound care devices, kidney/dialysis devices, respiratory care devices, and other medical devices. Cardiovascular devices accounted for the second-largest share in 2025, driven by the growing global burden of cardiovascular diseases and demand for advanced diagnostic and interventional technologies. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases caused an estimated 19.8 million deaths in 2022, representing approximately 32% of deaths worldwide. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported 919,032 cardiovascular disease deaths in the US in 2023. This disease burden is supporting the adoption of cardiac rhythm management devices, coronary stents, heart valves, catheters, and vascular intervention systems. Demand is further strengthened by population aging, increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, and a growing preference for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Continued technological advancements are expected to reinforce the segment's prominent position in the global medical devices market. The US is expected to record the highest CAGR in North America during the forecast period The medical devices market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2025, with the US accounting for the largest regional share. The country's position is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, high chronic disease prevalence, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers. CDC data indicates that coronary heart disease caused 371,506 deaths in the US in 2022. The agency also reported in June 2024 that approximately 53 million US adults had arthritis, while data released in 2026 estimated that more than 1 in 10 adults, or 37 million people, had chronic kidney disease. These conditions sustain demand for cardiovascular, orthopedic, diagnostic, and renal care devices. Rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies, favorable reimbursement systems, strong research and development investment, and continuous product innovation are expected to support US market growth throughout the forecast period. Primary research participant breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (40%), and Tier 3 (25%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (45%), Directors (35%), and Others (20%) By Region: North America (27%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (30%), Latin America (8%), and the Middle East & Africa (10%) Prominent companies operating in the medical devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), and Boston Scientific (US), among others. Research coverage and strategic value The report evaluates the size and growth potential of the medical devices market by type and region. It also examines the competitive landscape through company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, market shares, operational capabilities, and key business strategies. Market leaders and new entrants can use the report's revenue estimates and industry analysis to assess market conditions, identify growth areas, strengthen competitive positioning, and develop suitable go-to-market strategies. The research addresses major market drivers, including population aging and chronic disease prevalence, while examining the effects of high device costs, regulatory requirements, and workforce shortages.

Market Penetration: Analysis of products offered by major medical device companies across type and regional segments.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Information on new product launches, technological developments, and anticipated market trends.

Market Development: Assessment of high-growth medical devices markets by type and region.

Market Diversification: Coverage of product introductions, geographic expansion, industry advancements, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of leading competitors, including market shares, growth plans, product offerings, and capabilities. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $580.79 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $817.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SEGMENTATION

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

3.3 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET: DEVELOPED VS. EMERGING ECONOMIES

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET

4.2.1.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1.1 Gradual shift from centralized testing to point-of-care testing

4.2.1.1.2 Growing awareness of early disease diagnosis across emerging countries

4.2.1.2 Restraints

4.2.1.2.1 Reimbursement pressure and test-price controls

4.2.1.3 Opportunities

4.2.1.3.1 Expansion of companion diagnostics (CDx) and oncology testing

4.2.1.4 Challenges

4.2.1.4.1 Operational barriers and data privacy and cybersecurity risks

4.2.2 CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET

4.2.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval

4.2.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.2.3.1 Growing healthcare needs and improving medical infrastructure in emerging countries

4.2.2.4 Challenges

4.2.2.4.1 Product recalls and device-related safety events

4.2.3 IMAGING DEVICES MARKET

4.2.3.1 Drivers

4.2.3.1.1 Increasing funds, investments, and grants by public-private investors

4.2.3.2 Restraints

4.2.3.2.1 High cost of diagnostic imaging systems

4.2.3.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.3.1 Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics

4.2.3.4 Challenges

4.2.3.4.1 Increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems

4.2.4 ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES MARKET

4.2.4.1 Drivers

4.2.4.1.1 Rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases

4.2.4.2 Restraints

4.2.4.2.1 Risks and complications associated with orthopedic surgical procedures

4.2.4.2.2 High cost of orthopedic devices and surgical procedures

4.2.4.3 Opportunities

4.2.4.3.1 Increasing adoption of robotics and 3D printing in orthopedics

4.2.4.4 Challenges

4.2.4.4.1 Shortage of orthopedic surgeons

4.2.5 OPHTHALMOLOGY DEVICES MARKET

4.2.5.1 Drivers

4.2.5.1.1 Rising prevalence of eye disorders

4.2.5.2 Restraints

4.2.5.2.1 High cost & potential risks associated with eye surgery

4.2.5.3 Opportunities

4.2.5.3.1 Growing adoption of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgical procedures

4.2.5.4 Challenges

4.2.5.4.1 Low accessibility to eye care services in emerging and low-income countries

4.2.6 ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET

4.2.6.1 Drivers

4.2.6.1.1 Rising investments, funding, and grants for endoscopy procedures

4.2.6.1.2 Increasing incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer

4.2.6.2 Restraints

4.2.6.2.1 High overhead cost and procedural risks associated with endoscopy

4.2.6.3 Opportunities

4.2.6.3.1 Rapidly developing healthcare sector in emerging economies

4.2.6.4 Challenges

4.2.6.4.1 Increasing number of product recalls

4.2.6.5 Lack of proper sterilization and reprocessing

4.2.7 DIABETES CARE DEVICES MARKET

4.2.7.1 Drivers

4.2.7.1.1 Increasing prevalence of diabetes

4.2.7.2 Restraints

4.2.7.2.1 High cost of advanced diabetes care devices

4.2.7.3 Opportunities

4.2.7.3.1 Increasing adoption of advanced implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices

4.2.7.4 Challenges

4.2.7.4.1 High costs and socioeconomic disparities

4.2.8 WOUND CARE DEVICES MARKET

4.2.8.1 Drivers

4.2.8.1.1 Rising incidents of traumatic injuries and burn cases

4.2.8.2 Restraints

4.2.8.2.1 Risks associated with advanced wound care

4.2.8.3 Opportunities

4.2.8.3.1 Growth potential in emerging economies

4.2.8.4 Challenges

4.2.8.4.1 Shortage of trained professionals and limited access to wound care devices

4.2.9 KIDNEY/DIALYSIS DEVICES MARKET

4.2.9.1 Drivers

4.2.9.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD)

4.2.9.2 Restraints

4.2.9.2.1 Risks, complications, and high procedural costs associated with dialysis treatments

4.2.9.3 Opportunities

4.2.9.3.1 Increasing number of dialysis centers in emerging economies

4.2.9.4 Challenges

4.2.9.4.1 Increasing number of product recalls and growing preference for renal transplantation

4.2.10 RESPIRATORY CARE DEVICES MARKET

4.2.10.1 Drivers

4.2.10.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disease

4.2.10.2 Restraints

4.2.10.2.1 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

4.2.10.3 Opportunities

4.2.10.3.1 High growth in developing countries across Asia Pacific and Latin America

4.2.10.4 Challenges

4.2.10.4.1 Harmful effects of certain devices on neonates

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY (MIS) INDUSTRY

5.2.4 TRENDS IN SURGICAL ROBOTS INDUSTRY

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF MEDICAL DEVICES, BY KEY PLAYER (2023-2025)

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF MEDICAL DEVICES, BY REGION(2023-2025)

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 9018)

5.7.2 EXPORT DATA (HS CODE 9018)

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.11.4.1 North America

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.5 END-USE INDUSTRY IMPACT

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED & COMPUTER-ASSISTED INTERVENTIONS

6.1.2 POINT-OF-CARE (POC) & MINIATURIZED DIAGNOSTICS

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 DIGITAL INTERNET OF MEDICAL THINGS (IOMT) & CLOUD CONNECTIVITY

6.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.3.1 SHORT TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION

6.3.2 MID TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION

6.3.3 LONG TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION

6.4 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.4.1 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION & TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS

6.5 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.6 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

6.6.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

6.6.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

6.6.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.6.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN MEDICALDEVICES MARKET

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 CARBON IMPACT & ECO-APPLICATIONS OF MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

7.2.1.1 Carbon impact reduction

7.2.1.2 Eco-applications

7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES

7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

7.5 REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS

8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS

9 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

9.2.1 WIDESPREAD DIAGNOSTIC TESTING TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

9.3 CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES

9.3.1 RISING CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE BURDEN TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES

9.4 WOUND CARE DEVICES

9.4.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC WOUNDS AND ADVANCED WOUND MANAGEMENT TO DRIVE WOUND CARE DEVICE ADOPTION

9.5 RESPIRATORY CARE DEVICES

9.5.1 SHIFT TOWARD HOME-BASED RESPIRATORY MANAGEMENT AND NONINVASIVE THERAPIES TO DRIVE DEVICE ADOPTION

9.6 ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES

9.6.1 GROWING MUSCULOSKELETAL DISEASE BURDEN AND ADVANCES IN RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

9.7 KIDNEY/DIALYSIS DEVICES

9.7.1 RISING BURDEN OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE AND EXPANDING RENAL REPLACEMENT THERAPIES TO BOOST GROWTH

9.8 DIABETES CARE DEVICES

9.8.1 RISING DIABETES PREVALENCE AND ADVANCES IN CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING TO FUEL GROWTH

9.9 ENDOSCOPY DEVICES

9.9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPY TO CONTRIBUTE TO MARKET GROWTH

9.10 OPHTHALMOLOGY DEVICES

9.10.1 RISING GLOBAL BURDEN OF VISION IMPAIRMENT TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH

9.11 IMAGING DEVICES

9.11.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING O FUEL GROWTH

9.12 OTHER MEDICAL DEVICES

10 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 NORTH AMERICA

10.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA

10.2.2 US

10.2.2.1 US to hold major share in North American medical devices market

10.2.3 CANADA

10.2.3.1 Growing chronic disease burden and aging population to support Canada's market

10.3 EUROPE

10.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE

10.3.2 GERMANY

10.3.2.1 Germany's leadership in medtech manufacturing, hospital modernization, and aging population to support market expansion

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 NHS diagnostic modernization and medtech innovation to accelerate market growth

10.3.4 FRANCE

10.3.4.1 France's emphasis on early diagnosis and specialized care to drive medical device demand

10.3.5 ITALY

10.3.5.1 Hospital technology modernization and expanding surgical care to drive medical device demand

10.3.6 SPAIN

10.3.6.1 Digital transformation of national health system to accelerate medical device adoption

10.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC

10.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC

10.4.2 CHINA

10.4.2.1 Healthcare capacity expansion to drive medical device demand in China

10.4.3 JAPAN

10.4.3.1 Healthy aging policies and advanced healthcare delivery to drive market growth

10.4.4 INDIA

10.4.4.1 Expanding specialty healthcare access to drive medical device demand

10.4.5 AUSTRALIA

10.4.5.1 Expanding access to specialist healthcare services to support market growth

10.4.6 SOUTH KOREA

10.4.6.1 Biohealth innovation and AI-enabled healthcare to drive adoption

10.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

10.5 LATIN AMERICA

10.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA

10.5.2 BRAZIL

10.5.2.1 Strengthening domestic healthcare innovation and medical device production to boost market

10.5.3 MEXICO

10.5.3.1 Medical technology manufacturing expansion to support growth

10.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

10.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

10.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

10.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES

10.6.2.1 Healthcare transformation programs and smart hospital initiatives to drive medical device demand

10.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN

11.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

11.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

11.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

11.4.1 GLOBAL IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

11.4.2 GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

11.4.3 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

11.4.4 GLOBAL DIABETES CARE DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

11.4.5 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

11.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

11.5.1 STARS

11.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

11.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

11.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

11.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

11.5.5.1 Company footprint

11.5.5.2 Region footprint

11.5.5.3 Type footprint

11.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

11.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

11.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

11.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

11.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

11.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

11.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

11.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

11.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

11.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

11.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION

11.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

11.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

11.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

11.9.2 DEALS

11.9.3 EXPANSION

12 COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 KEY PLAYERS

12.1.1 MEDTRONIC PLC

12.1.1.1 Business overview

12.1.1.2 Products offered

12.1.1.3 Recent developments

12.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals

12.1.1.4 Analyst's view

12.1.1.4.1 Right to win

12.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

12.1.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

12.1.2.1 Business overview

12.1.2.2 Products offered

12.1.2.3 Recent developments

12.1.2.3.1 Product launches & approvals

12.1.2.3.2 Deals

12.1.2.3.3 Expansions

12.1.2.4 Analyst's view

12.1.2.4.1 Right to win

12.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

12.1.3 ABBOTT

12.1.3.1 Business overview

12.1.3.2 Products offered

12.1.3.3 Recent developments

12.1.3.3.1 Product launches & approvals

12.1.3.3.2 Deals

12.1.3.3.3 Expansions

12.1.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

12.1.4.1 Business overview

12.1.4.2 Products offered

12.1.4.3 Recent developments

12.1.4.3.1 Product launches

12.1.4.3.2 Deals

12.1.4.3.3 Expansions

12.1.5 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

12.1.5.1 Business overview

12.1.5.2 Products offered

12.1.5.3 Recent developments

12.1.5.3.1 Product launches & approvals

12.1.5.3.2 Deals

12.1.5.3.3 Expansions

12.1.6 STRYKER CORPORATION

12.1.6.1 Business overview

12.1.6.2 Products offered

12.1.6.3 Recent developments

12.1.6.3.1 Deals

12.1.7 B. BRAUN SE

12.1.7.1 Business overview

12.1.7.2 Products offered

12.1.7.3 Recent developments

12.1.7.3.1 Deals

12.1.7.3.2 Expansions

12.1.7.4 Analyst's view

12.1.7.4.1 Right to win

12.1.7.4.2 Strategic choices

12.1.7.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

12.1.8 SMITH & NEPHEW

12.1.8.1 Business overview

12.1.8.2 Products offered

12.1.8.3 Recent developments

12.1.8.3.1 Product launches

12.1.9 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

12.1.9.1 Business overview

12.1.9.2 Products offered

12.1.9.3 Recent developments

12.1.9.3.1 Product approvals

12.1.9.3.2 Deals

12.1.10 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

12.1.10.1 Business overview

12.1.10.2 Products offered

12.1.10.3 Recent developments

12.1.10.3.1 Product launches & approvals

12.1.10.3.2 Deals

12.2 OTHER PLAYERS

12.2.1 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

12.2.2 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

12.2.3 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

12.2.4 OLYMPUS CORPORATION

12.2.5 TERUMO CORPORATION

12.2.6 FUJIFILM CORPORATION

12.2.7 DANAHER CORPORATION

12.2.8 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

12.2.9 TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

12.2.10 GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.2.11 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

12.2.12 DEXCOM, INC.

12.2.13 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

12.2.14 ALCON INC.

12.2.15 NIPRO CORPORATION

13 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

13.1 RESEARCH DATA

13.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

13.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

13.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

13.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

13.1.2.2 Key industry insights

13.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

13.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

13.4 MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS

13.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS

13.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

13.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

13.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

13.7 RISK ASSESSMENT

14 APPENDIX

14.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

14.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

14.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

14.4 RELATED REPORTS

14.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [136]

LIST OF FIGURES [64]

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