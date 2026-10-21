Global Medical Devices Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast To 2031 Aging Populations Push The Global Medical Devices Market Toward $818 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|256
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$580.79 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$817.78 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SEGMENTATION
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
3.3 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET: DEVELOPED VS. EMERGING ECONOMIES
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET
4.2.1.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1.1 Gradual shift from centralized testing to point-of-care testing
4.2.1.1.2 Growing awareness of early disease diagnosis across emerging countries
4.2.1.2 Restraints
4.2.1.2.1 Reimbursement pressure and test-price controls
4.2.1.3 Opportunities
4.2.1.3.1 Expansion of companion diagnostics (CDx) and oncology testing
4.2.1.4 Challenges
4.2.1.4.1 Operational barriers and data privacy and cybersecurity risks
4.2.2 CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET
4.2.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
4.2.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval
4.2.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.2.3.1 Growing healthcare needs and improving medical infrastructure in emerging countries
4.2.2.4 Challenges
4.2.2.4.1 Product recalls and device-related safety events
4.2.3 IMAGING DEVICES MARKET
4.2.3.1 Drivers
4.2.3.1.1 Increasing funds, investments, and grants by public-private investors
4.2.3.2 Restraints
4.2.3.2.1 High cost of diagnostic imaging systems
4.2.3.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.3.1 Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics
4.2.3.4 Challenges
4.2.3.4.1 Increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems
4.2.4 ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES MARKET
4.2.4.1 Drivers
4.2.4.1.1 Rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases
4.2.4.2 Restraints
4.2.4.2.1 Risks and complications associated with orthopedic surgical procedures
4.2.4.2.2 High cost of orthopedic devices and surgical procedures
4.2.4.3 Opportunities
4.2.4.3.1 Increasing adoption of robotics and 3D printing in orthopedics
4.2.4.4 Challenges
4.2.4.4.1 Shortage of orthopedic surgeons
4.2.5 OPHTHALMOLOGY DEVICES MARKET
4.2.5.1 Drivers
4.2.5.1.1 Rising prevalence of eye disorders
4.2.5.2 Restraints
4.2.5.2.1 High cost & potential risks associated with eye surgery
4.2.5.3 Opportunities
4.2.5.3.1 Growing adoption of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgical procedures
4.2.5.4 Challenges
4.2.5.4.1 Low accessibility to eye care services in emerging and low-income countries
4.2.6 ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET
4.2.6.1 Drivers
4.2.6.1.1 Rising investments, funding, and grants for endoscopy procedures
4.2.6.1.2 Increasing incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer
4.2.6.2 Restraints
4.2.6.2.1 High overhead cost and procedural risks associated with endoscopy
4.2.6.3 Opportunities
4.2.6.3.1 Rapidly developing healthcare sector in emerging economies
4.2.6.4 Challenges
4.2.6.4.1 Increasing number of product recalls
4.2.6.5 Lack of proper sterilization and reprocessing
4.2.7 DIABETES CARE DEVICES MARKET
4.2.7.1 Drivers
4.2.7.1.1 Increasing prevalence of diabetes
4.2.7.2 Restraints
4.2.7.2.1 High cost of advanced diabetes care devices
4.2.7.3 Opportunities
4.2.7.3.1 Increasing adoption of advanced implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices
4.2.7.4 Challenges
4.2.7.4.1 High costs and socioeconomic disparities
4.2.8 WOUND CARE DEVICES MARKET
4.2.8.1 Drivers
4.2.8.1.1 Rising incidents of traumatic injuries and burn cases
4.2.8.2 Restraints
4.2.8.2.1 Risks associated with advanced wound care
4.2.8.3 Opportunities
4.2.8.3.1 Growth potential in emerging economies
4.2.8.4 Challenges
4.2.8.4.1 Shortage of trained professionals and limited access to wound care devices
4.2.9 KIDNEY/DIALYSIS DEVICES MARKET
4.2.9.1 Drivers
4.2.9.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD)
4.2.9.2 Restraints
4.2.9.2.1 Risks, complications, and high procedural costs associated with dialysis treatments
4.2.9.3 Opportunities
4.2.9.3.1 Increasing number of dialysis centers in emerging economies
4.2.9.4 Challenges
4.2.9.4.1 Increasing number of product recalls and growing preference for renal transplantation
4.2.10 RESPIRATORY CARE DEVICES MARKET
4.2.10.1 Drivers
4.2.10.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disease
4.2.10.2 Restraints
4.2.10.2.1 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario
4.2.10.3 Opportunities
4.2.10.3.1 High growth in developing countries across Asia Pacific and Latin America
4.2.10.4 Challenges
4.2.10.4.1 Harmful effects of certain devices on neonates
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY (MIS) INDUSTRY
5.2.4 TRENDS IN SURGICAL ROBOTS INDUSTRY
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF MEDICAL DEVICES, BY KEY PLAYER (2023-2025)
5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF MEDICAL DEVICES, BY REGION(2023-2025)
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 9018)
5.7.2 EXPORT DATA (HS CODE 9018)
5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.11.4.1 North America
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.5 END-USE INDUSTRY IMPACT
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED & COMPUTER-ASSISTED INTERVENTIONS
6.1.2 POINT-OF-CARE (POC) & MINIATURIZED DIAGNOSTICS
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 DIGITAL INTERNET OF MEDICAL THINGS (IOMT) & CLOUD CONNECTIVITY
6.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.3.1 SHORT TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION
6.3.2 MID TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION
6.3.3 LONG TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION
6.4 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.4.1 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION & TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS
6.5 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.6 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
6.6.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
6.6.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
6.6.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.6.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN MEDICALDEVICES MARKET
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 CARBON IMPACT & ECO-APPLICATIONS OF MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
7.2.1.1 Carbon impact reduction
7.2.1.2 Eco-applications
7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
7.5 REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
9 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES
9.2.1 WIDESPREAD DIAGNOSTIC TESTING TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES
9.3 CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES
9.3.1 RISING CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE BURDEN TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES
9.4 WOUND CARE DEVICES
9.4.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC WOUNDS AND ADVANCED WOUND MANAGEMENT TO DRIVE WOUND CARE DEVICE ADOPTION
9.5 RESPIRATORY CARE DEVICES
9.5.1 SHIFT TOWARD HOME-BASED RESPIRATORY MANAGEMENT AND NONINVASIVE THERAPIES TO DRIVE DEVICE ADOPTION
9.6 ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES
9.6.1 GROWING MUSCULOSKELETAL DISEASE BURDEN AND ADVANCES IN RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
9.7 KIDNEY/DIALYSIS DEVICES
9.7.1 RISING BURDEN OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE AND EXPANDING RENAL REPLACEMENT THERAPIES TO BOOST GROWTH
9.8 DIABETES CARE DEVICES
9.8.1 RISING DIABETES PREVALENCE AND ADVANCES IN CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING TO FUEL GROWTH
9.9 ENDOSCOPY DEVICES
9.9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPY TO CONTRIBUTE TO MARKET GROWTH
9.10 OPHTHALMOLOGY DEVICES
9.10.1 RISING GLOBAL BURDEN OF VISION IMPAIRMENT TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH
9.11 IMAGING DEVICES
9.11.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING O FUEL GROWTH
9.12 OTHER MEDICAL DEVICES
10 MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 NORTH AMERICA
10.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA
10.2.2 US
10.2.2.1 US to hold major share in North American medical devices market
10.2.3 CANADA
10.2.3.1 Growing chronic disease burden and aging population to support Canada's market
10.3 EUROPE
10.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE
10.3.2 GERMANY
10.3.2.1 Germany's leadership in medtech manufacturing, hospital modernization, and aging population to support market expansion
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 NHS diagnostic modernization and medtech innovation to accelerate market growth
10.3.4 FRANCE
10.3.4.1 France's emphasis on early diagnosis and specialized care to drive medical device demand
10.3.5 ITALY
10.3.5.1 Hospital technology modernization and expanding surgical care to drive medical device demand
10.3.6 SPAIN
10.3.6.1 Digital transformation of national health system to accelerate medical device adoption
10.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
10.4 ASIA PACIFIC
10.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC
10.4.2 CHINA
10.4.2.1 Healthcare capacity expansion to drive medical device demand in China
10.4.3 JAPAN
10.4.3.1 Healthy aging policies and advanced healthcare delivery to drive market growth
10.4.4 INDIA
10.4.4.1 Expanding specialty healthcare access to drive medical device demand
10.4.5 AUSTRALIA
10.4.5.1 Expanding access to specialist healthcare services to support market growth
10.4.6 SOUTH KOREA
10.4.6.1 Biohealth innovation and AI-enabled healthcare to drive adoption
10.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
10.5 LATIN AMERICA
10.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA
10.5.2 BRAZIL
10.5.2.1 Strengthening domestic healthcare innovation and medical device production to boost market
10.5.3 MEXICO
10.5.3.1 Medical technology manufacturing expansion to support growth
10.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
10.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
10.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
10.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES
10.6.2.1 Healthcare transformation programs and smart hospital initiatives to drive medical device demand
10.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
11.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
11.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
11.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
11.4.1 GLOBAL IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
11.4.2 GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
11.4.3 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
11.4.4 GLOBAL DIABETES CARE DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
11.4.5 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
11.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
11.5.1 STARS
11.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
11.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
11.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
11.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
11.5.5.1 Company footprint
11.5.5.2 Region footprint
11.5.5.3 Type footprint
11.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
11.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
11.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
11.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
11.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
11.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
11.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
11.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
11.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
11.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
11.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION
11.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
11.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
11.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS
11.9.2 DEALS
11.9.3 EXPANSION
12 COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 KEY PLAYERS
12.1.1 MEDTRONIC PLC
12.1.1.1 Business overview
12.1.1.2 Products offered
12.1.1.3 Recent developments
12.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals
12.1.1.4 Analyst's view
12.1.1.4.1 Right to win
12.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
12.1.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON
12.1.2.1 Business overview
12.1.2.2 Products offered
12.1.2.3 Recent developments
12.1.2.3.1 Product launches & approvals
12.1.2.3.2 Deals
12.1.2.3.3 Expansions
12.1.2.4 Analyst's view
12.1.2.4.1 Right to win
12.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
12.1.3 ABBOTT
12.1.3.1 Business overview
12.1.3.2 Products offered
12.1.3.3 Recent developments
12.1.3.3.1 Product launches & approvals
12.1.3.3.2 Deals
12.1.3.3.3 Expansions
12.1.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
12.1.4.1 Business overview
12.1.4.2 Products offered
12.1.4.3 Recent developments
12.1.4.3.1 Product launches
12.1.4.3.2 Deals
12.1.4.3.3 Expansions
12.1.5 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
12.1.5.1 Business overview
12.1.5.2 Products offered
12.1.5.3 Recent developments
12.1.5.3.1 Product launches & approvals
12.1.5.3.2 Deals
12.1.5.3.3 Expansions
12.1.6 STRYKER CORPORATION
12.1.6.1 Business overview
12.1.6.2 Products offered
12.1.6.3 Recent developments
12.1.6.3.1 Deals
12.1.7 B. BRAUN SE
12.1.7.1 Business overview
12.1.7.2 Products offered
12.1.7.3 Recent developments
12.1.7.3.1 Deals
12.1.7.3.2 Expansions
12.1.7.4 Analyst's view
12.1.7.4.1 Right to win
12.1.7.4.2 Strategic choices
12.1.7.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
12.1.8 SMITH & NEPHEW
12.1.8.1 Business overview
12.1.8.2 Products offered
12.1.8.3 Recent developments
12.1.8.3.1 Product launches
12.1.9 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
12.1.9.1 Business overview
12.1.9.2 Products offered
12.1.9.3 Recent developments
12.1.9.3.1 Product approvals
12.1.9.3.2 Deals
12.1.10 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
12.1.10.1 Business overview
12.1.10.2 Products offered
12.1.10.3 Recent developments
12.1.10.3.1 Product launches & approvals
12.1.10.3.2 Deals
12.2 OTHER PLAYERS
12.2.1 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
12.2.2 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12.2.3 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.
12.2.4 OLYMPUS CORPORATION
12.2.5 TERUMO CORPORATION
12.2.6 FUJIFILM CORPORATION
12.2.7 DANAHER CORPORATION
12.2.8 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
12.2.9 TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
12.2.10 GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
12.2.11 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
12.2.12 DEXCOM, INC.
12.2.13 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
12.2.14 ALCON INC.
12.2.15 NIPRO CORPORATION
13 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
13.1 RESEARCH DATA
13.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
13.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
13.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
13.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
13.1.2.2 Key industry insights
13.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
13.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
13.4 MARKET RANKING ANALYSIS
13.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS
13.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
13.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
13.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
13.7 RISK ASSESSMENT
14 APPENDIX
14.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
14.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
14.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
14.4 RELATED REPORTS
14.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [136]
LIST OF FIGURES [64]
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