Global AI Data Center Power And Cooling Infrastructure Market Strategic Report, 2026-2031 AI Power Density And Liquid Cooling Drive 20.9% CAGR To $164.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI workloads are reshaping data centers, driving demand for liquid cooling, advanced power distribution and resilient backup systems as traditional air-cooled designs reach their limits.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global AI Data Center Power and Cooling Infrastructure Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI data center power and cooling infrastructure market is entering a period of significant structural transformation as artificial intelligence workloads reshape data center design, capacity planning and infrastructure investment. Valued at USD 52.8 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 164.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by the rising power density requirements of AI training and inference workloads. These applications require advanced power delivery systems and liquid cooling architectures that extend beyond the capabilities of traditional air-cooled data center designs. As AI adoption accelerates, data center operators, infrastructure providers and investors are prioritizing systems that can support higher rack densities, improve operational resilience and manage increasing power and thermal demands.

The report provides strategic analysis of the global AI data center power and cooling infrastructure market, using 2025 as the base year and presenting value forecasts through 2031. It examines the technologies, market forces and regional developments influencing infrastructure requirements across the expanding AI data center ecosystem.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage



Market forecasts by value from 2025 through 2031

Segmentation by infrastructure type, including Liquid Cooling, Power Distribution, UPS/Backup Power and Air Cooling

Segmentation by data center type

Region-wise and country-level forecast data

Analysis of key growth drivers and market inhibitors

Profiles of leading AI data center infrastructure providers

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analysis Assessment of major technology and investment trends through 2031

Liquid Cooling is expected to play an increasingly important role as data centers deploy higher-density computing systems for AI model development and inference. At the same time, Power Distribution and UPS/Backup Power infrastructure remain critical to maintaining availability, supporting capacity growth and reducing operational risk. Air Cooling continues to serve relevant applications, although the shift toward more demanding AI workloads is accelerating investment in alternative thermal management systems.

The report evaluates how these infrastructure categories are developing across major regions and individual countries. This geographic analysis supports comparisons of market growth, investment potential and adoption patterns, helping organizations assess where AI data center power and cooling demand is likely to expand most rapidly.

In addition to market forecasts, the research identifies the principal factors supporting and limiting growth. It also assesses the competitive environment through company profiles and established strategic analysis frameworks. The coverage is designed to help market participants understand competitive pressures, policy and economic influences, technology developments, operational challenges and emerging business opportunities.

Intended Users

The report is designed for decision-makers and professionals seeking a detailed understanding of the AI data center infrastructure market and its outlook through 2031. Intended users include:



C-level executives and Company Directors at data center infrastructure companies

Investment managers and Infrastructure fund analysts

Technology providers, equipment manufacturers and service organizations operating across the AI data center value chain Organizations evaluating opportunities in AI data center power, cooling and supporting infrastructure

By combining market sizing, segmentation, regional forecasts, competitive intelligence and strategic analysis, the report provides a focused view of the commercial and technological changes influencing global AI data center power and cooling infrastructure. Its findings can support investment assessment, corporate planning, market entry evaluation, product development and long-term infrastructure strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Vertiv Holdings Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation

Delta Electronics

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc

Cummins Inc.

Carrier Global

Legrand SA Munters Group AB

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